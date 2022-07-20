New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ad Tech Market, By Type, By Organization Size, By Pricing Type, By End User, By Channel Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293073/?utm_source=GNW



The global ad tech market is expected to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the expected roll-out of 5G technology and the shift to consumer preference to use mobile devices as preferred digital media are primarily driving the demand for the global ad tech market.



The ongoing digitization trend and the rise in digital spending by enterprises to improve workflow and productivity of employees is expected to fuel the makret growth in the coming years. Also, the surge in investments by the market players to improve the response time and the flourishing advertising industry are further expected to influence the market demand.



The global ad tech market is segmented into type, organization size, pricing type, end user, channel type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to capture the highest market share in the next five years.

WPP Group PLC, Omnicom Group Inc., Publicis Groupe SA, Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., Adobe Inc., Google LLC, The Trade Desk Inc., Criteo SA, IgnitionOne, Inc., MediaMath Inc. are the major market players operating in the global ad tech market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global ad tech market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global ad tech market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global ad tech market based on type, organization size, pricing type, end user, channel type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global ad tech.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global ad tech.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global ad tech market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global ad tech market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global ad tech market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global ad tech market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Ad tech companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to ad tech

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global ad tech market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Ad Tech Market, By Type:

o Cloud-Based

o On Premises

• Ad Tech Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Ad Tech Market, By Pricing Type:

o Fixed Monthly Fee

o Ad Spend Commission

o Hidden Bid Markups

• Ad Tech Market, By End User:

o In-House Media Buyers

o Ad Agencies

o Website Owners

o App Developers

o Ad Networks

• Ad Tech Market, By Channel Type:

o Display Advertising

o Video Advertising

o PPC

o Social Media Advertising

o CTV

o DOOH

• Ad Tech Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global ad tech market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293073/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



