PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2022

SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

SECOND QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Earnings of $122.4 Million or $1.02 Per Diluted Share

Net Interest Income (TE) of $327.8 Million in 2Q22 vs. $312.7 Million in 1Q22; Up 4.8%

Provision for Credit Losses of $11.5 Million in 2Q22, of Which $1.5 Million Related to Held-to-Maturity Securities (HTM), vs. No Provision for Credit Losses in 1Q22

Noninterest Income of $34.3 Million in 2Q22 vs. $20.8 Million in 1Q22

Noninterest Expense of $183.6 Million in 2Q22 vs. $167.4 Million in 1Q22; Driven by Loan Growth

Loan Growth of $2.1 Billion or 8.8% from Prior Quarter

ACL Ratio of 1.07% and ALLL Ratio of 0.71% at 2Q22 vs. 1.12% and 0.81% at 1Q22, Respectively

Core Deposits Down $2.5 Billion or 7.8%, of Which $1.9 Billion related to Venture Banking

Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios Increased Due to Preferred Stock Offering Offset by Growth in Risk-Weighted Assets – Tier 1 Ratio of 10.15% and Total Capital Ratio of 13.12% at 2Q22

Available-for-Sale Securities (AFS) Decreased from $10.0 Billion at 1Q22 to $6.8 Billion at 2Q22; $2.3 Billion was Reclassified to HTM on June 1; AOCI Net Unrealized Loss on the AFS Portfolio Increased from $376.5 Million at 1Q22 to $428.2 Million at 2Q22; Total AOCI Net Unrealized Loss of $644.8 Million at 2Q22

CEO COMMENTARY

Matt Wagner, CEO, commented, “Our organic loan growth during the second quarter was exceptionally strong as we continued to see high demand from our clients. Loans grew by $2.1 billion in the second quarter to an all-time high of $26.5 billion. Given the high level of economic uncertainty and interest rate volatility, we are taking a cautious approach and expect slower loan growth in the second half of the year. On the deposits side, we continued to see net outflows in the venture banking business as private fundraising and capital market activities for late stage companies continues to be muted. With venture banking deposits down $1.9 billion during the quarter, we used wholesale deposits to fund the loan growth, which increased deposit costs.”

“Credit quality remains strong as evidenced by net recoveries of two basis points and a slight net recovery on a year-to-date basis, and most credit metrics remain at historically low levels. We recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $10.0 million during the quarter primarily as a result of the $2.0 billion increase in unfunded commitments. Our ACL ratio of 1.07% remains above the CECL adoption level of 0.97%.”

“Our Tier 1 and Total capital ratios increased during the second quarter of 2022 due to the preferred stock issuance in early June. The increase was partially offset by an increase in risk-weighted assets of $2.7 billion primarily as a result of continued loan growth and increases in unfunded commitments. Capital and balance sheet optimization remain a focus area as we look to grow our capital levels to those more similar to the first half of 2021.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

` At or For the At or For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase June 30, Increase Financial Highlights (1) 2022 2022 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net earnings $ 122,360 $ 120,128 $ 2,232 $ 242,488 $ 330,918 $ (88,430 ) Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.02 $ 1.01 $ 0.01 $ 2.03 $ 2.78 -$ 0.75 Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") (2) $ 174,626 $ 162,109 $ 12,517 $ 336,735 $ 310,891 $ 25,844 Return on average assets 1.23 % 1.22 % 0.01 1.22 % 2.03 % (0.81 ) PPNR return on average assets (2) 1.75 % 1.65 % 0.10 1.70 % 1.91 % (0.21 ) Return on average tangible common equity (2) 24.42 % 20.93 % 3.49 22.55 % 27.51 % (4.96 ) Yield on average loans and leases (tax equivalent) 4.65 % 4.66 % (0.01 ) 4.66 % 5.19 % (0.53 ) Cost of average total deposits 0.18 % 0.07 % 0.11 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.02 Net interest margin ("NIM") (tax equivalent) 3.56 % 3.43 % 0.13 3.50 % 3.53 % (0.03 ) Efficiency ratio 49.5 % 50.1 % (0.6 ) 49.8 % 47.2 % 2.6 Total assets $ 40,950,723 $ 39,249,639 $ 1,701,084 $ 40,950,723 $ 34,867,987 $ 6,082,736 Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 26,501,137 $ 24,352,072 $ 2,149,065 $ 26,501,137 $ 19,506,257 $ 6,994,880 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 13,338,029 $ 14,057,051 $ (719,022 ) $ 13,338,029 $ 11,252,286 $ 2,085,743 Core deposits $ 29,218,646 $ 31,676,404 $ (2,457,758 ) $ 29,218,646 $ 27,038,161 $ 2,180,485 Total deposits $ 33,968,152 $ 33,224,895 $ 743,257 $ 33,968,152 $ 29,647,034 $ 4,321,118 As percentage of total deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 39 % 42 % (3 ) 39 % 38 % 1 Core deposits 86 % 95 % (9 ) 86 % 91 % (5 ) Equity to assets ratio 9.72 % 9.30 % 0.42 9.72 % 11.03 % (1.31 ) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 8.24 % 8.64 % (0.40 ) 8.24 % 10.41 % (2.17 ) Tier 1 capital ratio 10.15 % 9.07 % 1.08 10.15 % 10.41 % (0.26 ) Total capital ratio 13.12 % 12.27 % 0.85 13.12 % 14.99 % (1.87 ) Tangible common equity ratio (2) 5.15 % 5.83 % (0.68 ) 5.15 % 7.80 % (2.65 ) Book value per common share $ 28.93 $ 30.52 $ (1.59 ) $ 28.93 $ 32.17 $ (3.24 ) Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.93 $ 18.42 $ (1.49 ) $ 16.93 $ 21.95 $ (5.02 ) (1) The operations of the HOA Business are included from its October 8, 2021 acquisition date and the operations of Civic are included from its February 1, 2021 acquisition date. (2) Non-GAAP measure.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased by $15.2 million to $323.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $308.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 due mainly to higher income on loans and leases resulting primarily from higher average balances and higher income on deposits in financial institutions, offset partially by higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings. Income on loans and leases increased by $25.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to a $2.0 billion increase in the balance of average loans and leases and one more day compared to the first quarter of 2022. Income on deposits in financial institutions increased by $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to a 65 basis point increase in the yield on average deposits in financial institutions, offset partially by a $909.1 million decrease in the average balance. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 4.65% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 4.66% for the first quarter of 2022. The slight decrease in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was due primarily to interest recapture on nonaccrual loans being lower by $2.3 million and amortized loan fees being lower by $1.3 million. Interest expense on deposits increased by $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 due mainly to a higher level of wholesale deposits which contributed to an 11 basis points increase in the cost of deposits. Interest expense on borrowings increased by $2.3 million due to a $1.1 billion increase in average balance and 50 basis points increase in cost of average borrowings.

The tax equivalent NIM was 3.56% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.43% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the NIM was due mainly to the change in the interest-earning assets mix driven by the increase in the balance of average loans and leases as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 64% to 69%, the decrease in the balance of average investment securities as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 28% to 26%, and the decrease in the balance of average deposits in financial institutions as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 8% to 5%. The balance of average loans and leases increased by $2.0 billion to $25.4 billion, the balance of average investment securities decreased by $909.1 million to $9.5 billion, and the balance of average deposits in financial institutions decreased by $1.1 billion to $2.0 billion. The increase in the balance of average loans and leases was the result of the Company’s strong organic loan growth.

The cost of average total deposits was 0.18% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 0.07% in the first quarter of 2022 due mainly to higher average balances and rates on higher-cost wholesale money market and brokered time deposits, as well as higher market rates on our deposit products. Given strong loan growth and declines in core deposits, wholesale deposits increased by $2.9 billion during the second quarter from $0.5 billion to $3.4 billion.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase Provision for Credit Losses 2022 2022 (Decrease) (In thousands) Reduction in allowance for loan and lease losses $ (10,000 ) $ (2,000 ) $ (8,000 ) Addition to reserve for unfunded loan commitments 20,000 2,000 18,000 Total loan-related provision 10,000 - 10,000 Addition to allowance for held-to-maturity securities 1,500 - 1,500 Total provision for credit losses $ 11,500 $ - $ 11,500

The provision for credit losses was $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to no provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022. The $10.0 million increase in the loan-related provision was due mainly to the growth in unfunded commitments of $2.0 billion during the second quarter of 2022. The $1.5 million provision for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities is related to our $2.3 billion transfer from available-for-sale securities in the second quarter of 2022 and the estimated current expected credit loss on those held-to-maturity securities.

NONINTEREST INCOME

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase Noninterest Income 2022 2022 (Decrease) (In thousands) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,634 $ 3,571 $ 63 Other commissions and fees 10,813 11,580 (767 ) Leased equipment income 12,335 13,094 (759 ) Gain on sale of loans and leases 12 60 (48 ) (Loss) gain on sale of securities (1,209 ) 104 (1,313 ) Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 4,097 (11,375 ) 15,472 Warrant income 1,615 629 986 Other income 3,049 3,155 (106 ) Total noninterest income $ 34,346 $ 20,818 $ 13,528

Noninterest income increased by $13.5 million to $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $20.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to an increase of $15.5 million in dividends and gains on equity investments, offset partially by an increase in loss on sale of securities. Dividends and gains on equity investments increased to $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a negative $11.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to higher fair value gains on equity investments still held and lower fair value marks and losses on sales of equity investments. The increase in loss on sale of securities resulted from the sale of $393.4 million of securities for a net loss of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to sales of $206.1 million of securities for a net gain of $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Warrant income was higher due primarily to merger and acquisition activities of three underlying companies.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase Noninterest Expense 2022 2022 (Decrease) (In thousands) Compensation $ 102,542 $ 92,240 $ 10,302 Occupancy 15,268 15,200 68 Data processing 9,258 9,629 (371 ) Other professional services 6,726 5,954 772 Insurance and assessments 5,632 5,490 142 Intangible asset amortization 3,649 3,649 - Leased equipment depreciation 8,934 9,189 (255 ) Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (28 ) (3,353 ) 3,325 Customer related expense 11,748 12,655 (907 ) Loan expense 7,037 5,157 1,880 Other 12,879 11,616 1,263 Total noninterest expense $ 183,645 $ 167,426 $ 16,219

Noninterest expense increased by $16.2 million to $183.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $167.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to an increase of $10.3 million in compensation expense, a decrease of $3.3 million in foreclosed assets income, an increase of $1.9 million in loan expense, and an increase of $1.3 million in other expense. The increase in compensation expense was due mainly to higher commissions, salaries, and bonus expense attributable mostly to strong loan growth and a full quarter of annual merit increases along with higher headcount which increased by 95 FTEs. The decrease in foreclosed assets income was due to a $3.2 million gain on the sale of our largest foreclosed property in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in loan expense was due mainly to higher loan-related legal expenses related to higher loan production. The increase in other expense was due mostly to higher employee costs for business travel.

INCOME TAXES

The effective income tax rate was 25.0% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 25.9% for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was due primarily to higher tax credits in the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the full year 2022 is currently estimated to be in the range of 25% to 27%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

DEPOSITS AND CLIENT INVESTMENT FUNDS

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 % of % of % of Deposit Composition Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand $ 13,338,029 39 % $ 14,057,051 42 % $ 11,252,286 38 % Interest checking 6,197,234 18 % 6,673,696 20 % 7,394,472 25 % Money market 9,029,433 27 % 10,301,996 31 % 7,777,199 26 % Savings 653,950 2 % 643,661 2 % 614,204 2 % Total core deposits 29,218,646 86 % 31,676,404 95 % 27,038,161 91 % Non-core non-maturity deposits 2,185,248 6 % 322,732 1 % 1,122,971 4 % Total non-maturity deposits 31,403,894 92 % 31,999,136 96 % 28,161,132 95 % Time deposits $250,000 and under 1,898,312 6 % 878,383 3 % 913,371 3 % Time deposits over $250,000 665,946 2 % 347,376 1 % 572,531 2 % Total time deposits 2,564,258 8 % 1,225,759 4 % 1,485,902 5 % Total deposits $ 33,968,152 100 % $ 33,224,895 100 % $ 29,647,034 100 %

At June 30, 2022, core deposits totaled $29.2 billion or 86% of total deposits, including $13.3 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits or 39% of total deposits. Core deposits decreased by $2.5 billion or 7.8% in the second quarter of 2022 driven primarily by a $1.9 billion decrease in balances from our venture banking clients. Total deposits increased by $743.3 million or 2.2% in the second quarter of 2022 due to a $1.9 billion increase in non-core non-maturity deposits and a $1.3 billion increase in time deposits, offset partially by the decrease in core deposits. Total venture banking deposits decreased from $14.0 billion as of March 31, 2022 to $12.1 billion as of June 30, 2022.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository cash investment options for select clients. These alternative options include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds increased from $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2022 to $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, of which $1.5 billion was managed by PWAM.

LOANS AND LEASES

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held June 30, March 31, June 30, for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 24,352,072 $ 22,941,548 $ 22,941,548 Additions: Production 2,815,181 2,574,860 5,390,041 Disbursements 1,871,627 1,589,152 3,460,779 Total production and disbursements 4,686,808 4,164,012 8,850,820 Reductions: Payoffs (1,347,447 ) (1,448,680 ) (2,796,127 ) Paydowns (1,183,178 ) (1,264,571 ) (2,447,749 ) Total payoffs and paydowns (2,530,625 ) (2,713,251 ) (5,243,876 ) Sales (4,319 ) (36,698 ) (41,017 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets - (305 ) (305 ) Charge-offs (2,799 ) (3,234 ) (6,033 ) Total reductions (2,537,743 ) (2,753,488 ) (5,291,231 ) Net increase (decrease) 2,149,065 1,410,524 3,559,589 Balance, end of period $ 26,501,137 $ 24,352,072 $ 26,501,137 Weighted average rate on production (1) 4.61 % 4.31 % 4.46 % (1) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 23 basis points to loan yields in 2022.

Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $2.1 billion or 8.8% in the second quarter of 2022 to $26.5 billion at June 30, 2022. The overall increase in the loans and leases balance for the second quarter of 2022 was due primarily to increases in the residential real estate mortgage, asset-based, and residential real estate construction portfolios.

Civic loan production was $847 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $559 million for the first quarter of 2022. The Civic loan portfolio as of June 30, 2022 totaled $2.4 billion.

The weighted average rate on the $2.8 billion of production for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 4.61% from 4.31% in the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to the loan mix (lower levels of single-family loan pool purchases and higher level of Civic fundings). In the second quarter of 2022, we purchased $69 million of single-family loan pools compared to $587 million in the first quarter of 2022. The single-family loan pool purchase portfolio as of June 30, 2022 totaled $2.9 billion. Purchases of single-family loan pools ceased in April 2022.

PPP loans declined by $37.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, as the program continues to wind down. Net fees for PPP loans were $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, down from $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Remaining PPP loans totaled $33.0 million as of June 30, 2022, with $0.6 million of net fees to amortize over the remaining life of the loans.

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 % of % of % of Loan and Lease Portfolio Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (Dollars in thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 3,670,515 14 % $ 3,669,741 15 % $ 3,792,198 19 % Residential 9,879,131 37 % 8,369,550 35 % 4,620,822 24 % Total real estate mortgage 13,549,646 51 % 12,039,291 50 % 8,413,020 43 % Real estate construction and land: Commercial 837,423 3 % 802,022 3 % 930,785 5 % Residential 3,153,616 12 % 2,891,467 12 % 2,574,799 13 % Total real estate construction and land 3,991,039 15 % 3,693,489 15 % 3,505,584 18 % Total real estate 17,540,685 66 % 15,732,780 65 % 11,918,604 61 % Commercial: Asset-based 5,068,112 19 % 4,739,220 19 % 3,550,903 18 % Venture capital 2,179,190 8 % 2,077,339 9 % 1,749,432 9 % Other commercial 1,229,504 5 % 1,298,136 5 % 1,921,909 10 % Total commercial 8,476,806 32 % 8,114,695 33 % 7,222,244 37 % Consumer 483,646 2 % 504,597 2 % 365,409 2 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 26,501,137 100 % $ 24,352,072 100 % $ 19,506,257 100 % Total unfunded loan commitments $ 11,866,437 $ 9,899,345 $ 7,891,875

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS AND LEASES

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Allowance for Reserve for Total Allowance for Credit Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Losses Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 197,398 $ 75,071 $ 272,469 Charge-offs (2,799 ) - (2,799 ) Recoveries 4,106 - 4,106 Net recoveries 1,307 - 1,307 Provision (10,000 ) 20,000 10,000 Ending balance $ 188,705 $ 95,071 $ 283,776 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Allowance for Reserve for Total Allowance for Credit Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Losses Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 200,564 $ 73,071 $ 273,635 Charge-offs (3,234 ) - (3,234 ) Recoveries 2,068 - 2,068 Net charge-offs (1,166 ) - (1,166 ) Provision (2,000 ) 2,000 - Ending balance $ 197,398 $ 75,071 $ 272,469

The following table presents allowance for credit losses information on loans and leases as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

June 30, March 31, Increase Allowance for Credit Losses 2022 2022 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 188,705 $ 197,398 $ (8,693 ) Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 95,071 75,071 20,000 Allowance for credit losses $ 283,776 $ 272,469 $ 11,307 Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) $ 10,000 $ - $ 10,000 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (for the quarter) $ (1,307 ) $ 1,166 $ (2,473 ) Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans and leases (for the quarter) (0.02 )% 0.02 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases held for investment 0.71 % 0.81 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 1.07 % 1.12 %

The allowance for credit losses increased by $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 to $283.8 million at June 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses during the second quarter of 2022 was attributable to a $10.0 million provision for credit losses and $1.3 million in net recoveries.

Net recoveries were $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 as gross charge-offs of $2.8 million were reduced by recoveries of $4.1 million.

Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 as gross charge-offs of $3.2 million were reduced by recoveries of $2.0 million.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, Increase Credit Quality Metrics 2022 2022 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) NPAs and Performing TDRs: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 78,527 $ 66,538 $ 11,989 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more - - - Foreclosed assets, net - 304 (304 ) Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 78,527 $ 66,842 $ 11,685 Performing TDRs held for investment $ 11,723 $ 16,781 $ (5,058 ) Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.30 % 0.27 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.30 % 0.27 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 361.4 % 409.5 % Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings: Pass $ 25,916,612 $ 23,892,689 $ 2,023,923 Special mention 480,261 377,315 102,946 Classified 104,264 82,068 22,196 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 26,501,137 $ 24,352,072 $ 2,149,065 Special mention loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 1.81 % 1.55 % Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.39 % 0.34 % (1) Nonaccrual loans include SBA guaranteed amounts of $13.8 million at June 30, 2022 and $13.4 million at March 31, 2022.

Classified loans and leases were at historically low levels as of the end of the first quarter of 2022 but saw an increase of $22.2 million during the second quarter due mainly to a $10.7 million increase in classified commercial real estate mortgage loans and a $9.6 million increase in classified residential real estate mortgage loans. Special mention loans and leases increased by $102.9 million during the second quarter due mostly to an $86.9 million increase in special mention commercial real estate construction loans and a $23.6 million increase in special mention residential real estate construction loans. Nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $12.0 million to $78.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to a $17.2 million increase in nonaccrual Civic residential mortgage and residential renovation loans partially offset by declines in nonaccrual loans in all other portfolios.

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Increase (Decrease) Accruing Accruing Accruing and 30-89 and 30-89 and 30-89 Days Past Days Past Days Past Nonaccrual Due Nonaccrual Due Nonaccrual Due (In thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 28,529 $ 14 $ 32,071 $ 2,090 $ (3,542 ) $ (2,076 ) Residential 27,524 13,577 17,463 31,103 10,061 (17,526 ) Total real estate mortgage 56,053 13,591 49,534 33,193 6,519 (19,602 ) Real estate construction and land: Commercial - - - - - - Residential 13,287 25,981 6,215 21,413 7,072 4,568 Total real estate construction and land 13,287 25,981 6,215 21,413 7,072 4,568 Commercial: Asset-based 1,189 - 1,323 - (134 ) - Venture capital 3,120 - 3,659 - (539 ) - Other commercial 4,655 9,503 5,420 47 (765 ) 9,456 Total commercial 8,964 9,503 10,402 47 (1,438 ) 9,456 Consumer 223 1,711 387 994 (164 ) 717 Total held for investment $ 78,527 $ 50,786 $ 66,538 $ 55,647 $ 11,989 $ (4,861 )

Loans and leases accruing and 30-89 days past due generally fluctuate from period to period. The $4.9 million decrease in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily in Civic residential mortgage loans, offset partially by a $9.5 million increase in the other commercial category due primarily to five PPP loans that are under review by the SBA for forgiveness, of which $6.2 million was forgiven in July 2022.

CAPITAL

Our Tier 1, Total capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios increased during the second quarter of 2022 due mainly to the $513.2 million preferred stock issuance in June 2022. The net proceeds of $498.5 million increased stockholders’ equity, offset partially by an increase in risk-weighted assets of $2.7 billion primarily as a result of loan growth and the increase in unfunded commitments. We continue to consider additional capital enhancing strategies, such as a credit risk transfer transaction, to increase capital given our loan growth during the first half of the year. The following table presents capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, 2022

2022

PacWest Bancorp Consolidated: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 8.52 % 7.11 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 8.24 % 8.64 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.15 % 9.07 % Total capital ratio (1) 13.12 % 12.27 % Risk-weighted assets (1)(in thousands) $ 33,011,062 $ 30,297,312 Tangible common equity ratio (2) 5.15 % 5.83 % (1) Capital information for June 30, 2022 is preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $40 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses nationwide. The Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through 69 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, one branch located in Denver, Colorado, and numerous loan production offices across the country. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank provides venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. The Bank also offers financing of business-purpose, non-owner-occupied investor properties through Civic, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank also provides a specialized suite of services for the HOA industry. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements often use words such as “anticipates,” “targets,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “continue” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Such statements are based on information available at the time of the communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in them. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect PacWest, its employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects is uncertain due in part to the new variants of COVID-19. The risks from the COVID-19 pandemic have decreased as the pandemic subsides, however, new variants may continue to impact key macro-economic indicators such as unemployment and GDP and may have a material impact on our allowance for credit losses and related provision for credit losses. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect PacWest’s revenues and the values of its assets, including goodwill, and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, PacWest’s results could be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, inflation, sustained high unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolio or in the value of the collateral securing those loans, deterioration in the value of its investment securities, and legal and regulatory developments. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by PacWest with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available at the time the statement is made. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 197,027 $ 205,446 $ 179,505 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 2,192,877 1,865,235 5,678,587 Total cash and cash equivalents 2,389,904 2,070,681 5,858,092 Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 6,780,648 9,975,109 7,198,608 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses 2,260,367 - - Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 33,210 17,250 17,250 Total investment securities 9,074,225 9,992,359 7,215,858 Gross loans and leases held for investment 26,608,541 24,439,749 19,580,731 Deferred fees, net (107,404 ) (87,677 ) (74,474 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 26,501,137 24,352,072 19,506,257 Allowance for loan and lease losses (188,705 ) (197,398 ) (225,600 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 26,312,432 24,154,674 19,280,657 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 324,233 325,305 313,574 Premises and equipment, net 51,083 51,011 39,541 Foreclosed assets, net - 304 13,227 Goodwill 1,405,736 1,405,736 1,204,118 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 37,659 41,308 18,423 Other assets 1,355,451 1,208,261 924,497 Total assets $ 40,950,723 $ 39,249,639 $ 34,867,987 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 13,338,029 $ 14,057,051 $ 11,252,286 Interest-bearing deposits 20,630,123 19,167,844 18,394,748 Total deposits 33,968,152 33,224,895 29,647,034 Borrowings 1,592,000 991,000 6,625 Subordinated debt 863,756 863,880 861,788 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 548,412 519,269 505,859 Total liabilities 36,972,320 35,599,044 31,021,306 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 3,978,403 3,650,595 3,846,681 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 40,950,723 $ 39,249,639 $ 34,867,987 Book value per common share $ 28.93 $ 30.52 $ 32.17 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.93 $ 18.42 $ 21.95 Common shares outstanding 120,288,024 119,601,766 119,555,102 (1) Includes net unrealized (loss) gain on: Securities available-for-sale, net $ (428,242 ) $ (376,475 ) $ 145,516 Securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity $ (216,508 ) $ - $ - (2) Non-GAAP measure.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 293,286 $ 267,759 $ 244,529 $ 561,045 $ 486,073 Investment securities 52,902 53,422 33,954 106,324 64,219 Deposits in financial institutions 4,330 1,723 2,022 6,053 3,550 Total interest income 350,518 322,904 280,505 673,422 553,842 Interest expense: Deposits 15,362 6,208 7,269 21,570 14,769 Borrowings 2,441 161 265 2,602 458 Subordinated debt 8,790 7,818 6,663 16,608 11,038 Total interest expense 26,593 14,187 14,197 40,780 26,265 Net interest income 323,925 308,717 266,308 632,642 527,577 Provision for credit losses 11,500 - (88,000 ) 11,500 (136,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 312,425 308,717 354,308 621,142 663,577 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,634 3,571 3,452 7,205 6,386 Other commissions and fees 10,813 11,580 10,704 22,393 19,862 Leased equipment income 12,335 13,094 10,847 25,429 22,201 Gain on sale of loans and leases 12 60 1,422 72 1,561 (Loss) gain on sale of securities (1,209 ) 104 - (1,105 ) 101 Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 4,097 (11,375 ) 5,394 (7,278 ) 16,298 Warrant income 1,615 629 5,650 2,244 11,773 Other income 3,049 3,155 2,902 6,204 7,018 Total noninterest income 34,346 20,818 40,371 55,164 85,200 Noninterest expense: Compensation 102,542 92,240 90,807 194,782 170,689 Occupancy 15,268 15,200 14,784 30,468 28,838 Data processing 9,258 9,629 7,758 18,887 14,715 Other professional services 6,726 5,954 5,256 12,680 10,382 Insurance and assessments 5,632 5,490 3,745 11,122 8,648 Intangible asset amortization 3,649 3,649 2,889 7,298 5,968 Leased equipment depreciation 8,934 9,189 8,614 18,123 17,583 Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (28 ) (3,353 ) (119 ) (3,381 ) (118 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - - 200 - 3,625 Customer related expense 11,748 12,655 4,973 24,403 9,791 Loan expense 7,037 5,157 4,031 12,194 7,224 Other expense 12,879 11,616 8,812 24,495 24,541 Total noninterest expense 183,645 167,426 151,750 351,071 301,886 Earnings before income taxes 163,126 162,109 242,929 325,235 446,891 Income tax expense 40,766 41,981 62,417 82,747 115,973 Net earnings 122,360 120,128 180,512 242,488 330,918 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 1.02 $ 1.01 $ 1.52 $ 2.03 $ 2.78 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.50 $ 0.50

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic Earnings Per Common Share: Net earnings $ 122,360 $ 120,128 $ 180,512 $ 242,488 $ 330,918 Less: earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (1) (2,351 ) (2,037 ) (3,172 ) (4,389 ) (5,495 ) Net earnings allocated to common shares $ 120,009 $ 118,091 $ 177,340 $ 238,099 $ 325,423 Weighted average basic shares and unvested restricted stock outstanding 120,022 119,595 119,386 119,810 119,121 Less: weighted average unvested restricted stock outstanding (2,460 ) (2,246 ) (2,356 ) (2,354 ) (2,181 ) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 117,562 117,349 117,030 117,456 116,940 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.02 $ 1.01 $ 1.52 $ 2.03 $ 2.78 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share: Net earnings allocated to common shares $ 120,009 $ 118,091 $ 177,340 $ 238,099 $ 325,423 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 117,562 117,349 117,030 117,456 116,940 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.02 $ 1.01 $ 1.52 $ 2.03 $ 2.78 (1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans and leases (1)(2) $ 25,449,773 $ 295,154 4.65% $ 23,433,019 $ 269,521 4.66% $ 19,057,420 $ 246,147 5.18% Investment securities (3) 9,488,653 54,910 2.32% 10,397,709 55,594 2.17% 6,492,721 36,111 2.23% Deposits in financial institutions 1,984,751 4,330 0.88% 3,083,159 1,723 0.23% 6,347,764 2,022 0.13% Total interest-earning assets (1) 36,923,177 354,394 3.85% 36,913,887 326,838 3.59% 31,897,905 284,280 3.57% Other assets 3,108,714 2,969,417 2,428,207 Total assets $ 40,031,891 $ 39,883,304 $ 34,326,112 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest checking $ 6,517,381 3,816 0.23% $ 7,094,623 1,776 0.10% $ 7,235,726 2,394 0.13% Money market 10,553,942 8,448 0.32% 10,852,454 3,461 0.13% 8,484,933 3,318 0.16% Savings 650,479 41 0.03% 642,709 39 0.02% 598,225 36 0.02% Time 1,939,816 3,057 0.63% 1,278,609 932 0.30% 1,498,169 1,521 0.41% Total interest-bearing deposits 19,661,618 15,362 0.31% 19,868,395 6,208 0.13% 17,817,053 7,269 0.16% Borrowings 1,356,616 2,441 0.72% 298,444 161 0.22% 225,446 265 0.47% Subordinated debt 863,653 8,790 4.08% 863,572 7,818 3.67% 735,725 6,663 3.63% Total interest-bearing liabilities 21,881,887 26,593 0.49% 21,030,411 14,187 0.27% 18,778,224 14,197 0.30% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 13,987,398 14,463,667 11,304,757 Other liabilities 510,238 541,745 504,089 Total liabilities 36,379,523 36,035,823 30,587,070 Stockholders' equity 3,652,368 3,847,481 3,739,042 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 40,031,891 $ 39,883,304 $ 34,326,112 Net interest income (1) $ 327,801 $ 312,651 $ 270,083 Net interest spread (1) 3.36% 3.32% 3.27% Net interest margin (1) 3.56% 3.43% 3.40% Total deposits (4) $ 33,649,016 $ 15,362 0.18% $ 34,332,062 $ 6,208 0.07% $ 29,121,810 $ 7,269 0.10% (1) Tax equivalent. (2) Includes net loan premium amortization of $5.8 million, $5.7 million, and $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $2.0 million, $2.2 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 197,027 $ 205,446 $ 112,548 $ 174,585 $ 179,505 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 2,192,877 1,865,235 3,944,686 3,524,613 5,678,587 Total cash and cash equivalents 2,389,904 2,070,681 4,057,234 3,699,198 5,858,092 Securities available-for-sale 6,780,648 9,975,109 10,694,458 9,276,926 7,198,608 Securities held-to-maturity 2,260,367 - - - - Federal Home Loan Bank stock 33,210 17,250 17,250 17,250 17,250 Total investment securities 9,074,225 9,992,359 10,711,708 9,294,176 7,215,858 Gross loans and leases held for investment 26,608,541 24,439,749 23,026,308 20,588,255 19,580,731 Deferred fees, net (107,404 ) (87,677 ) (84,760 ) (77,235 ) (74,474 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 26,501,137 24,352,072 22,941,548 20,511,020 19,506,257 Allowance for loan and lease losses (188,705 ) (197,398 ) (200,564 ) (203,733 ) (225,600 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 26,312,432 24,154,674 22,740,984 20,307,287 19,280,657 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 324,233 325,305 339,150 334,275 - 313,574 Premises and equipment, net 51,083 51,011 46,740 47,246 39,541 Foreclosed assets, net - 304 12,843 13,364 13,227 Goodwill 1,405,736 1,405,736 1,405,736 1,204,118 1,204,118 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 37,659 41,308 44,957 15,533 18,423 Other assets 1,355,451 1,208,261 1,083,992 970,479 924,497 Total assets $ 40,950,723 $ 39,249,639 $ 40,443,344 $ 35,885,676 $ 34,867,987 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 13,338,029 $ 14,057,051 $ 14,543,133 $ 12,881,806 $ 11,252,286 Interest-bearing deposits 20,630,123 19,167,844 20,454,624 17,677,939 18,394,748 Total deposits 33,968,152 33,224,895 34,997,757 30,559,745 29,647,034 Borrowings 1,592,000 991,000 - - 6,625 Subordinated debt 863,756 863,880 863,283 862,447 861,788 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 548,412 519,269 582,674 545,050 505,859 Total liabilities 36,972,320 35,599,044 36,443,714 31,967,242 31,021,306 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 3,978,403 3,650,595 3,999,630 3,918,434 3,846,681 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 40,950,723 $ 39,249,639 $ 40,443,344 $ 35,885,676 $ 34,867,987 Book value per common share $ 28.93 $ 30.52 $ 33.45 $ 32.77 $ 32.17 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.93 $ 18.42 $ 21.31 $ 22.57 $ 21.95 Common shares outstanding 120,288,024 119,601,766 119,584,854 119,579,566 119,555,102 (1) Includes net unrealized (loss) gain on: Securities available-for-sale, net $ (428,242 ) $ (376,475 ) $ 65,968 $ 98,859 $ 145,516 Securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity $ (216,508 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - (2) Non-GAAP measure.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 293,286 $ 267,759 $ 263,662 $ 246,722 $ 244,529 Investment securities 52,902 53,422 48,469 40,780 33,954 Deposits in financial institutions 4,330 1,723 2,674 2,580 2,022 Total interest income 350,518 322,904 314,805 290,082 280,505 Interest expense: Deposits 15,362 6,208 6,622 6,417 7,269 Borrowings 2,441 161 64 101 265 Subordinated debt 8,790 7,818 7,714 7,722 6,663 Total interest expense 26,593 14,187 14,400 14,240 14,197 Net interest income 323,925 308,717 300,405 275,842 266,308 Provision for credit losses 11,500 - (6,000 ) (20,000 ) (88,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 312,425 308,717 306,405 295,842 354,308 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,634 3,571 3,476 3,407 3,452 Other commissions and fees 10,813 11,580 10,633 11,792 10,704 Leased equipment income 12,335 13,094 12,602 10,943 10,847 Gain on sale of loans and leases 12 60 172 - 1,422 (Loss) gain on sale of securities (1,209 ) 104 999 515 - Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 4,097 (11,375 ) (1,570 ) 8,387 5,394 Warrant income 1,615 629 23,990 13,578 5,650 Other income 3,049 3,155 7,080 2,723 2,902 Total noninterest income 34,346 20,818 57,382 51,345 40,371 Noninterest expense: Compensation 102,542 92,240 99,700 98,061 90,807 Occupancy 15,268 15,200 14,656 14,928 14,784 Data processing 9,258 9,629 8,171 7,391 7,758 Other professional services 6,726 5,954 5,946 5,164 5,256 Insurance and assessments 5,632 5,490 5,032 3,685 3,745 Intangible asset amortization 3,649 3,649 3,876 2,890 2,889 Leased equipment depreciation 8,934 9,189 9,569 8,603 8,614 Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (28 ) (3,353 ) (260 ) 165 (119 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - - 5,590 200 200 Customer related expense 11,748 12,655 6,175 4,538 4,973 Loan expense 7,037 5,157 5,627 4,180 4,031 Other expense 12,879 11,616 12,028 9,616 8,812 Total noninterest expense 183,645 167,426 176,110 159,421 151,750 Earnings before income taxes 163,126 162,109 187,677 187,766 242,929 Income tax expense 40,766 41,981 51,632 47,770 62,417 Net earnings 122,360 120,128 136,045 139,996 180,512 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 1.02 $ 1.01 $ 1.14 $ 1.17 $ 1.52 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.34 % 1.55 % 2.11 % Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") return on average assets (1)(2) 1.75 % 1.65 % 1.79 % 1.86 % 1.81 % Return on average equity (1) 13.44 % 12.66 % 13.65 % 14.18 % 19.36 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 24.42 % 20.93 % 22.06 % 21.03 % 29.25 % Efficiency ratio 49.5 % 50.1 % 46.2 % 47.2 % 47.9 % Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (1) 1.84 % 1.70 % 1.73 % 1.76 % 1.77 % Average Yields/Costs (1): Yield on: Average loans and leases (3) 4.65 % 4.66 % 4.93 % 5.01 % 5.18 % Average investment securities (3) 2.32 % 2.17 % 2.02 % 2.12 % 2.23 % Average interest-earning assets (3) 3.85 % 3.59 % 3.39 % 3.50 % 3.57 % Cost of: Average interest-bearing deposits 0.31 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.16 % Average total deposits 0.18 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.10 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 0.49 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.30 % Net interest spread (3) 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.12 % 3.21 % 3.27 % Net interest margin (3) 3.56 % 3.43 % 3.24 % 3.33 % 3.40 % Average Balances: Assets: Loans and leases, net of deferred fees $ 25,449,773 $ 23,433,019 $ 21,367,665 $ 19,670,671 $ 19,057,420 Investment securities 9,488,653 10,397,709 9,964,568 8,047,098 6,492,721 Deposits in financial institutions 1,984,751 3,083,159 5,961,104 5,657,768 6,347,764 Interest-earning assets 36,923,177 36,913,887 37,293,337 33,375,537 31,897,905 Total assets 40,031,891 39,883,304 40,358,147 35,871,664 34,326,112 Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 13,987,398 14,463,667 14,713,385 12,198,313 11,304,757 Interest-bearing deposits 19,661,618 19,868,395 20,050,310 18,130,694 17,817,053 Total deposits 33,649,016 34,332,062 34,763,695 30,329,007 29,121,810 Borrowings 1,356,616 298,444 234,391 238,335 225,446 Subordinated debt 863,653 863,572 862,777 862,272 735,725 Interest-bearing liabilities 21,881,887 21,030,411 21,147,478 19,231,301 18,778,224 Stockholders' equity 3,652,368 3,847,481 3,954,267 3,916,621 3,739,042 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Tax equivalent.









PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Credit Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.29 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.32 % 0.38 % 0.36 % Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.39 % 0.34 % 0.51 % 0.69 % 0.75 % Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) to average loans and leases held for investment (annualized) 0.16 % 0.00 % (0.11 )% (0.40 )% (1.85 )% Net charge-offs (for the quarter) to average loans and leases held for investment (annualized) (0.02 )% 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.01 % (0.11 )% Trailing 12 months net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment 0.00 % (0.02 )% (0.01 )% 0.09 % 0.27 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases held for investment 0.71 % 0.81 % 0.87 % 0.99 % 1.16 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.19 % 1.36 % 1.54 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 361.4 % 409.5 % 447.3 % 433.8 % 528.4 % PacWest Bancorp Consolidated: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 8.52 % 7.11 % 6.84 % 8.05 % 7.67 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 8.24 % 8.64 % 8.86 % 10.15 % 10.41 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.15 % 9.07 % 9.32 % 10.65 % 10.41 % Total capital ratio (1) 13.12 % 12.27 % 12.69 % 14.36 % 14.99 % Risk-weighted assets (1) $ 33,011,062 $ 30,297,312 $ 28,508,808 $ 26,057,583 $ 24,274,256 Equity to assets ratio 9.72 % 9.30 % 9.89 % 10.92 % 11.03 % Tangible common equity ratio (2) 5.15 % 5.83 % 6.54 % 7.79 % 7.80 % Book value per common share $ 28.93 $ 30.52 $ 33.45 $ 32.77 $ 32.17 Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.93 $ 18.42 $ 21.31 $ 22.57 $ 21.95 Pacific Western Bank: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 8.21 % 7.31 % 7.00 % 8.40 % 8.47 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.78 % 9.32 % 9.56 % 11.12 % 11.51 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.78 % 9.32 % 9.56 % 11.12 % 11.51 % Total capital ratio (1) 11.77 % 11.45 % 11.80 % 13.59 % 14.22 % (1) Capital information for June 30, 2022 is preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue (“PPNR”), (2) PPNR return on average assets (3) return on average tangible common equity, (4) tangible common equity ratio, and (5) tangible book value per common share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of PPNR, return on average tangible common equity, tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per common share is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) net earnings, (2) return on average assets, (3) return on average equity, (4) equity to assets ratio, and (5) book value per common share.

The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended PPNR and PPNR Return June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, on Average Assets 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Net earnings $ 122,360 $ 120,128 $ 180,512 $ 242,488 $ 330,918 Add: Provision for credit losses 11,500 - (88,000 ) 11,500 (136,000 ) Add: Income tax expense 40,766 41,981 62,417 82,747 115,973 Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") $ 174,626 $ 162,109 $ 154,929 $ 336,735 $ 310,891 Average assets $ 40,031,891 $ 39,883,304 $ 34,326,112 $ 39,958,008 $ 32,879,037 Return on average assets (1) 1.23 % 1.22 % 2.11 % 1.22 % 2.03 % PPNR return on average assets (2) 1.75 % 1.65 % 1.81 % 1.70 % 1.91 % (1) Annualized net earnings divided by average assets. (2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Return on Average June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, Tangible Common Equity 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Net earnings $ 122,360 $ 120,128 $ 180,512 $ 242,488 $ 330,918 Add: Intangible asset amortization 3,649 3,649 2,889 7,298 5,968 Adjusted net earnings $ 126,009 $ 123,777 $ 183,401 $ 249,786 $ 336,886 Average stockholders' equity $ 3,652,368 $ 3,847,481 $ 3,739,042 $ 3,749,386 $ 3,678,481 Less: Average intangible assets 1,445,333 1,449,056 1,224,208 1,447,184 1,208,581 Less: Average preferred stock 137,100 - - 68,929 - Average tangible common equity $ 2,069,935 $ 2,398,425 $ 2,514,834 $ 2,233,273 $ 2,469,900 Return on average equity (1) 13.44 % 12.66 % 19.36 % 13.04 % 18.14 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) 24.42 % 20.93 % 29.25 % 22.55 % 27.51 % (1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity. (2) Annualized adjusted net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio/ Tangible Book Value Per June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Common Share 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Stockholders' equity $ 3,978,403 $ 3,650,595 $ 3,999,630 $ 3,918,434 $ 3,846,681 Less: Preferred stock 498,516 - - - - Total common equity 3,479,887 3,650,595 3,999,630 3,918,434 3,846,681 Less: Intangible assets 1,443,395 1,447,044 1,450,693 1,219,651 1,222,541 Tangible common equity $ 2,036,492 $ 2,203,551 $ 2,548,937 $ 2,698,783 $ 2,624,140 Total assets $ 40,950,723 $ 39,249,639 $ 40,443,344 $ 35,885,676 $ 34,867,987 Less: Intangible assets 1,443,395 1,447,044 1,450,693 1,219,651 1,222,541 Tangible assets $ 39,507,328 $ 37,802,595 $ 38,992,651 $ 34,666,025 $ 33,645,446 Equity to assets ratio 9.72 % 9.30 % 9.89 % 10.92 % 11.03 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 5.15 % 5.83 % 6.54 % 7.79 % 7.80 % Book value per common share (2) $ 28.93 $ 30.52 $ 33.45 $ 32.77 $ 32.17 Tangible book value per common share (3) $ 16.93 $ 18.42 $ 21.31 $ 22.57 $ 21.95 Common shares outstanding 120,288,024 119,601,766 119,584,854 119,579,566 119,555,102 (1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (2) Total common equity divided by common shares outstanding. (3) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

