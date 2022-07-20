New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Core Drilling Market, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293074/?utm_source=GNW



The global air core drilling market is expected to witness steady growth in the next five years, 2023-2027.Factors such as the discovery of new oil and gas wells and the massive demand for efficient extraction techniques are primarily driving the demand for the global air core drilling market.



The increased demand for high-value ore grades and the ongoing technological advancements in video surveillance and X-ray scanners is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years. Also, the stringent environmental regulations on carbon emissions and surge in the adoption of air-core drilling in industrial and commercial applications are expected to influence the market demand positively in the next five years.



The global air core drilling market is segmented into application, end use, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on application, the market is divided into Dust Drilling, Mist Drilling, Foam Drilling, Aerated Fluid Drilling, and Nitrogen Membrane Drilling.



The dust drilling operation is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. It is used to lower the hydrostatic pressure in the wellbore and is majorly used in mature sedimentary basins.



Some of the key players operating in the global air core drilling market are Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Weatherford International Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Ausdrill Limited, Ranger Drilling, Master Drilling, Bostech Drilling, Chicago Pneumatic, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in the market size of global air core drilling market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global air core drilling market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global air core drilling market based on application, end use, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global air core drilling market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global air core drilling market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global air core drilling market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global air core drilling market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global air core drilling market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global air core drilling market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Air core drilling service priovider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to air coil drilling

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global air core drilling market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Air Core Drilling Market, By Application:

o Dust Drilling

o Mist Drilling

o Foam Drilling

o Aerated Fluid Drilling

o Nitrogen Membrane Drilling

• Air Core Drilling Market, By End Use:

o Oil & Gas

o Mining

o Construction

• Air Core Drilling Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global air core drilling market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

