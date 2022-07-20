Alliant Energy’s 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report highlights the company’s Climate Report and biodiversity commitment

MADISON, Wis., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alliant Energy releases its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report (CRR), which includes the company’s Climate Report and outlines its commitment to biodiversity. The CRR also highlights the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs, which connect to Alliant Energy’s purpose to serve customers and build stronger communities.



“Responsibility to our customers and the communities we serve is at the heart of everything we do,” said John Larsen, Alliant Energy Chair, President and CEO. "That responsibility extends well beyond energy and guides our approach to all our environmental, social and governance commitments. It also comes with the strong understanding that the decisions we make impact the world around us.”

Alliant Energy’s 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report highlights

Environmental:

Alliant Energy’s Climate Report provides data connecting the company’s Clean Energy Blueprint and carbon dioxide reduction goals to be consistent with the United Nations’ Paris Agreement objective to limit global average temperature rise. The report is based on the results from a study completed by the Electric Power Research Institute. Alliant Energy will use the findings as a guide while they continue work toward their aspirational goal of net-zero carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity the company generates by 2050.

The Corporate Responsibility Report also includes the company’s Biodiversity Commitment, which solidifies their longstanding tradition of caring for the environment. Alliant Energy’s biodiversity efforts include protecting natural resources and wildlife, especially those that are threatened or endangered.

The One Million Trees initiative Alliant Energy announced last July is a component of the Biodiversity Commitment. The intention to plant one million trees by the end of 2030 has had a successful start. In its first year, over 120,000 trees were planted in Iowa and Wisconsin. As the trees grow and mature, they will improve water quality, provide wildlife habitats and naturally reduce greenhouse gases.

Alliant Energy recognizes that businesses can also connect to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Within the Corporate Responsibility Report, examples of the company’s actions are identified as connected to SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, along with all other SDGs. The clear mapping and transparency offer customers and stakeholders the opportunity to understand how Alliant Energy’s core values help to successfully achieve this worldwide vision.

Alliant Energy’s commitment to advancing cleaner energy is core to the company’s strategy. Their Clean Energy Blueprint serves as a roadmap to a thoughtful and cost-effective approach to a cleaner energy future. Collectively, these initiatives are positioning Alliant Energy to achieve their sustainability goals, which include eliminating all coal from their generation fleet by 2040 and aspiring to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity they generate by 2050.

Social:

Alliant Energy places equal importance on thoughtfully addressing the social needs of the communities it proudly serves. In the past year, their workplace diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have helped Alliant Energy earn placement on several lists, including Bloomberg’s Gender Equality Index, Corporate Equality Index and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies list. In addition, the company was included in Site Selection Magazine’s list as a Top Utility in Economic Development and Business Facilities Magazine’s list as a Top Utility.

“Together we are working to create a workplace where people feel like they belong and can use their unique backgrounds, talents and perspectives to their fullest potential,” said Barbara Tormaschy, Senior Vice President of Sustainability and Regulatory Strategy, Alliant Energy. "Guided by our Care for others value, our social goals continue to be a cornerstone of our company’s focus.”

Demonstrating its commitment to caring for others, Alliant Energy, employees, retirees and the company’s charitable foundation donate to and volunteer with organizations and communities across Iowa and Wisconsin. In 2021, the company contributed $11.5 million and volunteered over 75,000 hours. In addition, Alliant Energy helps customers and communities through Impact Grants, the Hometown Care Energy Fund and programs that provide essential local assistance.

Governance:

To demonstrate its commitment to Governance, Alliant Energy takes great pride in showcasing their ongoing accountability and transparency – to customers, the communities served, employees and shareholders. The company’s Corporate Scorecard is just one example. It includes ESG metrics and milestones that are linked to annual performance pay incentive programs and applicable to all employees, from individual contributors all the way to the CEO.

“We encourage all of our employees to be active in helping us achieve our environmental and social goals,” said Tormaschy. “Driving improvements in our performance is extremely important and evident in our incentive programs, which are articulated from the very top.”

Recently, Alliant Energy reinforced their commitment to advancing their clean energy transition and focus on ESG programs by naming Barbara Tormaschy as senior vice president of sustainability and regulatory strategy. Tormaschy is responsible for leading the company’s sustainability, regulatory strategy and solutions teams as well as the company’s transition to clean energy.

The Alliant Energy Corporate Responsibility Report provides extensive ESG performance data and information aligned with voluntary sustainability frameworks, including the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. Access to all of Alliant Energy’s ESG data and reports is available at alliantenergy.com/esgdata.



