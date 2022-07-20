New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293046/?utm_source=GNW



The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a promising rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The increasing geriatric population worldwide and increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are driving the demand for the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into product type, technology, end user, company, and region.Based on product type, the market is categorized into digital blood pressure monitor, sphygmomanometer, transducers, and others.



Patients with the requirements of blood pressure monitoring devices can pursue sales through the end-users of the market, that is, through hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, home care, and others.

Moreover, the increase in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders due to their lifestyle and stressful life is accelerating the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices in the market.These devices are also helpful in making easy and urgent consultations with the concerned doctor in due time, making it convenient and ready for emergency situations.



Other than this, rising disposable incomes, healthcare expenditures, increasing inclination toward proactive monitoring are positively influencing the market growth.

Some of the major competitors in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, A & D Company, Limited, Welch Allyn, Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Microlife Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare., Inc. (OSI Systems), Withings S.A., Contec Medical Systems, GF Health Products, Inc. The companies are focussing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include the formation of alliances and partnerships.



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



• To analyze historical growth in market size of global blood pressure monitoring devices market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global blood pressure monitoring devices market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global blood pressure monitoring devices market based on product type, technology, end user, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading blood pressure monitoring devices manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include blood pressure monitoring devices manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market across the globe.

The analyst calculated the global blood pressure monitoring devices market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Blood pressure monitoring devices manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to blood pressure monitoring devices

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



In this report, global blood pressure monitoring devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type:

o Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

o Sphygmomanometer

o Transducers

o Others

• Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Technology:

o Digital

o Android

o Wearable

• Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgery Centers

o Home Care

o Others

• Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blood pressure monitoring devices market.



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



