Bassett Healthcare Network and CEO Dr. Tommy Ibrahim Agree to Early Contract Extension

Cooperstown, NY, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Healthcare Network and Dr. Tommy Ibrahim have mutually and enthusiastically agreed to an early contract extension on the occasion of the President & CEO’s highly productive two-year anniversary leading the pioneering Central New York medical, research, and education system.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to continue our mission-critical efforts to lead Bassett into the future and to continue serving our community with superb health care services. This region is my home now and the place where my wife and I want to raise our children and receive our own care,” said Dr. Ibrahim. “Since coming to Bassett in the summer of 2020, I have been impressed by the quality of the caregivers and practitioners who expertly and caringly serve our patients, day-in and day-out,” reports Dr. Ibrahim. “There is so much left to accomplish here, but most importantly, I am determined to see our transformation through, to becoming the best employer in the region. Our 5,000 employees deserve no less,” Ibrahim continued.

“Dr. Tommy Ibrahim has had a remarkably successful initial run at Bassett at a time when health care executives across the nation have been confronted by significant market turmoil and challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic which broke out at about the time of his arrival,” says Bassett Healthcare Network Board of Directors Chair, Doug Hastings. “Dr. Ibrahim has exceeded our expectations which were already high when he agreed to come to Cooperstown with his family,” explained Hastings, a national expert in health care policy and law who has chaired Bassett since 2019.

“Dr. Ibrahim has championed a number of visionary initiatives that have positioned our network well for growth and financial stability while advancing our mission to improve patient health and community well-being,” Hastings added. “Tommy’s strategic vision, work ethic, and calm resolve have been of immeasurable value.”

Ibrahim was named Bassett Healthcare Network’s President and Chief Executive Officer on July 13, 2020, after a nationwide search. At the time of his selection by Bassett, Dr. Ibrahim was the Executive Vice President, Chief Physician Executive for Oklahoma-based INTEGRIS. INTEGRIS is ranked as one of the top 25 health care systems in the nation.

Jane Forbes Clark, Chair of the Bassett Medical Center Board of Directors, said she has “enormous respect for Tommy’s commitment to Bassett Medical Center and Bassett Healthcare Network,” adding she “believes that the mission going forward is well-served under Tommy’s leadership.”

Originally scheduled to expire in December 2024, Dr. Ibrahim’s contract has been extended through the end of 2029.

“The past two years were incredibly difficult, as we took important steps to create a sustainable foundation to build upon. I am deeply appreciative of our system and entity boards for their unwavering support. Our leadership teams and each of our caregivers and practitioners have done a masterful job to get us here, and we’re still only getting started,” Ibrahim shared.

