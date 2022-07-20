American National Bankshares Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

DANVILLE, Va., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, payable September 16, 2022 to shareholders of record September 2, 2022.

The dividend amount is the same as the prior quarter’s dividend and based on the stock’s closing price of $35.60 on July 19, 2022, represents a dividend yield of approximately 3.1%.



About American National

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.3 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.1 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Management Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National’s website at www.amnb.com .

Contact: Jeffrey W. Farrar, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer 434-773-2274 farrarj@amnb.com



