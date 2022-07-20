Proactive news headlines including Elon Musk, Twitter, Nova Royalty, Progressive Planet Solutions, Royal Fox Gold, Kenorland Minerals and Avicanna

New York , July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Elon Musk loses first round in legal battle with Twitter click here
- Altamira Gold says soil sampling revealed a second copper-in-soil anomaly at its Santa Helena project in Brazil click here
- AIM ImmunoTech hails positive data from program evaluating Ampligen as maintenance therapy for pancreatic cancer click here
- Kenorland Minerals options Tanacross copper-gold project to Antofagasta click here
- Progressive Planet Solutions files patent application for under development PozGlass 100G product click here
- DGTL Holdings signs up three high-profile brands for its flagship data analytics platform, TotalSocial click here
- SoLVBL Solutions says former MP and cabinet minister Peter MacKay joins its advisory board click here
- Mountain Boy Minerals says fieldwork underway to expand copper mineralized zones discovered last year on the Telegraph Copper-Gold Project click here
- Fabled Copper reports sampling results from 428 Central Copper Occurrence at BC Muskwa Project click here
- Fobi AI launches digital marketing agency and new platform-as-a-service revenue model click here
- Nova Royalty names Guy Elliott as independent director and chair of audit committee click here
- Deepspatial says new partner, CRISP awarded an agricultural contract with a state government in India for which it will provide it's Geo-AI Platform click here
- Audacious announces progress towards obtaining full adult-use cannabis license in New Jersey click here
- Avicanna enters agreement with Ei.Ventures to develop and commercialize functional fungi-based products click here
- Wishpond Technologies expects to report record revenue for 2Q 2022 click here
- Royal Fox Gold hails latest drilling results from northern part of Arctic Fox zone at Philibert project, Quebec click here
- Goldshore Resources announces assay results from ongoing 100,000-meter drill program at the Moss Lake Project in Northwest Ontario click here
- Skye Bioscience reports slight delay in the production of its Phase 1 drug to treat glaucoma click here
- NorthWest Copper welcomes first drill results from Kwanika deposit, which hit 'significant' copper-gold grades click here
- CULT Food Science says investee company Pearlita Foods successfully develops cultivated oyster prototype click here
- The Valens Company nominates marketing and branding expert Aida Moudachirou-Rebois for election to company’s board click here
- Fundamental Research issues 'Buy' rating on Tartisan Nickel, with a fair value of $0.85 per share click here
- Argentina Lithium & Energy gets 'Buy' rating, premium price target from Fundamental Research in debut coverage note click here
