Global Brain Implants Market, By Product Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Global brain implants market is expected to witness a growth with a robust CAGR in the forecast period.The increasing inclination towards the available better treatment options and rise in prevalence of neurological disorder are driving the demand for global brain implants market.



Neurological diseases are increasing at an alarming rate, and the treatments earlier involved dealing with immense physical chronic pain. The introduction of technologically advanced brain implants is improving the treatment procedure and recovery rate of the patients.

The global brain implants market is segmented into product type, application, end user, company, and regional distribution.Based on product type, the market is categorized into deep brain stimulators, spinal cord stimulators, and vagus nerve stimulators.



The deep brain stimulators segment is expected to dominate the market for brain implants in the forecast period as it finds application in the treatment of neurological disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremor, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s disease. Growing awareness about neurological movement disorder treatment among patients is anticipated to trigger the growth of this market.

The major competitors in the global brain implants market are Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott), Synapse Biomedical Inc, Nevro Corporation, NDI Medical LLC, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, NeuroPace, Inc., LivaNova PLC, Synchron Inc., Functional Neuromodulation Ltd., Beijing PINS Medical Co. Ltd, Renishaw Plc, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA. The companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive. Other competitive strategies include the formation of alliances and partnerships.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in market size of global brain implants market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global brain implants market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global brain implants market based on product type, application, end user, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global brain implants market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global brain implants market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global brain implants market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in global brain implants market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global brain implants market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading brain implant manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include brain implant manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the brain implant manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global brain implants market all over the world.

The analyst calculated the global brain implants market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Brain implant manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to brain implants

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global brain implants market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Brain Implants Market, By Product Type:

o Deep Brain Stimulators

o Spinal Cord Stimulators

o Vagus Nerve Stimulators

• Brain Implants Market, By Application:

o Chronic Pain

o Epilepsy

o Parkinson’s Disease

o Depression

o Essential Tremor

o Alzheimer’s Disease

• Brain Implants Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgery Centers

o Others

• Brain Implants Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global brain implants market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

