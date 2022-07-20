New Use Energy Solutions Launches SunTarp™ Line of Portable Solar Panels

TEMPE, Ariz., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Use Energy Solutions (NUE) announced today the launch of the SunTarp™ line of portable solar PV panels. Assembled at NUE's headquarters in Tempe, these ultra-durable solar PV panels contain no metal frames or glass, making them 30% lighter than traditional monocrystalline solar panels and easy to fold, carry and stow.

"All our mobile energy storage solutions start with solar so we needed to find an easy to handle, lightweight but powerful solar PV array. After lots of trials, we decided to assemble them ourselves to enable larger arrays," said Co-founder and CEO Paul Shmotolokha. "The SunTarp™ will make it easier for our customers to deploy kilowatts of solar power in tough environments when there's no access to grid power. They store easily even in the trunk of compact cars, and we can scale them into larger arrays."

The SunTarp™ product lineup includes the following models:

The TriFold SunTarp™ features three flexible modules and offers 210 watts of power with a weight of 15 lbs. A comparable traditional panel weighs 24 lbs.

The QuadFold SunTarp™ includes four flexible modules and provides 320 watts of power while weighing 24 lbs. A comparable traditional panel weighs 40 lbs.

The HexFold SunTarp™ has six flexible modules and offers 420 watts of power with a weight of 30 lbs. A comparable traditional panel weighs 45 lbs.

"Transporting a traditional solar panel is like carrying a large glass window around. It doesn't lend itself to situations where you have to deploy rapidly in adverse conditions," said New Use Energy COO Lee Feliciano. "Additionally, having multiple solar panels on a single folding array provides the flexibility to configure the solar inputs for various types of systems."

Just like many of NUE's products, the SunTarp™ is built to be compatible with a variety of systems. This means a SunTarp™ can be used to provide solar power to any portable solar generator.

Visit our product page for more details and specs on the SunTarp™ line.

ABOUT NEW USE ENERGY SOLUTIONS

New Use Energy Solutions, Inc. (NUE) is an Arizona-based company whose mission is to provide affordable clean energy for anyone, anywhere. NUE engineers and manufactures affordable solar+battery systems which replace traditional fossil fuel alternatives such as portable generators. NUE emphasizes mobility as well as field serviceability to maximize the usable life of our products. Advantages of NUE's products include SPEED of deployment, SIMPLICITY of the technology and SUSTAINABILITY of the solution.

Media Contact:

Paul Shmotolokha

pshmotolokha@newuseenergy.com



Related Images











Image 1: NUE SunTarps™





NUE's line of portable and durable solar panels









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment