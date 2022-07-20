Yellow Corporation Signs Agreement with U.S. Army to Join Partnership for Your Success Veteran Employment Program

Nashville, Tenn., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation, (NASDAQ: YELL) entered into a memorandum of agreement today with the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to helping ensure veterans have successful careers upon leaving service.



“Veterans bring with them the discipline, training and can-do attitude that we value at Yellow,” said Darren Hawkins, CEO of Yellow. “We see the partnership with PaYS as a win-win opportunity for us and for veterans. Giving veterans a great place to work is the least we can do to thank them for serving their country.”

The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of corporations, companies and public sector agencies. The program provides America's Soldiers with an opportunity to serve their country while they prepare for their future.

“The Nashville Recruiting Battalion is excited for the opportunity the partnership between the U.S. Army and Yellow Corporation brings to our Soldiers' lives as they become Veterans,” said Army Lt. Col. Kirsten McFarland, Commander of the Nashville Army Recruiting Battalion. “Our partnership is an exceptional commitment to building not only an experienced job pool for Yellow Corporation but employment for our Veterans as they transition from service.”

PaYS partners guarantee Soldiers an interview and possible employment after the Army. This unique program is part of the Army's effort to partner with America's business community and reconnect America with its Army.

Hawkins said, “In the trucking industry, veterans can have a new career in service, as they help ensure essential goods are safely delivered to our communities. Yellow is proud to support our troops with a meaningful career and honor their sacrifices made to preserve our freedom.”

To learn more about the Army PaYS program, go here . Read about what it means to work at Yellow by visiting the careers section of our website.

