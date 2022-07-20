Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $28.1 million or $1.87 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022. This represents an increase of $6.6 million or 30.7% over the same quarter last year and also an increase over the $26.0 million or $1.74 per share posted in the first quarter of 2022. The primary reasons for the increase compared to the prior year was an increase in net interest income of $13.1 million or 30.1% primarily driven by higher interest rates on interest-earning assets, loan growth and in the second quarter of 2021, the Bank recorded debt extinguishment costs of $614,000. The increase over the first quarter of 2022 was also due to an increase in net interest income of $6.4 million or 12.8% partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expense.

Second quarter 2022 highlights:

  • Linked quarter loan growth (Ex-PPP) of 7.4%
  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) of 1.84%
  • Return on beginning equity (“ROBE”) of 18.91%
  • Pre-provision, pre-tax (“PPPT”) ROBE of 28.22% 1
  • Efficiency ratio of 29.0%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We had a record quarter in terms of; net income, earnings per share, total loans, total deposits, and net interest income for the second quarter of 2022.

Net income for the quarter was $28.1 million or $1.87 per diluted share and $54.1 million or $3.61 per diluted share for the first half of 2022. With our very asset sensitive balance sheet, we have benefited from the recent interest rate hikes.

Loan growth was $328.6 million or 28.6% annualized. For the first half of year, loan growth was $495.1 million or 22.4% annualized. Second quarter loan growth was positively impacted by reduced pay-offs and stronger origination activities.

Deposits grew $98.3 million or 7.4% annualized in the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2022, deposit growth was $182.4 million or 7.0 % annualized. During the latter part of the quarter, we saw an increased level of competition and we believe deposit costs will accelerate in the second half of the year.

With a recession potentially looming ahead, the Bank is very focused on asset quality. Underwriting standards have been tightened and we have begun to dive deep into our loan portfolio. Today, we have not noted any deterioration. In fact, classified assets and loans past due have improved as of June 30, 2022 compared to earlier quarters.

As for interest rate sensitivity, 87% of the Bank’s loans are floating or adjustable rate. Many of them have a floor rate requirement. At June 30, 2022, 74% were fully floating. With the additional rate hike anticipated, all 87% of our total loan portfolio will be fully floating at the end of July. Therefore, our interest income is expected to increase for the remainder of the year. Hopefully the increase in interest income will more than enough cover the anticipated deposit cost increase.

The $32 million stock repurchase is progressing as scheduled. As of June 30, 2022, we have repurchased 192,159 shares of our stock using $12,971,000. We plan to complete the program in the third quarter of 2022.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $56.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. This was an increase from the $43.4 million recorded in the same quarter last year and also an increase over the $50.0 million posted in the first quarter of 2022. Rising interest rates and strong loan growth were the primary drivers of the increase in net interest income over both comparable quarters. The taxable equivalent margin was 3.77% for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 3.42% in the first quarter of 2022 and versus 3.25% for the same period last year.

Noninterest Income. For the second quarter of 2022, noninterest income was $2.6 million compared with $1.6 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase compared to last year was due to a $518,000 increase in letter of credit (“LC”) fees, an increase in service charges of $199,000 and a $261,000 loss on sale of loans recorded in the second quarter of last year. The increase compared to the prior quarter was due to an increase in LC fees of $396,000 partially offset by a decrease in other income of $114,000.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. This is up compared to the $15.0 million recorded in the same quarter last year and an increase over the $16.2 million posted in the first quarter of 2022. Comparing this quarter to the second quarter of last year; personnel expense increased by $1.4 million or 13.6%, OREO expense was $463,000 this quarter compared to $0 last year and professional services increased by $386,000 this quarter. The personnel expense increase was primarily due to new hires and merit increases. Last year, the Bank did not own any OREO so this years’ expenses were all an increase. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense was essentially flat from the first quarter, OREO expense increased by $447,000 and other expense increased by $285,000. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 29.0%, besting the 30.9% posted last quarter and also down from the same quarter of last year’s 33.2%.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.0% and slightly below the ETR of 28.5% in both the prior quarter and the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at June 30, 2022 were $4.92 billion, an increase of $495 million or 11.2% over the total of $4.42 billion as of December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased to $5.41 billion, an increase of $182 million or 3.5% over the $5.23 billion as of December 31, 2021. Total assets ended the quarter at $6.23 billion, an increase of $187 million or 3.1% over the total of $6.05 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2022, nonaccrual loans totaled $10.6 million, down from $14.8 million as of the end of 2021. In addition, OREO and repossessed assets totaled $21.4 million as of June 30, 2022. Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 were zero as compared to both $1.2 million in the prior quarter and the same quarter of 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.9 million as compared to a reversal of ($250,000) in the prior quarter and compared to the $0 provision for credit losses posted in the second quarter of 2021. A consistently improving economic outlook, among other factors such as credit quality led to a lower allowance requirement. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.25% of total loans (excluding PPP loans).

Capitalization

As of June 30, 2022, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.92%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.61% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.31%. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.54%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.26% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.37%.

GAAP – Non-GAAP Reconciliation -Second quarter 2022 PPPT ROBE
    
Net Income$28,069 
Add: Provision for credit losses 2,900 
Add: Income tax expense 10,916 
Pre-provision and pre-tax income$41,885 
  
Total equity - 3/31/22$595,285 
Pre-provision and pre-tax ROBE 28.22%

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. In addition, the Bank operates a Loan Production Office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
      
      
 For the Quarter Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
 2022 2022 2021
Interest income:     
Loans, including fees$58,541  $52,119  $47,906 
Investment securities 3,972   2,886   2,548 
Fed funds sold 46   19   19 
Total interest income 62,559   55,024   50,473 
      
Interest expense:     
Interest-bearing demand 2,448   1,431   1,530 
Savings 20   19   18 
Time certificates 2,342   2,217   3,419 
Subordinated debt 1,325   1,325   2,145 
Total interest expense 6,135   4,992   7,112 
Net interest income 56,424   50,032   43,361 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,900   (250)  - 
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)     
credit losses 53,524   50,282   43,361 
      
Noninterest income:     
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 723   671   525 
Letters of credit fee income 1,329   933   811 
BOLI income 100   99   98 
Net loss on sale of loans -   -   (261)
Other income 449   563   473 
Total noninterest income 2,601   2,266   1,646 
      
Noninterest expense:     
Salary and employee benefits 11,688   11,640   10,285 
Net occupancy expense 1,441   1,422   1,429 
Business development and promotion expense 176   101   117 
Professional services 1,382   1,243   996 
Office supplies and equipment expense 459   489   476 
Other real estate owned expense 463   16   - 
Other 1,531   1,246   1,661 
Total noninterest expense 17,140   16,157   14,964 
Income before provision for income taxes 38,985   36,391   30,043 
Income tax expense 10,916   10,364   8,563 
Net income$28,069  $26,027  $21,480 
      
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities -   (1)  (3)
Net income available to common shareholders$28,069  $26,026  $21,477 
      
Income per share available to common shareholders     
Basic$1.90  $1.76  $1.44 
Diluted$1.87  $1.74  $1.44 
      
Weighted-average common shares outstanding     
Basic 14,792,298   14,765,337   14,954,688 
Diluted 15,006,801   14,978,667   14,954,688 
      
Cash dividends per common share$0.43  $0.43  $0.38 
      


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
      
      
 For the Six Months Ended  
 June 30, June 30, Change
 2022  2021 %
Interest income:     
Loans, including fees$110,660  $97,765  13.2%
Investment securities 6,858   4,825  42.1%
Fed funds sold 65   43  53.2%
Total interest income 117,583   102,633  14.6%
      
Interest expense:     
Interest-bearing demand 3,880   2,967  30.8%
Savings 39   37  6.2%
Time certificates 4,558   7,246  -37.1%
Subordinated debt 2,650   3,676  -27.9%
Total interest expense 11,127   13,926  -20.1%
Net interest income 106,456   88,707  20.0%
Provision for credit losses 2,650   1,400  89.3%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 103,806   87,307  18.9%
      
Noninterest income:     
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 1,395   951  46.7%
Letters of credit fee income 2,261   1,619  39.7%
BOLI income 199   194  2.2%
Net loss on sale of loans -   (640) -100.0%
Other income 1,012   869  16.5%
Total noninterest income 4,867   2,993  62.6%
      
Noninterest expense:     
Salary and employee benefits 23,328   21,408  9.0%
Net occupancy expense 2,863   2,830  1.2%
Business development and promotion expense 277   190  45.8%
Professional services 2,625   1,977  32.8%
Office supplies and equipment expense 948   914  3.8%
Other 2,777   3,297  -15.8%
Total noninterest expense 33,297   30,616  8.8%
Income before provision for income taxes 75,376   59,684  26.3%
Income tax expense 21,280   17,010  25.1%
Net income$54,096  $42,674  26.8%
      
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities$(2) $(5) -69.6%
Net income available to common shareholders$54,094  $42,669  26.8%
      
Income per share available to common shareholders     
Basic$3.66  $2.85  28.3%
Diluted$3.61  $2.85  26.4%
      
Weighted-average common shares outstanding     
Basic 14,778,892   14,952,366  -1.2%
Diluted 14,990,989   14,952,366  0.3%
      
Dividends per share$0.86  $0.76  13.2%
      


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
    
 June 30, December 31,
  2022  2021
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$748,658  $1,030,610 
Fed funds sold 20,000   20,000 
Cash and cash equivalents 768,658   1,050,610 
    
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 12,784   13,962 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 400,597   451,911 
Loans 4,920,141   4,424,992 
Less allowance for credit losses (61,396)  (59,969)
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (9,525)  (6,316)
Loans, net 4,849,220   4,358,707 
    
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 21,449   - 
Customers' liability on acceptances 11,053   10,188 
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 9,764   10,533 
Bank-owned life insurance 10,221   10,088 
Accrued interest receivable 16,241   14,646 
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 54,874   59,018 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000 
Deferred tax assets 36,703   26,674 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,024   21,969 
Other assets 5,453   2,997 
Total assets$6,233,041  $6,046,303 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Deposits:   
Non-interest bearing demand deposits$1,385,934  $1,305,692 
Interest-bearing deposits: 2,239,501   2,032,819 
Savings 39,784   37,839 
Time certificates of $250,000 or more 870,376   934,444 
Other time certificates 872,357   914,717 
Total deposits 5,407,952   5,225,511 
    
Acceptances outstanding 11,053   10,188 
Subordinated debt issuance, net 147,877   147,758 
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 20,036   22,606 
Operating lease liabilities 21,115   22,861 
Accrued interest payable 752   715 
Other liabilities 32,664   29,946 
Total liabilities 5,641,449   5,459,585 
    
Shareholders' equity 591,592   586,718 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,233,041  $6,046,303 
    
Book value per common share$40.44  $39.97 
Number of common shares outstanding 14,628,942   14,679,769 
        


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
      
      
 For the Quarter Ended
      
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
  2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:     
Interest income$62,559 $55,024 $54,791 $53,611 $50,473 
Interest expense 6,135  4,992  5,374  5,858  7,112 
Interest income before provision for credit losses 56,424  50,032  49,417  47,753  43,361 
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses 2,900  (250) (900) (1,500) - 
Noninterest income 2,601  2,266  1,966  2,784  1,646 
Noninterest expense 17,140  16,157  14,806  15,370  14,964 
Income tax expense 10,916  10,364  11,056  10,522  8,563 
Net income$28,069 $26,027 $26,421 $26,145 $21,480 
      
Earnings per share     
Basic$1.90 $1.76 $1.80 $1.76 $1.44 
Diluted$1.87 $1.74 $1.80 $1.76 $1.44 
      
Ratios for the period:     
Return on average assets 1.84% 1.75% 1.72% 1.80% 1.58%
Return on beginning equity 18.91% 17.99% 18.65% 18.56% 15.98%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.77% 3.42% 3.28% 3.36% 3.25%
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.12% 1.08% 0.97% 1.06% 1.10%
Efficiency ratio 29.04% 30.89% 28.82% 30.41% 33.25%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.00% 0.11% 0.03% 0.10% 0.12%
      
Ratios as of period end:     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.92% 9.92% 9.54% 9.64% 10.07%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.61% 11.20% 11.26% 11.19% 11.28%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.61% 11.20% 11.26% 11.19% 11.28%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.31% 15.12% 15.37% 15.47% 15.61%
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.25% 1.27% 1.36% 1.41% 1.49%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 5.27x  27.15x  4.05x
  2.93x  2.91x
 
      
Average balances:     
Total securities$430,203 $455,899 $470,811 $401,641 $269,000 
Total loans 4,777,353  4,367,095  4,218,699  4,156,289  4,130,190 
Total earning assets 6,008,024  5,938,519  5,984,055  5,659,678  5,364,598 
Total assets 6,133,703  6,044,155  6,079,934  5,760,056  5,467,678 
Total time certificate of deposits 1,810,886  1,869,654  1,915,116  1,959,514  1,893,247 
Total interest bearing deposits 3,982,888  3,947,616  3,945,275  3,783,704  3,704,771 
Total deposits 5,301,370  5,215,810  5,277,507  4,971,607  4,724,104 
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,130,729  4,095,399  4,093,002  3,931,375  3,815,964 
Total equity 606,260  597,214  576,495  569,624  553,561 
      


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
    
    
 For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2022  2021
    
Interest income$117,583  $102,633 
Interest expense 11,127   13,926 
Interest income before provision for credit losses 106,456   88,707 
Provision for credit losses 2,650   1,400 
Non-interest income 4,867   2,993 
Non-interest expense 33,297   30,616 
Income tax expense 21,280   17,010 
Net income$54,096  $42,674 
    
Earnings per share   
Basic$3.66  $2.85 
Diluted$3.61  $2.85 
    
Ratios for the period:   
Return on average assets 1.79%  1.61%
Return on beginning equity 18.59%  16.38%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.60%  3.43%
Non-interest expense to average assets 1.10%  1.16%
Efficiency ratio 29.91%  33.39%
Net charge-offs to average loans 0.05%  0.06%
    
Average balances:   
Total securities$442,981  $255,675 
Total loans 4,573,357   4,087,731 
Total earning assets 5,973,364   5,234,170 
Total assets 6,089,176   5,334,618 
Total time certificate of deposits 1,840,108   1,857,055 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,965,349   3,618,543 
Total deposits 5,258,826   4,605,908 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,113,161   3,723,846 
Total equity 601,762   545,964 
    


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
          
          
 As of
          
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2022  2022  2021  2021  2021
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:         
Assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents$768,658  $985,162  $1,050,610  $1,082,634  $896,474 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 12,784   13,496   13,962   15,294   15,749 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 400,597   430,280   451,911   461,356   278,460 
Loans:         
Real estate – Mortgage:
         
Real estate—Residential$581,412  $539,614  $536,286  $540,725  $558,147 
Real estate—Commercial 2,583,484   2,367,862   2,267,063   2,093,692   2,019,995 
Total Real Estate – Mortgage 3,164,896   2,907,476   2,803,349   2,634,417   2,578,142 
Real estate – Construction:         
R/E Construction — Residential 168,420   141,218   130,842   122,382   120,363 
R/E Construction — Commercial 203,217   209,726   202,482   213,833   224,323 
Total real estate construction loans 371,637   350,944   333,324   336,215   344,686 
Commercial and industrial 1,336,631   1,300,478   1,245,734   1,286,995   1,259,668 
PPP 22,186   32,554   42,467   63,897   95,765 
Consumer and others 24,791   115   118   6   143 
Gross loans 4,920,141   4,591,567   4,424,992   4,321,529   4,278,403 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (61,396)  (58,496)  (59,969)  (61,135)  (63,635)
Net deferred loan fees (9,525)  (8,573)  (6,316)  (5,498)  (5,329)
Net loans$4,849,220  $4,524,498  $4,358,707  $4,254,896  $4,209,439 
          
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets$21,449  $15,547  $-  $-  $- 
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 54,874   56,946   59,018   53,399   55,452 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000 
Other assets 110,459   101,427   97,095   97,261   105,334 
Total assets$6,233,041  $6,142,356  $6,046,303  $5,979,840  $5,575,908 
          
Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Demand$1,385,934  $1,251,613  $1,305,692  $1,349,114  $1,063,472 
Interest-bearing demand 2,239,501   2,159,178   2,032,819   1,861,334   1,774,668 
Savings 39,784   39,946   37,839   33,417   32,560 
Time certificates of $250,000 or more 870,376   924,317   934,444   959,826   930,976 
Other time certificates 872,357   934,615   914,717   990,228   994,630 
Total deposits$5,407,952  $5,309,669  $5,225,511  $5,193,919  $4,796,306 
          
Acceptances outstanding$11,053  $8,222  $10,188  $7,697  $7,797 
Subordinated debt issuance, net 147,877   147,818   147,758   147,699   147,787 
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 20,036   22,606   22,606   17,900   19,197 
Other liabilities 54,531   58,756   53,522   50,604   45,852 
Total liabilities$5,641,449  $5,547,071  $5,459,585  $5,417,819  $5,016,939 
          
Equity:         
Net common stock, no par value$197,997  $209,065  $208,840  $203,844  $219,958 
Retained earnings 414,393   392,610   372,952   352,843   332,276 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (20,798)  (6,390)  4,926   5,334   6,735 
Total shareholders' equity$591,592  $595,285  $586,718  $562,021  $558,969 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,233,041  $6,142,356  $6,046,303  $5,979,840  $5,575,908 
          


PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
            
          
 Three months ended June 30, Three months ended March 31, Three months ended June 30,
  2022  2022  2021
  InterestAverage  InterestAverage  InterestAverage
 AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
 BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans (1,2)$4,777,353  58,541 4.92% $4,367,095 $52,119 4.84%  4,132,451 $47,906 4.65%
Investment securities (3) 430,203  2,370 2.21%  455,899  2,224 1.98%  269,000  2,058 3.07%
Federal funds sold 20,088  46 0.92%  20,122  19 0.38%  20,437  19 0.36%
Other earning assets 780,380  1,708 0.88%  1,095,403  770 0.29%  942,710  597 0.25%
Total interest-earning assets 6,008,024  62,665 4.18%  5,938,519  55,132 3.77%  5,364,598  50,580 3.78%
Deferred loan fees, net (9,084)    (6,322)    (4,924)  
Allowance for credit losses on loans (58,568)    (59,951)    (64,842)  
Non-interest earning assets:           
Cash and due from banks 11,363     11,589     10,620   
Bank furniture and fixtures 10,028     10,440     11,468   
Right of use assets 21,287     21,754     19,735   
Other assets 150,653     128,126     131,023   
Total assets$6,133,703    $6,044,155    $5,467,678   
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Deposits:           
Interest-bearing demand and savings 2,172,002 $2,468 0.46%  2,077,962 $1,450 0.28% $1,811,524 $1,548 0.34%
TCD $250K or more 892,410  1,211 0.54%  929,170  1,027 0.45%  926,161  1,688 0.73%
Other time certificates 918,476  1,131 0.49%  940,484  1,190 0.51%  967,086  1,731 0.72%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,982,888  4,810 0.48%  3,947,616  3,667 0.38%  3,704,771  4,967 0.54%
Subordinated debt, net 147,841  1,325 3.59%  147,783  1,325 3.64%  111,193  2,145 7.74%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,130,729  6,135 0.60%  4,095,399  4,992 0.49%  3,815,964  7,112 0.75%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits 1,318,482     1,268,194     1,019,333   
Lease Liability 21,602     22,463     21,765   
Other liabilities 56,630     60,885     57,055   
Total liabilities 5,527,443     5,446,941     4,914,117   
Shareholders’ equity 606,260     597,214     553,561   
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,133,703    $6,044,155    $5,467,678   
Net interest income $56,530    $50,140    $43,468  
Net interest spread  3.59%   3.27%   3.03%
Net interest margin  3.77%   3.42%   3.25%
            
Cost of Deposits:           
Non-interest bearing demand deposits$1,318,482    $1,268,194    $1,019,333   
Interest-bearing deposits 3,982,888  4,810 0.48%  3,947,616  3,667 0.38%  3,704,771  4,967 0.54%
Total Deposits$5,301,370 $4,810 0.36% $5,215,810 $3,667 0.29% $4,724,104 $4,967 0.42%
          

______________________________
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2) Net loan fee income of $442,000, $765,000 and $669,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis


PREFERRED BANK
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
        
        
 Six months ended June 30,
 2022 2021
  InterestAverage  InterestAverage
 AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
 BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:       
Loans (1,2)$4,573,357 $110,660 4.88% $4,088,879 $97,765 4.82%
Investment securities (3) 442,981  4,594 2.09%  255,675  3,942 3.11%
Federal funds sold 20,105  65 0.65%  20,953  43 0.41%
Other earning assets 936,921  2,478 0.53%  868,663  1,090 0.25%
Total interest-earning assets 5,973,364  117,797 3.98%  5,234,170  102,840 3.96%
Deferred loan fees, net (7,710)    (4,636)  
Allowance for credit losses on loans (59,255)    (64,150)  
Non-interest earning assets:       
Cash and due from banks 11,474     10,273   
Bank furniture and fixtures 10,233     11,619   
Right of use assets 21,519     18,299   
Other assets 139,550     129,042   
Total assets$6,089,176    $5,334,618   
        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
Deposits:       
Interest-bearing demand/ savings 2,125,241 $3,919 0.37%  1,761,488 $3,004 0.34%
TCD $250K or more 910,689  2,238 0.50%  922,677  3,606 0.79%
Other time certificates 929,419  2,320 0.50%  934,378  3,640 0.79%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,965,349  8,477 0.43%  3,618,543  10,250 0.57%
Subordinated debt, net 147,812  2,650 3.62%  105,303  3,676 7.04%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,113,161  11,127 0.55%  3,723,846  13,926 0.75%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:       
Demand deposits 1,293,477     987,365   
Lease Liability 22,030     20,534   
Other liabilities 58,746     56,909   
Total liabilities 5,487,414     4,788,654   
Shareholders’ equity 601,762     545,964   
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,089,176    $5,334,618   
Net interest income $106,670    $88,914  
Net interest spread  3.43%   3.21%
Net interest margin  3.60%   3.43%
        
Cost of Deposits:       
Non-interest bearing demand deposits$1,293,477    $987,365   
Interest-bearing deposits 3,965,349  8,477 0.43%  3,618,543  10,250 0.57%
Total Deposits$5,258,826 $8,477 0.33% $4,605,908 $10,250 0.45%
       

______________________________
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2) Net loan fee income of $1.7 million and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis


Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
    
Allowance For Credit Losses History
 Six Months Ended Year ended
 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
  (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses   
Balance at Beginning of Period$59,969  $63,426 
Charge-Offs   
Commercial & Industrial 1,222   1,697 
Mini-perm Real Estate 1   817 
Total Charge-Offs 1,223   2,514 
    
Recoveries   
Commercial & Industrial -   57 
Total Recoveries -   57 
    
Net Charge-Offs 1,223   2,457 
Provision for (reversal of) Credit Losses: 2,650   (1,000)
Balance at End of Period$61,396  $59,969 
    
Average Loans Held for Investment$4,573,357  $4,138,023 
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period$4,920,141  $4,424,992 
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans 0.05%  0.06%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period 1.25%  1.36%
    


1 This is a non-GAAP measure and linking to the reconciliation on page 5.