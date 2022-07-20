Rackspace Technology Taps Industry Veteran Dharmendra (D K) Sinha as President, Public Cloud Business Unit

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the appointment of the technology industry veteran Dharmendra (D K) Sinha as President, Public Cloud Business Unit effective immediately. D K’s arrival comes after the company recently announced it was considering reorganizing Rackspace Technology across the public and private cloud markets to accelerate growth in both segments as it executes its strategy to be the leading pure-play multicloud solutions company.



Over the past 24 years, D K has been an impactful leader at Cognizant. While at Cognizant, D K was part of the leadership team that drove the acceleration and realization of market-leading growth to underpin Cognizant’s annual revenue expansion from $25M to $16B, while simultaneously navigating significant business and technology disruptions. Most recently, D K served as Cognizant’s President of North America, representing about 75% of the company’s overall revenues. He worked across multiple strategic vertical industries.

“I’m thrilled to have D K on board at Rackspace Technology, as we accelerate our Public Cloud strategy,” said Kevin Jones, CEO, Rackspace Technology. “With his proven track record and vast industry expertise, he is the perfect leader to help us capitalize on this amazing market opportunity. He will immediately make an impact on the business and our growth strategy.”

During his long tenure at Cognizant, D K also served as Executive Vice President and President, Global Client Services. In that role, he built and led Cognizant’s global go-to-market team encompassing key functions of sales, field marketing, partnerships and industry alliances and established a leading new logo sales team with consistent double-digit growth, expanding the client foundation for further growth. Prior to Cognizant, D K worked for Tata Consultancy Services and CMC Limited.

“Rackspace Technology is in a unique position to be the leading, pure-play mulitcloud cloud solutions company,” said D K Sinha, President, Public Cloud Business Unit, Rackspace Technology. “With this two-business unit structure across public and private cloud, as well as an added focus around apps, data, and security, we intend to become the premier strategic partners for our customers and partners across all market segments. I am also excited about further strengthening the company’s cloud solution ecosystem.”

D K was the founding President of the Cognizant US Foundation – a foundation with a specific focus on STEM education across North America. He has always been associated with many Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives during his professional career and he looks forward to bringing that passion to Rackspace Technology.

D K has an MBA degree from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra and a bachelor’s degree in Science from Patna Science College in Patna, India.

Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. we can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications

publicrelations@rackspace.com