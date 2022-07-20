MEDIA ADVISORY: Mint Smartwash refreshes Edmonton rides and celebrates the community with free carwashes, July 22 - 24

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Mint Smartwash (Mint) is hosting a weekend community celebration from July 22 to 24 for the media and public. Mint will be providing free carwashes from July 22 to 24, and complimentary food and handouts for children will be provided on July 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Experience Mint’s revolutionary, environmentally friendly wash firsthand. Mint is a technologically advanced, express tunnel car wash that employs state-of-the-art computer systems, innovative wash equipment and sophisticated water reclamation systems to ensure the shiniest vehicles in an environmentally responsible way.

Media are invited to attend the event to learn more about Mint’s meticulous process and experience the wash firsthand. Additionally, interview opportunities with a Mint spokesperson are available onsite or in advance of the weekend event.

WHEN: Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24, 2022.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. MDT

WHERE: Mint Smartwash – Argyll Road

9755 63 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, T6E 0G7

Mint Smartwash – The Meadows

831 Tamarack Way, Edmonton, AB, T6T 0N3