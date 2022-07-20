Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador Jerry Greenfield Announced as Featured Speaker at “Together Against Hunger”

NEW YORK, NY, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Against Hunger, a nonprofit leader in the global movement to end hunger, today announced new headline speakers at Together Against Hunger, its premiere two-day event, which will be held on October 12-13, 2022 in Washington, D.C. and broadcast to a wider virtual audience online. Notable speakers include Jerry Greenfield, Ben & Jerry’s co-founder, and brand ambassador.

“I’ve spent much of my life championing social causes, and deeply believe that ending hunger is a cause worth fighting for, since it’s a fight we can’t afford to lose,” said Jerry Greenfield. “I’m really honored to engage with Action Against Hunger and inspired to see so many people come together across sectors to create new approaches to addressing the growing global hunger crisis.”



The Together Against Hunger movement aims to spark urgent collective action to end hunger through effective alliances at the intersection of possibilities that may include nonprofit practitioners, the private sector, funders, and community members. The event this fall will accentuate ways to amplify successful efforts, engage participants in co-designing new strategies and rethink approaches to funding and action on a range of hunger-related issues.

“We are excited that Jerry Greenfield will join us and so many others in shedding a bright light on the urgent issues surrounding global hunger. Jerry has long believed in the importance of shared success and helped pioneer fair trade and organic sourcing for ingredients like vanilla, cocoa, and coffee, which is just one example of the kind of action we need to achieve the UN Sustainable Development goals,“ said Ashwini Kakkar Chair of Action Against Hunger’s International Network. “Together the global community has proven that hunger is preventable, not inevitable, yet today hunger is on the rise again. We urgently need to reinvigorate the movement to end hunger for everyone, for good.”

The initial slate of speakers includes:

activists such as Mwandwe Chileshe, Global Policy Lead, Food Security and Agriculture, Global Citizen

nonprofit leaders, including Esther Lupafya, Executive Director, Soils, Food & Healthy Communities (SFHC); Nhlanhla Ndlovu “NN”, Executive Director, Centre for Economic Governance and Accountability; Nicolas Metro, Founder and CEO, Kinomé and Asma Lateef, Policy and Advocacy Lead (Agriculture), SDG2 Advocacy Hub

academics including Rachael Bezner Kerr, Professor of Global Development, Cornell University and Daniel Maxwell, Henry J. Leir Professor in Food Security and Research, Tufts University

government leaders, such as Sarah Charles, Assistant to the Administrator of USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance

private sector innovators, including Amy Guterman, Senior Director, Community Innovation, Salesforce, and many more!

The event builds on insights from a report developed by Devex and sponsored by Action Against Hunger, which provided insights from more than 860 international NGOs, bilateral donors, corporations, private foundations, and United Nations agencies. The research found that nearly 90% of participants predict that without innovative action, global hunger will continue to rise through 2032. However, two-thirds believe achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of zero hunger by 2030 is still possible if current approaches change.

The event will be broadcast live online. To register for event updates or to RSVP attend virtually, visit TogetherAgainstHunger.org.

Action Against Hunger is a nonprofit leading a global movement to end hunger in our lifetimes. It innovates solutions, advocates for change, and reaches 25 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 50 countries, its 8,300 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. It strives to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.