Nutricosmetics Market Size is projected to reach USD 15.81 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutricosmetics are those skincare and wellness cosmetic products that optimize the traditional cosmetics as an ideal nutritional supplement for a balanced dietary plan and an overall healthy lifestyle, including the skincare therapies. The said market of nutricosmetics products is in high demand at the current times with the increased awareness about health and wellness products that are organic and extracted from natural sources that will not have any side effects and will cater to the healthy skin and tone muscles.

With such increased awareness, the customers are experimenting with wellness alternatives to traditional healthcare medicines and therapies, which are laying the foundation for the growth of the global nutricosmetics market.





Growing Health and Wellness Trends Driving Global Nutricosmetics Market Growth

Nutricosmetics optimizes the conduct of traditional cosmetics and is considered one of the many ideal beneficial products for the overall healthy life. Nutricosmetics contain micronutrients similar to Vitamin C, Vitamin A, zinc, and biotin, which are good for skin health. Apart from this, the current trends and the increasing demand for nutricosmetics include complex constituents gathered from natural sources catering to the public demand for organic products.

Nutricosmetics is a complex constituent uprooted from natural sources like collagen peptides, tomato and rosemary excerpts, and resveratrol. The human skin gets affected by endogenous and environmental factors, including aging, ultraviolet radiation, and hormones. That's why it is of utmost importance to feed the skin's nutritional requirements in a natural way. But the current life doesn't allow the skin to get the essential nutrients through the diet options people are consuming. That's why nutricosmetics that provide the necessary nutrients to the skin are highly demanded.





Target-specific Needs and Probiotics Application Creates Enormous Opportunities for Global Nutricosmetics Market

Some probiotic fixings are used for premium beauty products, as the process required for creation is costly and challenging, which creates immense scope for innovation. The latest trend in the beauty and cosmetics industry that is in high demand among the end-users is the 'beauty from within' concept. People are forcing themselves out of their comfort zones and taking care of their skin with the use of organic products. That helps the skin to glow and shine, avoiding any skin problems.

Continuous research and developments are going on that conclude that the introduction of probiotics in the manufacturing of nutricosmetics can help increase its nutritional content and make it 100% risk-free to use for skin treatments. Organizations are further investigating the use of probiotics in cosmetics to treat skin issues, similar to skin breakout, rosacea, and dermatitis, which is creating new opportunities for manufacturers of cosmetics and skin products.

Consumers are keen on purchasing and utilizing organic skin products that mostly contain natural substances and at the same time nourish the skin with the necessary nutrients. This is one of the key reasons why the nutricosmetics market is expanding beyond regions and offering lucrative opportunities for growth in the said market segment.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 15.81 Billion by 2030 CAGR 9% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Form, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Amway Corporation, Grupo Cantabria Labs, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd, Blackmores Ltd,

GNC Holdings Inc, Kora organics Key Market Opportunities Probiotics Application in Nutricosmetics Creates Huge Opportunities in the Nutricosmetics Market Key Market Drivers High Benefits Associated with Nutricosmetics Driving the Nutricosmetics Market

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Nutricosmetics Market

According to a report, consumers of all ages, genders, and backgrounds are decreasingly putting in the work to learn further about their health and see beauty and well-being as more nearly connected. Together, these trends inform a set of top-of-mind values when shopping for products that help people look and feel good, similar to nutricosmetics. This has also bolstered interest in factory-grounded, clean marker results that benefit consumers' appearance. The health industry has seen impeccable growth during the pandemic, but the cosmetics sector didn't.

With the health emergencies arising during the pandemic, the manufacturing and processing of cosmetic products were kept aside, and all such manufacturing units were helping the healthcare industry to cater to the medical needs, which was a kind and noticeable gesture by the cosmetic industry. Due to this, the production of cosmetic products was completely stopped for a period of time hampered the overall market of the cosmetics and the nutricosmetics products. With this, there were huge losses in the said market segment, which dragged the global nutricosmetics market behind and caused a huge supply-demand gap.





Regional Segmentation of the Global Nutricosmetics Market

The global nutricosmetics market is divided into three major regions, namely - North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is one of the emerging economies that caters to the overall growth and development of the global nutricosmetics market. The market in Asia-Pacific is valued at USD 3606 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 7767 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%.

Europe, the global industrial hub, has the second-largest market share valued at USD 2193 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 4239 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8%.

North America is one region that has a substantial market share in every industrial segment, but when considered in the global nutricosmetics market , the North American region ranks third among the top three regions in terms of market value. The North American region is expected to earn a profitable market share of USD 2974 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10%.





Key Highlights –

The global nutricosmetics market to grow at USD 15816 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9% from the early figures of USD 7343 million in 2021.

from the early figures of USD 7343 million in 2021. By product , the skincare segment dominates the global market and is valued at USD 8872 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9% .

, the skincare segment dominates the global market and is valued at USD 8872 million by 2030 at a . By form , the global nutricosmetics market has a significant market share which is anticipated to grow at USD 6850 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8% .

, the global nutricosmetics market has a significant market share which is anticipated to grow at USD 6850 million by 2030 at a . Regional market share of the global nutricosmetics market is primarily divided into three regions, where Asia-Pacific holds the maximum revenue to reach USD 7767 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%.





The major key players in the global nutricosmetics market are

Amway Corporation

Grupo Cantabria Labs

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

Blackmores Ltd

GNC holdings Inc.

Kora organics





Global Nutricosmetics Market: Segmentation

By Product

Skin Care

Hair Care

Nail Care

By Form

Tablets/Capsules

Powders & Liquid

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific





Table of Content and Figure @





Market News

In June 2019 , Amway Corporation launched Truvivity Oxibeauty nutricosmetic food supplement that will enhance the skin's natural glow.

, Amway Corporation launched Truvivity Oxibeauty nutricosmetic food supplement that will enhance the skin's natural glow. In February 2019 , Grupo Cantabria Labs opened a new subsidiary in Mexico as a part of its strategy to intensify and boost its international presence.

, Grupo Cantabria Labs opened a new subsidiary in Mexico as a part of its strategy to intensify and boost its international presence. In October 2020 , Herbalife Nutrition launched a skin collagen beauty booster that has been tested to support skin elasticity and reduce fine wrinkles within four to eight weeks.

, Herbalife Nutrition launched a skin collagen beauty booster that has been tested to support skin elasticity and reduce fine wrinkles within four to eight weeks. In October 2019, Blackmores signed a distribution agreement with Mesa group to launch a range of 13 Blackmores products.

News Media

Nutricosmetics Market to Earn a Remarkable Market Share During Forecast Period

Top 10 cosmetic companies in the world 2020





