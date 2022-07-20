Head-up Display Market Size is projected to reach at a CAGR of 24.5% during the Forecast Period: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global head-up display market had a market share of USD 1389.3 million in 2018, according to a new report by Straits Research. It is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 24.5% by 2030. A head-up display, commonly known as a HUD, is a small, transparent display that appears on the car's windshield and displays important driving information such as navigation, speed, and RPM. By reflecting a mirrored picture at his eye level, it prevents the driver from shifting his focus away from the road. Head-up displays are a necessary and convenient element that assures the safety of both drivers and passengers.





Key Highlights

Based on components, the display unit is the highest-selling component. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.

Based on types, AR-based head-up displays hold dominion over other types of head-up displays. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% by 2030.

Based on applications, the automotive industry is the fasted growing segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD in Billion by 2030 CAGR 24.5% (2021-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Components, Type, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Bosch ,Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd ,Continental AG ,Visteon Corporation ,Denso Corporation ,Panasonic Corporation ,BAE Systems ,Pioneer Corporation ,Yazaki, Thales Group Key Market Opportunities AR-based Head-Up Display Creates Lucrative Opportunities for the Market Key Market Drivers Growing Concerns for Driver and Passenger Safety

Impact of COVID-19

After COVID-19, the global head-up display market saw a lull in demand, with players deferring new product development and investment. The car sector, which uses head-up displays, has seen a significant drop in output. Due to the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic, consumer demand for vehicles has also decreased.

For the global head-up display market, the post-pandemic phase will be critical. Supply chain interruptions might stymie the recovery, affecting market dynamics and product prices. Furthermore, the global head-up display market will face challenges from adverse financial circumstances, a decline in sales, pricing, product demand, and increased expenditures due to distribution and transportation limitations.

Safety regulation to Drive the Global Head-up Display Market

A head-up display is an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that helps drivers stay safe while driving . It displays critical driving information on a car's windshield to reduce distractions while driving. Road accidents and fatalities are frequently caused by distracted driving. Pedestrian fatalities in the United States climbed by 55% between 2009 and 2018, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).

As a result, governments throughout the world are developing rules and measures to guarantee the safety of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians, resulting in a need for head-up displays. For example, during the 2018 annual conference of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), a Union Minister stated that the adoption of ADAS might be made mandatory for all vehicles by 2022.

Additionally, AR (augmented reality) integration in head-up displays has improved the driving experience. AR-based head-up displays provide a virtual augmentation of the traffic conditions in front of the car, assuring safety and comfort. Due to their unique features and easy-to-use accessibility, these display systems are becoming increasingly popular. Furthermore, AR-based head-up displays have shown to be a capable antidote to escalating safety concerns, resulting in strong demand for the product.

Due to the increased demand for AR-based head-up displays, the industry is seeing strategic alliances that will aid in technical breakthroughs and result in high-quality goods. Panasonic Automotive , for example, unveiled a new AR-based head-up display technology in January 2021. This system shows lane edges, road objects, and other important information. The business uses artificial intelligence to exchange information with drivers, and by 2024, this technology will be present in model automobiles. As a result, AR-based head-up displays are opening up the attractive potential for the head-up display industry.





A List of Key Players in the Global Head-up Display Market

Bosch

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd

Continental AG

Visteon Corporation

Denso Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

BAE Systems

Pioneer Corporation

Yazaki, Thales Group





Global Head-up Display Market: Segmentation

By Components

Video generator

Projector Unit

Display Unit

Software

Others

By Type

Conventional

Windshield-based

Combiner-based

AR-based

By End-User

Automotive

Aviation

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

SAMEA





Market Insights

In January 2021, Panasonic Corporation introduced its new Augmented Reality (AR) HUD in January 2021. Panasonic Automotive's Augmented Reality Head-Up Display provides extensive, artificial intelligence-enhanced situational awareness to drivers

Panasonic Corporation introduced its new Augmented Reality (AR) HUD in January 2021. Panasonic Automotive's Augmented Reality Head-Up Display provides extensive, artificial intelligence-enhanced situational awareness to drivers In February 2021 , the company stated that it has begun shipping AR head-up displays—adoption of Nippon Seiki's first AR-HUD utilizing the "DMD technique" technology.

, the company stated that it has begun shipping AR head-up displays—adoption of Nippon Seiki's first AR-HUD utilizing the "DMD technique" technology. In June 2019, Continental Engineering Services, the company's development and production service provider, developed the first ultra-compact, high-performance head-up display (HUD). It is ideal for cockpits with limited installation space, such as those used in sports automobiles.

