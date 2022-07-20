Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

Southfield, Michigan , July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has earned an award based on rankings released by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE.

For the sixth time in eight years, we’ve been recognized as one of the best workplaces for millennials. Credit Acceptance was named #62 on the 2022 List of 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials, up 20 spots from last year, based on the answers of millennial-aged employees who responded to the Trust Index© survey last year. The 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials ranking is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

This award signifies our success in creating a great workplace for all, as millennials are known as a generation that is driven by purpose and possibility—they value a welcoming atmosphere and want to feel a personal connection with their job.

This is the fourth workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For (eight of the last nine years)

2022 Top Workplaces USA Award (both years this award has been in existence)



Metropolitan Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (11 years in a row)

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About The Best Workplaces for Millennials

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.