SeaSpine to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 2, 2022

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release second quarter financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Members of the Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call and webcast beginning at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET.



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering here. Participants are required to register at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. To listen to the live webcast and a replay, please visit the Investors section of the SeaSpine website at: https://www.seaspine.com/.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine’s complete procedural solutions feature its market-leading FLASH™ Navigation, a system designed to improve accuracy of screw placement and provide a cost-effective, rapid, radiation-free solution to surgical navigation, and a comprehensive portfolio of spinal implants and orthobiologics to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. With product development expertise in advanced optics, software, orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants, SeaSpine can offer its surgeon customers a complete solution to meet their patients’ evolving clinical needs. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

