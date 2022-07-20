New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Type, By Application, By Component, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293075/?utm_source=GNW



The global artificial lift systems market is expected to witness robust growth in the forecast period.The growth of the market is attributed to heavy shale oil and heavy oil gas production due to massive energy demands across the globe.



Negative effects on the environment and limited availability of conventional energy sources on earth are shifting the focus towards the adoption of unconventional energy sources. Also, the high-end investments by the market players to adopt advanced technologies to increase the production from mature fields are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the coming year.

The global artificial lift systems market is segmented into type, application, component, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.



Technological advancements and innovations in the artificial lift systems market influence the demand. Also, the rise in demand for energy from major cities of North America and the development of multi-well facilities by key players integrated with artificial lift system is bolstering the market growth.

The major players operating in the global artificial lift systems market are Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford International plc, Halliburton Limited, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Dover Corporation, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., ChampionX Corporation, Borets International Limited, Chelpipe Group (ZAO Rimera), OiLSERV FZCO, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay ahead in the market.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in the market size of global artificial lift systems market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global artificial lift systems market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global artificial lift systems market based on type, application, component, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global artificial lift systems market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global artificial lift systems market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global artificial lift systems market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global artificial lift systems market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global artificial lift systems market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global artificial lift systems market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Artificial lift system manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to artificial lift systems

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



• Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Type:

o Electric Submersible Pump

o Progressive Cavity Pump

o Rod Lift

o Gas Lift

o Others

• Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Application:

o Onshore

o Offshore

• Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Component:

o Pump

o Motor

o Cable System

o Controller

o Others

• Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



