artèQ (ARTEQ) Announces First Centralized Exchange Listing on BitMart

Dubai, UAE, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The artèQ NFT Investment Capital today announced its centralized exchange listing on BitMart. artèQ’s native utility token, $ARTEQ, will get listed for trading on BitMart, a leading crypto exchange with millions of users globally. As the first centralized exchange to list artèQ, BitMart lets users trade the ARTEQ/USDT pair. BitMart users can trade cryptocurrency instantly with an advanced security system and user-friendly interface.



“artèQ is reaching a major milestone with its first centralized exchange listing on BitMart. This is a key part of our strategy to democratize access to digital assets as investment, making it easier for newcomers to enter the crypto market and get started investing in NFTs with us”, said Farbod Sadeghian, artèQ Founder.

artèQ (ARTEQ) is taking the next step of its listing journey to enter the Centralized Exchange (CEX) market by getting listed on BitMart:

Deposit: 07/18/2022

Trading: 07/20/2022

Withdrawal: 07/22/2022

$ARTEQ is an ERC20 utility token built on top of the Ethereum blockchain with a fixed supply of 10 billion units in infinite circulation. $ARTEQ is already traded on UNIWASP and is also a recognized investment product by Swiss Banks. By holding $ARTEQ, investors get exposure to a diversified NFT portfolio and several benefits, such as museum tickets, airdrops, access to exclusive NFT drops, invitations to artèQ events, staking opportunities, and much more. On top of that, holders profit from the capital ecosystem growth which reflects in the token price development.

About artèQ

artèQ is a collective of art, innovation, and technology experts utilizing the potential of blockchain technology to democratize the investment in artworks. With exclusive partnerships with world-renowned museums, such as the Belvedere in Vienna, artèQ brings analog masterpieces to the NFT space as og The Kiss from Gustav Klimt (thekiss.art), besides collaborating with digital artists and supporting blockchain-based projects.

artèQ smart contracts have been audited by CertiK, the leading security-focused ranking platform to analyze and monitor blockchain protocols and DeFi projects.

Upcoming events

The Auction House

artèQ is about to launch the Mètapolitan, the human-interaction NFT Auction House. The Mètapolitan is the first-of-its-kind Certified Auction House and NFT Marketplace. This is a step forward in bridging the gap between traditional institutions and crypto investments. Over 170 artists from analog and digital fields are already selected to collaborate with the platform.

Orsetto Gang NFT

The Orsetto Gang NFT collection powered by artèQ is dropping this month. The collection features 10K NFTs living on the Ethereum Blockchain. With its cute art and other exciting features, Orsetto became the most-wanted party gang in the web3 space! Minting these NFTs can give holders amazing prospects, from Intellectual Property to tickets for festivals such as Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Primavera Sound to name a few. Getting a whitelist (aka pre-sale) spot grants fans an exclusive discount on the minting price. To get whitelisted, visit orsettogang.com.