Cox Media Group’s Matt Dominguez and Si Rajadhyax named “Top 40 Under 40”

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (“CMG”) announced today that Matt Dominguez and Si Rajadhyax were named “Top 40 Under 40” for 2022 by NY TV Week and LA TV Week, respectively.



The awards are supported by Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News and showcase the pioneering people who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in creating and delivering digital content.

“Both Matt and Si exemplify what it means to be innovators who are outstanding at producing and distributing creative and compelling content that consumers want,” said Marian Pittman, CMG’s EVP of Content, Product and Innovation. “On top of that, they’re great leaders and raise the bar for everyone. I’m extremely pleased they’re part of the CMG family.”

Dominguez joined CMG in 2021 and is the Senior Manager of Streaming Distribution and Partnerships. He’s been managing free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) for 10 Cox Media Group TV news stations. He also oversees distribution for 12 third-party streaming partners, including Tubi, XUMO and Samsung TV Plus.

Over the last decade, Si Rajadhyax has carved his own unique path in several different roles within CMG, particularly excelling in digital content production. His talents and work ethic brought him to Atlanta to work on an emerging team that focuses on OTT content. As part of this team, Si has been instrumental in producing CMG original programming such as “Justice Rules” and “Finding Answers.” He also serves as host of the Emmy-nominated show, “Food Truck Diaries.”

Dominguez and Rajadhyax are as interesting outside the office as they are at CMG. Dominguez is a world traveler and has visited 15 countries on four continents. Rajadhyax has performed at Vans Warped Tour, been featured in commercials & films (including “The Other Guy”) and is co-host of the weekly pop culture podcast, “Future Bachelor!”

Si officially received his honor in a ceremony in Los Angeles, and Matt will receive his at an event in New York City in the fall.

