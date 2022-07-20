MediGO Expands Partnerships with Nation’s Organ Recovery Organizations

BALTIMORE, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediGO, a first-of-its-kind health care supply chain technology company, is rapidly expanding partnerships with the nation’s organ procurement organizations to save more lives through donation and transplantation. MediGO today announces four more OPOs have signed on to utilize the company’s innovative supply chain technology to improve the transplant process.



The growing list of OPOs partnering with MediGO now includes Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network, which serves Illinois and northwest Indiana, the OPO for north, southeast and west Texas; Live On Nebraska and the Louisiana Organ Procurement LifeGift Agency, in addition to its previously existing partnerships.

“We’ve worked closely with OPOs to design a solution that helps better manage resources, reduce barriers to transplant and drive down costs,” said Dr. Joseph Scalea, a transplant surgeon and co-founder of MediGO. “Most importantly, the transparency that comes from knowing where an organ is at all times gives recipients the best chance of a successful transplant and ultimately saves more lives.”

MediGO’s technology provides real-time tracking and critical data collection throughout the transplant process to predict an accurate time of arrival at a hospital or transplant center. This helps ensure that no matter how far an organ travels, OPOs and their transplant center partners can monitor the time-sensitive journey at every moment, allowing them to better manage resources and improve transplant outcomes.

“Knowing where an organ is, how fast it’s moving and when it’s expected to arrive is extremely important to the work we do every day to save and heal lives,” said Adam Keaton, organ recovery manager at LOPA. “When a transplant center gets that information in real-time, it streamlines communications and allows them to focus on taking care of their patient, the recipient of that organ.”

The critical information, available simultaneously to all stakeholders through MediGO’s app, includes GPS tracking, traffic and weather updates, best and alternative travel routes, flight delays and cancellations, and other data collected along the route.

“Our team is deeply committed to our mission to save and enhance lives through donation and transplantation, while honoring the legacy and generosity of donor heroes and their families,” said Kyle Herber, president and CEO of Live on Nebraska. “MediGO’s technological advancements will help us carry out that mission and bring hope to hundreds of Nebraskans currently awaiting a lifesaving organ transplant.”

To learn more about MediGO and how it’s helping transform the transplant process, visit www.gomedigo.io.

About MediGO

MediGO is a first of-its-kind health care supply chain technology company. Recognized by Edison Awards and Fast Company for its disruptive technology, its cloud-based ScoutlineTM platform enables real-time management of time-sensitive medical resources on a centralized communication channel. Powered by proprietary algorithms and machine learning, MediGO provides the most actionable data in the donation and transplantation industry. With newfound supply chain transparency, care teams can proactively unify stakeholders, coordinate resources and minimize waste – to deliver confidence and save more lives. For more information about MediGO, a JSP Ventures company, visit www.gomedigo.io.

