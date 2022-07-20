NVE Corporation Reports First Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 3% to $7.34 million from $7.15 million for the prior-year quarter. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 16% to $4.14 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $3.58 million, or $0.74 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable August 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2022.

“We are pleased to report strong earnings growth for the quarter,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, our dependence on critical suppliers and packaging vendors, and risks related to supply-chain disruptions, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

###

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended June 30 2022 2021 Revenue Product sales $ 7,072,961 $ 6,953,766 Contract research and development 263,446 199,397 Total revenue 7,336,407 7,153,163 Cost of sales 1,651,847 1,769,581 Gross profit 5,684,560 5,383,582 Expenses Research and development 601,918 808,142 Selling, general, and administrative 371,320 466,618 Total expenses 973,238 1,274,760 Income from operations 4,711,322 4,108,822 Interest income 283,059 289,720 Income before taxes 4,994,381 4,398,542 Provision for income taxes 854,265 818,976 Net income $ 4,140,116 $ 3,579,566 Net income per share – basic $ 0.86 $ 0.74 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.74 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,830,826 4,833,232 Diluted 4,830,871 4,836,821