Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By Cardiac Monitoring Devices, By Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the rise in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders and the growing geriatric population are driving the demand for the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market.



Emerging economies such as India and China are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market, which is driven by their large and growing population as well as the increasing number of hospitals and clinics in these countries.

The global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market is segmented into cardiac monitoring devices, cardiac rhythm management devices, end user, company, and regional distribution.Based on cardiac monitoring devices, the market is segmented into ECG devices, implantable loop recorders, mobile cardiac telemetry devices, cardiac output monitoring devices, and others.



ECG devices dominate the market and are expected to maintain their dominance through the next five years.Growing commercialization of novel products, regional expansions, technological advancements, and government initiatives are the primary factors driving the segment demand.



Based on cardiac rhythm management devices, the market is divided into defibrillators and pacemakers.Defibrillators are expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.



The surge in the use of cardiac rhythm management devices in countries such as China and India, among others, is influencing the segmental demand.

Major players operating in the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., BIOTRONIK, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Schiller AG, Alivecor, Inc., Metrax GmbH, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, and LivaNova PLC. The companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in market size of global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market based on cardiac monitoring devices, cardiac rhythm management devices, end user, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management device manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels, and presence of all major players operating in the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market across the world.

The analyst calculated the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By Cardiac Monitoring Devices:

o ECG Devices

o Implantable Loop Recorders

o Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

o Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices

o Others

• Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices:

o Defibrillators

o Pacemakers

• Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Cardiac Care Centers

o Ambulatory Surgery Centers

o Others

• Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

