Jack White Graces Consequence's Latest Digital Cover Story

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consequence (https://consequence.net), the largest independently owned digital pop culture publication, today unveils its latest digital cover story featuring iconic rocker Jack White.

In the exclusive profile written by Stephen Thomas Erlewine, White discusses his Third Man Records empire, and takes us inside his new album Entering Heaven Alive, which arrives this Friday (July 22). "You get into the zone on every record and the songs are telling you the way it should be," White says of his recording process. "You stupidly have to start sculpting things around that." Read the story in full here.

"I'm overjoyed that the second installment in our cover story series features one of the most-written-about artists in the history of our publication," says Gab Ginsberg, Consequence's Managing Editor. "The Consequence/Jack White sit-down was 15 years in the making, and it was absolutely worth the wait."

April 2022 marked the launch of Consequence's digital cover stories, with Red Hot Chili Peppers gracing the inaugural issue. The quarterly content series promises expansive Q&As with the biggest musicians and entertainers, supplemented with exclusive photographs, videos, podcasts, artwork, merch, and more.

About Consequence

Consequence (formerly known as Consequence of Sound) is an independent digital publication featuring news, editorials, and reviews, covering the worlds of music, movies, television, and more. Established in 2007, Consequence is visited by more than 8.5 million unique visitors monthly and ranks among the most visited and engaged digital pop culture publications. Consequence is based in New York and is owned and operated by Consequence Media (https://consequencemedia.com).

