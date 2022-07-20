Health Benefits of Pickled Herrings and Innovation in Flavours to Drive Market Growth Going Forward, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global pickled herring market has reached a size of US$ 3.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast years 2022-2032.



Despite being a small fish, herrings have high content of omega-3s and Vitamin-D that impart several health benefits and have the potential to decrease health risks related to cancer and heart disease. Besides tasting delicious, pickled herring is a way to preserve the fish for a longer period of time for future consumption. Manufacturers across the market are merging and collaborating to bring out innovations in pickled herring products, along with scrutinizing combinations of different sauces with pickled herrings.

Moreover, to strengthen the growth and value of the market, governments have introduced strict regulations to ensure the quality of seafood exports, which is boosting the international trade of pickled herrings. Incipiently, the consumption of pickled herrings was limited to one type of sauce or as a whole. However, with rising health awareness among people about heart disease and increasing availability of different varieties of sauces, overall pickled herring consumption rate has increased.

What are the Challenges Hampering Pickled Herring Market Growth?

“High Sodium Content an Issue”

High sodium content in pickled herrings is restricting their consumption to some extent.

According to USDA, pickled Atlantic herrings contain around 73 calories, 2.7 grams of carbohydrates, and 5 grams of fat.

The sodium content in pickled herrings can lead to high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart attacks in the herring-consuming population. Apart from this, more people are getting attracted to veganism or a vegan lifestyle. These factors can hamper the overall growth of the pickled herring business.

Development Strategies

Key manufacturers of pickled herrings are focusing on increasing the awareness about their products and are innovating sauce combinations. For example, market players such as AB Bröderna Ameln, Bay View Packing Company, and Vita food are improvising their products by adding more combination of flavours such as kryddersild, tomatsild, sennepssild, etc.

Manufacturers are also investing in research and development, strengthening their supply channels, and pushing for geographical expansion.

Key Segments Covered in the Pickled Herrings Industry Survey

B y Sauce Type :



Wine Sauce

Cream Sauce Home Style Swedish Style Mustard Dill Sauce Cajun Sauce Others





B y Cut Type :



Cut Type

Bites Roll Mops Fillets



B y Buyer Type :



Individuals

Commercial/HoReCa



B y Sales Channel :



Offline Sales of Pickled Herrings

Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Sales of Pickled Herrings Company Websites e-commerce Platforms







Competitive Landscape

The pickling herring market is fairly fragmented with numerous food processing industries competing for dominance. Market participants have embraced both organic and inorganic development strategies for expansion.

For instance:

In March 2022, Ocean Beauty Sea-foods announced plans for the Seafood Expo North America (SENA) in Boston. These plans included introducing five new on-trend products for the company’s Echo Falls line, which is the nation’s leading premium smoked salmon brand.

Santa Bremor has invested in modern Dutch and Icelandic equipment in its new production line, which allows the company to process ready-made herring fillets delicately and carefully with superior quality.

Key players in the Pickled Herrings Market

AB Bröderna Ameln

Acme Smoked Fish Holding Corp.

Bay View Packing Company, Inc.

Feature Foods International Inc.

Lowell international foods

Ma Baensch

Noon Hour Food Products

Ocean Beauty Seafoods

Santa Bremor

Vita Food Products

Key Takeaways from Pickled Herrings Market Study

The global pickled herring market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% and reach US$ 5 billion by 2032.

The market witnessed 1.8% CAGR during the period 2017-2021.

Under the sauce type segment, wine sauce dominates the market and was valued at US$ 786.4 million in 2021.

Europe dominated the market with 76.7% market share in 2021.

Together, Europe and North America hold 86.2% market share in 2022.

Demand for pickled herrings is expected to increase at CAGRs of 3.4% and 4.9% in Europe and North America, respectively, over the forecast years.

