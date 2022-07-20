PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2022

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) -

SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

$122.4M $1.02 $174.6M24.42%
Net Earnings

 Diluted Earnings
per Common Share		 PPNR

ROATCE


SECOND QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
  • Net Earnings of $122.4 Million or $1.02 Per Diluted Share
  • Net Interest Income (TE) of $327.8 Million in 2Q22 vs. $312.7 Million in 1Q22; Up 4.8%
  • Provision for Credit Losses of $11.5 Million in 2Q22, of Which $1.5 Million Related to Held-to-Maturity Securities (HTM), vs. No Provision for Credit Losses in 1Q22
  • Noninterest Income of $34.3 Million in 2Q22 vs. $20.8 Million in 1Q22
  • Noninterest Expense of $183.6 Million in 2Q22 vs. $167.4 Million in 1Q22; Driven by Loan Growth
  • Loan Growth of $2.1 Billion or 8.8% from Prior Quarter

  • ACL Ratio of 1.07% and ALLL Ratio of 0.71% at 2Q22 vs. 1.12% and 0.81% at 1Q22, Respectively
  • Core Deposits Down $2.5 Billion or 7.8%, of Which $1.9 Billion related to Venture Banking
  • Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios Increased Due to Preferred Stock Offering Offset by Growth in Risk-Weighted Assets – Tier 1 Ratio of 10.15% and Total Capital Ratio of 13.12% at 2Q22
  • Available-for-Sale Securities (AFS) Decreased from $10.0 Billion at 1Q22 to $6.8 Billion at 2Q22; $2.3 Billion was Reclassified to HTM on June 1; AOCI Net Unrealized Loss on the AFS Portfolio Increased from $376.5 Million at 1Q22 to $428.2 Million at 2Q22; Total AOCI Net Unrealized Loss of $644.8 Million at 2Q22

CEO COMMENTARY

Matt Wagner, CEO, commented, “Our organic loan growth during the second quarter was exceptionally strong as we continued to see high demand from our clients. Loans grew by $2.1 billion in the second quarter to an all-time high of $26.5 billion. Given the high level of economic uncertainty and interest rate volatility, we are taking a cautious approach and expect slower loan growth in the second half of the year. On the deposits side, we continued to see net outflows in the venture banking business as private fundraising and capital market activities for late stage companies continues to be muted. With venture banking deposits down $1.9 billion during the quarter, we used wholesale deposits to fund the loan growth, which increased deposit costs.”

“Credit quality remains strong as evidenced by net recoveries of two basis points and a slight net recovery on a year-to-date basis, and most credit metrics remain at historically low levels. We recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $10.0 million during the quarter primarily as a result of the $2.0 billion increase in unfunded commitments. Our ACL ratio of 1.07% remains above the CECL adoption level of 0.97%.”

“Our Tier 1 and Total capital ratios increased during the second quarter of 2022 due to the preferred stock issuance in early June. The increase was partially offset by an increase in risk-weighted assets of $2.7 billion primarily as a result of continued loan growth and increases in unfunded commitments. Capital and balance sheet optimization remain a focus area as we look to grow our capital levels to those more similar to the first half of 2021.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

            
`At or For the    At or For the   
 Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
 June 30, March 31, Increase June 30, Increase
Financial Highlights (1) 2022   2022  (Decrease)  2022   2021  (Decrease)
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net earnings$122,360  $120,128  $2,232  $242,488  $330,918  $(88,430)
Diluted earnings per           
common share$1.02  $1.01  $0.01  $2.03  $2.78  -$0.75 
Pre-provision, pre-tax net           
revenue ("PPNR") (2)$174,626  $162,109  $12,517  $336,735  $310,891  $25,844 
Return on average assets 1.23%  1.22%  0.01   1.22%  2.03%  (0.81)
PPNR return on average           
assets (2) 1.75%  1.65%  0.10   1.70%  1.91%  (0.21)
Return on average           
tangible common equity (2) 24.42%  20.93%  3.49   22.55%  27.51%  (4.96)
            
Yield on average loans and           
leases (tax equivalent) 4.65%  4.66%  (0.01)  4.66%  5.19%  (0.53)
Cost of average total           
deposits 0.18%  0.07%  0.11   0.13%  0.11%  0.02 
Net interest margin ("NIM")           
(tax equivalent) 3.56%  3.43%  0.13   3.50%  3.53%  (0.03)
Efficiency ratio 49.5%  50.1%  (0.6)  49.8%  47.2%  2.6 
            
Total assets$40,950,723  $39,249,639  $1,701,084  $40,950,723  $34,867,987  $6,082,736 
Loans and leases held           
for investment,           
net of deferred fees$26,501,137  $24,352,072  $2,149,065  $26,501,137  $19,506,257  $6,994,880 
Noninterest-bearing           
demand deposits$13,338,029  $14,057,051  $(719,022) $13,338,029  $11,252,286  $2,085,743 
Core deposits$29,218,646  $31,676,404  $(2,457,758) $29,218,646  $27,038,161  $2,180,485 
Total deposits$33,968,152  $33,224,895  $743,257  $33,968,152  $29,647,034  $4,321,118 
            
As percentage of total           
deposits:           
Noninterest-bearing           
demand deposits 39%  42%  (3)  39%  38%  1 
Core deposits 86%  95%  (9)  86%  91%  (5)
            
Equity to assets ratio 9.72%  9.30%  0.42   9.72%  11.03%  (1.31)
Common equity tier 1           
capital ratio 8.24%  8.64%  (0.40)  8.24%  10.41%  (2.17)
Tier 1 capital ratio 10.15%  9.07%  1.08   10.15%  10.41%  (0.26)
Total capital ratio 13.12%  12.27%  0.85   13.12%  14.99%  (1.87)
Tangible common equity           
ratio (2) 5.15%  5.83%  (0.68)  5.15%  7.80%  (2.65)
Book value per common           
share$28.93  $30.52  $(1.59) $28.93  $32.17  $(3.24)
Tangible book value per           
common share (2)$16.93  $18.42  $(1.49) $16.93  $21.95  $(5.02)
            
(1) The operations of the HOA Business are included from its October 8, 2021 acquisition date and the operations of Civic are included from its February 1, 2021 acquisition date.  
(2) Non-GAAP measure.           

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased by $15.2 million to $323.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $308.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 due mainly to higher income on loans and leases resulting primarily from higher average balances and higher income on deposits in financial institutions, offset partially by higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings. Income on loans and leases increased by $25.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to a $2.0 billion increase in the balance of average loans and leases and one more day compared to the first quarter of 2022. Income on deposits in financial institutions increased by $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to a 65 basis point increase in the yield on average deposits in financial institutions, offset partially by a $909.1 million decrease in the average balance. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 4.65% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 4.66% for the first quarter of 2022. The slight decrease in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was due primarily to interest recapture on nonaccrual loans being lower by $2.3 million and amortized loan fees being lower by $1.3 million. Interest expense on deposits increased by $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 due mainly to a higher level of wholesale deposits which contributed to an 11 basis points increase in the cost of deposits. Interest expense on borrowings increased by $2.3 million due to a $1.1 billion increase in average balance and 50 basis points increase in cost of average borrowings.

The tax equivalent NIM was 3.56% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.43% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the NIM was due mainly to the change in the interest-earning assets mix driven by the increase in the balance of average loans and leases as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 64% to 69%, the decrease in the balance of average investment securities as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 28% to 26%, and the decrease in the balance of average deposits in financial institutions as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 8% to 5%. The balance of average loans and leases increased by $2.0 billion to $25.4 billion, the balance of average investment securities decreased by $909.1 million to $9.5 billion, and the balance of average deposits in financial institutions decreased by $1.1 billion to $2.0 billion. The increase in the balance of average loans and leases was the result of the Company’s strong organic loan growth.

The cost of average total deposits was 0.18% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 0.07% in the first quarter of 2022 due mainly to higher average balances and rates on higher-cost wholesale money market and brokered time deposits, as well as higher market rates on our deposit products. Given strong loan growth and declines in core deposits, wholesale deposits increased by $2.9 billion during the second quarter from $0.5 billion to $3.4 billion.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated: 

      
 Three Months Ended  
 June 30, March 31, Increase
Provision for Credit Losses 2022   2022  (Decrease)
 (In thousands)
Reduction in allowance for     
loan and lease losses$(10,000) $(2,000) $(8,000)
Addition to reserve for     
unfunded loan commitments 20,000   2,000   18,000 
Total loan-related provision 10,000   -   10,000 
Addition to allowance for     
held-to-maturity securities 1,500   -   1,500 
Total provision for credit losses$11,500  $-  $11,500 
      

The provision for credit losses was $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to no provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022. The $10.0 million increase in the loan-related provision was due mainly to the growth in unfunded commitments of $2.0 billion during the second quarter of 2022. The $1.5 million provision for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities is related to our $2.3 billion transfer from available-for-sale securities in the second quarter of 2022 and the estimated current expected credit loss on those held-to-maturity securities.

NONINTEREST INCOME

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated: 

      
 Three Months Ended  
 June 30, March 31, Increase
Noninterest Income2022 2022 (Decrease)
 (In thousands)
Service charges on deposit accounts$3,634  $3,571  $63 
Other commissions and fees 10,813   11,580   (767)
Leased equipment income 12,335   13,094   (759)
Gain on sale of loans and leases 12   60   (48)
(Loss) gain on sale of securities (1,209)  104   (1,313)
Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 4,097   (11,375)  15,472 
Warrant income 1,615   629   986 
Other income 3,049   3,155   (106)
Total noninterest income$34,346  $20,818  $13,528 
      

Noninterest income increased by $13.5 million to $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $20.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to an increase of $15.5 million in dividends and gains on equity investments, offset partially by an increase in loss on sale of securities. Dividends and gains on equity investments increased to $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a negative $11.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to higher fair value gains on equity investments still held and lower fair value marks and losses on sales of equity investments. The increase in loss on sale of securities resulted from the sale of $393.4 million of securities for a net loss of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to sales of $206.1 million of securities for a net gain of $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Warrant income was higher due primarily to merger and acquisition activities of three underlying companies.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

      
 Three Months Ended  
 June 30, March 31, Increase
Noninterest Expense 2022   2022  (Decrease)
 (In thousands)
Compensation$102,542  $92,240  $10,302 
Occupancy 15,268   15,200   68 
Data processing 9,258   9,629   (371)
Other professional services 6,726   5,954   772 
Insurance and assessments 5,632   5,490   142 
Intangible asset amortization 3,649   3,649   - 
Leased equipment depreciation 8,934   9,189   (255)
Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (28)  (3,353)  3,325 
Customer related expense 11,748   12,655   (907)
Loan expense 7,037   5,157   1,880 
Other 12,879   11,616   1,263 
Total noninterest expense$183,645  $167,426  $16,219 
      

Noninterest expense increased by $16.2 million to $183.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $167.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to an increase of $10.3 million in compensation expense, a decrease of $3.3 million in foreclosed assets income, an increase of $1.9 million in loan expense, and an increase of $1.3 million in other expense. The increase in compensation expense was due mainly to higher commissions, salaries, and bonus expense attributable mostly to strong loan growth and a full quarter of annual merit increases along with higher headcount which increased by 95 FTEs. The decrease in foreclosed assets income was due to a $3.2 million gain on the sale of our largest foreclosed property in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in loan expense was due mainly to higher loan-related legal expenses related to higher loan production. The increase in other expense was due mostly to higher employee costs for business travel.

INCOME TAXES

The effective income tax rate was 25.0% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 25.9% for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was due primarily to higher tax credits in the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the full year 2022 is currently estimated to be in the range of 25% to 27%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

DEPOSITS AND CLIENT INVESTMENT FUNDS

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

         
 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021
  % of  % of  % of
Deposit CompositionBalanceTotal BalanceTotal BalanceTotal
 (Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand$13,338,029 39% $14,057,051 42% $11,252,286 38%
Interest checking 6,197,234 18%  6,673,696 20%  7,394,472 25%
Money market 9,029,433 27%  10,301,996 31%  7,777,199 26%
Savings 653,950 2%  643,661 2%  614,204 2%
Total core deposits 29,218,646 86%  31,676,404 95%  27,038,161 91%
Non-core non-maturity deposits 2,185,248 6%  322,732 1%  1,122,971 4%
Total non-maturity deposits 31,403,894 92%  31,999,136 96%  28,161,132 95%
Time deposits $250,000 and under 1,898,312 6%  878,383 3%  913,371 3%
Time deposits over $250,000 665,946 2%  347,376 1%  572,531 2%
Total time deposits 2,564,258 8%  1,225,759 4%  1,485,902 5%
Total deposits$33,968,152 100% $33,224,895 100% $29,647,034 100%
         

At June 30, 2022, core deposits totaled $29.2 billion or 86% of total deposits, including $13.3 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits or 39% of total deposits. Core deposits decreased by $2.5 billion or 7.8% in the second quarter of 2022 driven primarily by a $1.9 billion decrease in balances from our venture banking clients. Total deposits increased by $743.3 million or 2.2% in the second quarter of 2022 due to a $1.9 billion increase in non-core non-maturity deposits and a $1.3 billion increase in time deposits, offset partially by the decrease in core deposits. Total venture banking deposits decreased from $14.0 billion as of March 31, 2022 to $12.1 billion as of June 30, 2022.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository cash investment options for select clients. These alternative options include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds increased from $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2022 to $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, of which $1.5 billion was managed by PWAM.

LOANS AND LEASES

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated: 

    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Roll Forward of Loans and Leases HeldJune 30, March 31, June 30,
for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees2022 2022 2022
 (Dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of period$24,352,072  $22,941,548  $22,941,548 
Additions:     
Production 2,815,181   2,574,860   5,390,041 
Disbursements 1,871,627   1,589,152   3,460,779 
Total production and disbursements 4,686,808   4,164,012   8,850,820 
Reductions:     
Payoffs (1,347,447)  (1,448,680)  (2,796,127)
Paydowns (1,183,178)  (1,264,571)  (2,447,749)
Total payoffs and paydowns (2,530,625)  (2,713,251)  (5,243,876)
Sales (4,319)  (36,698)  (41,017)
Transfers to foreclosed assets -   (305)  (305)
Charge-offs (2,799)  (3,234)  (6,033)
Total reductions (2,537,743)  (2,753,488)  (5,291,231)
Net increase (decrease) 2,149,065   1,410,524   3,559,589 
Balance, end of period$26,501,137  $24,352,072  $26,501,137 
      
Weighted average rate on production (1) 4.61%  4.31%  4.46%
      
(1) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 23 basis points to loan yields in 2022.  

Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $2.1 billion or 8.8% in the second quarter of 2022 to $26.5 billion at June 30, 2022. The overall increase in the loans and leases balance for the second quarter of 2022 was due primarily to increases in the residential real estate mortgage, asset-based, and residential real estate construction portfolios.

Civic loan production was $847 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $559 million for the first quarter of 2022. The Civic loan portfolio as of June 30, 2022 totaled $2.4 billion.

The weighted average rate on the $2.8 billion of production for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 4.61% from 4.31% in the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to the loan mix (lower levels of single-family loan pool purchases and higher level of Civic fundings). In the second quarter of 2022, we purchased $69 million of single-family loan pools compared to $587 million in the first quarter of 2022. The single-family loan pool purchase portfolio as of June 30, 2022 totaled $2.9 billion. Purchases of single-family loan pools ceased in April 2022.

PPP loans declined by $37.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, as the program continues to wind down. Net fees for PPP loans were $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, down from $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Remaining PPP loans totaled $33.0 million as of June 30, 2022, with $0.6 million of net fees to amortize over the remaining life of the loans.

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated: 

         
 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021
  % of  % of  % of
Loan and Lease PortfolioBalanceTotal BalanceTotal BalanceTotal
 (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate mortgage:        
Commercial$3,670,51514% $3,669,74115% $3,792,19819%
Residential 9,879,13137%  8,369,55035%  4,620,82224%
Total real estate mortgage 13,549,64651%  12,039,29150%  8,413,02043%
Real estate construction and land:        
Commercial 837,4233%  802,0223%  930,7855%
Residential 3,153,61612%  2,891,46712%  2,574,79913%
Total real estate construction        
and land 3,991,03915%  3,693,48915%  3,505,58418%
Total real estate 17,540,68566%  15,732,78065%  11,918,60461%
Commercial:        
Asset-based 5,068,11219%  4,739,22019%  3,550,90318%
Venture capital 2,179,1908%  2,077,3399%  1,749,4329%
Other commercial 1,229,5045%  1,298,1365%  1,921,90910%
Total commercial 8,476,80632%  8,114,69533%  7,222,24437%
Consumer 483,6462%  504,5972%  365,4092%
Total loans and leases held for        
investment, net of deferred fees$26,501,137100% $24,352,072100% $19,506,257100%
         
Total unfunded loan commitments$11,866,437  $9,899,345  $7,891,875 
         

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS AND LEASES

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases for the periods indicated:

      
 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
 Allowance for Reserve for Total
Allowance for CreditLoan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for
Losses RollforwardLease Losses Commitments Credit Losses
 (In thousands)
Beginning balance$197,398  $75,071  $272,469 
Charge-offs (2,799)  -   (2,799)
Recoveries 4,106   -   4,106 
Net recoveries 1,307   -   1,307 
Provision (10,000)  20,000   10,000 
Ending balance$188,705  $95,071  $283,776 
      
      
      
 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
 Allowance for Reserve for Total
Allowance for CreditLoan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for
Losses RollforwardLease Losses Commitments Credit Losses
 (In thousands)
Beginning balance$200,564  $73,071  $273,635 
Charge-offs (3,234)  -   (3,234)
Recoveries 2,068   -   2,068 
Net charge-offs (1,166)  -   (1,166)
Provision (2,000)  2,000   - 
Ending balance$197,398  $75,071  $272,469 
      

The following table presents allowance for credit losses information on loans and leases as of and for the dates and periods indicated: 

      
 June 30, March 31, Increase
Allowance for Credit Losses2022 2022 (Decrease)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Allowance for loan and lease losses$188,705  $197,398  $(8,693)
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 95,071   75,071   20,000 
Allowance for credit losses$283,776  $272,469  $11,307 
      
Provision for credit losses (for the quarter)$10,000  $-  $10,000 
Net (recoveries) charge-offs (for the quarter)$(1,307) $1,166  $(2,473)
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans     
and leases (for the quarter) (0.02)%  0.02%  
Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans     
and leases held for investment 0.71%  0.81%  
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases     
held for investment 1.07%  1.12%  
      

The allowance for credit losses increased by $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 to $283.8 million at June 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses during the second quarter of 2022 was attributable to a $10.0 million provision for credit losses and $1.3 million in net recoveries.

Net recoveries were $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 as gross charge-offs of $2.8 million were reduced by recoveries of $4.1 million.

Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 as gross charge-offs of $3.2 million were reduced by recoveries of $2.0 million.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated: 

      
 June 30, March 31, Increase
Credit Quality Metrics2022 2022 (Decrease)
 (Dollars in thousands)
NPAs and Performing TDRs:     
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1)$78,527  $66,538  $11,989 
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more -   -   - 
Foreclosed assets, net -   304   (304)
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")$78,527  $66,842  $11,685 
      
Performing TDRs held for investment$11,723  $16,781  $(5,058)
      
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment     
to loans and leases held for investment 0.30%  0.27%  
Nonperforming assets to loans and leases     
held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.30%  0.27%  
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans     
and leases held for investment 361.4%  409.5%  
      
Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings:     
Pass$25,916,612  $23,892,689  $2,023,923 
Special mention 480,261   377,315   102,946 
Classified 104,264   82,068   22,196 
Total loans and leases held for investment,     
net of deferred fees$26,501,137  $24,352,072  $2,149,065 
      
Special mention loans and leases held for investment     
to loans and leases held for investment 1.81%  1.55%  
Classified loans and leases held for investment     
to loans and leases held for investment 0.39%  0.34%  
      
(1) Nonaccrual loans include SBA guaranteed amounts of $13.8 million at June 30, 2022 and $13.4 million at March 31, 2022.

Classified loans and leases were at historically low levels as of the end of the first quarter of 2022 but saw an increase of $22.2 million during the second quarter due mainly to a $10.7 million increase in classified commercial real estate mortgage loans and a $9.6 million increase in classified residential real estate mortgage loans. Special mention loans and leases increased by $102.9 million during the second quarter due mostly to an $86.9 million increase in special mention commercial real estate construction loans and a $23.6 million increase in special mention residential real estate construction loans. Nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $12.0 million to $78.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to a $17.2 million increase in nonaccrual Civic residential mortgage and residential renovation loans partially offset by declines in nonaccrual loans in all other portfolios.

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated: 

            
 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Increase (Decrease)
   Accruing   Accruing   Accruing
   and 30-89   and 30-89   and 30-89
   Days Past   Days Past   Days Past
 Nonaccrual Due Nonaccrual Due Nonaccrual Due
 (In thousands)
Real estate mortgage:           
Commercial$28,529 $14 $32,071 $2,090 $(3,542) $(2,076)
Residential 27,524  13,577  17,463  31,103  10,061   (17,526)
Total real estate mortgage 56,053  13,591  49,534  33,193  6,519   (19,602)
Real estate construction and land:           
Commercial -  -  -  -  -   - 
Residential 13,287  25,981  6,215  21,413  7,072   4,568 
Total real estate           
construction and land 13,287  25,981  6,215  21,413  7,072   4,568 
Commercial:           
Asset-based 1,189  -  1,323  -  (134)  - 
Venture capital 3,120  -  3,659  -  (539)  - 
Other commercial 4,655  9,503  5,420  47  (765)  9,456 
Total commercial 8,964  9,503  10,402  47  (1,438)  9,456 
Consumer 223  1,711  387  994  (164)  717 
Total held for investment$78,527 $50,786 $66,538 $55,647 $11,989  $(4,861)
            

Loans and leases accruing and 30-89 days past due generally fluctuate from period to period. The $4.9 million decrease in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily in Civic residential mortgage loans, offset partially by a $9.5 million increase in the other commercial category due primarily to five PPP loans that are under review by the SBA for forgiveness, of which $6.2 million was forgiven in July 2022.

CAPITAL

Our Tier 1, Total capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios increased during the second quarter of 2022 due mainly to the $513.2 million preferred stock issuance in June 2022. The net proceeds of $498.5 million increased stockholders’ equity, offset partially by an increase in risk-weighted assets of $2.7 billion primarily as a result of loan growth and the increase in unfunded commitments. We continue to consider additional capital enhancing strategies, such as a credit risk transfer transaction, to increase capital given our loan growth during the first half of the year. The following table presents capital ratios as of the dates indicated: 

    
    
    
 June 30, March 31,
 2022
 2022
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:   
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 8.52%  7.11%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 8.24%  8.64%
Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.15%  9.07%
Total capital ratio (1) 13.12%  12.27%
Risk-weighted assets (1)(in thousands)$33,011,062  $30,297,312 
Tangible common equity ratio (2) 5.15%  5.83%
    
(1) Capital information for June 30, 2022 is preliminary.  
(2) Non-GAAP measure.   

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $40 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses nationwide. The Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through 69 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, one branch located in Denver, Colorado, and numerous loan production offices across the country. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank provides venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. The Bank also offers financing of business-purpose, non-owner-occupied investor properties through Civic, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank also provides a specialized suite of services for the HOA industry. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements often use words such as “anticipates,” “targets,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “continue” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Such statements are based on information available at the time of the communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in them. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect PacWest, its employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects is uncertain due in part to the new variants of COVID-19. The risks from the COVID-19 pandemic have decreased as the pandemic subsides, however, new variants may continue to impact key macro-economic indicators such as unemployment and GDP and may have a material impact on our allowance for credit losses and related provision for credit losses. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect PacWest’s revenues and the values of its assets, including goodwill, and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, PacWest’s results could be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, inflation, sustained high unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolio or in the value of the collateral securing those loans, deterioration in the value of its investment securities, and legal and regulatory developments. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by PacWest with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available at the time the statement is made. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES     
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET     
      
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
 2022 2022 2021
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ASSETS:     
Cash and due from banks$197,027  $205,446  $179,505 
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 2,192,877   1,865,235   5,678,587 
Total cash and cash equivalents 2,389,904   2,070,681   5,858,092 
      
Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 6,780,648   9,975,109   7,198,608 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost,     
net of allowance for credit losses 2,260,367   -   - 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 33,210   17,250   17,250 
Total investment securities 9,074,225   9,992,359   7,215,858 
      
Gross loans and leases held for investment 26,608,541   24,439,749   19,580,731 
Deferred fees, net (107,404)  (87,677)  (74,474)
Total loans and leases held for investment,     
net of deferred fees 26,501,137   24,352,072   19,506,257 
Allowance for loan and lease losses (188,705)  (197,398)  (225,600)
Total loans and leases held for investment, net 26,312,432   24,154,674   19,280,657 
      
Equipment leased to others under operating leases 324,233   325,305   313,574 
Premises and equipment, net 51,083   51,011   39,541 
Foreclosed assets, net -   304   13,227 
Goodwill 1,405,736   1,405,736   1,204,118 
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 37,659   41,308   18,423 
Other assets 1,355,451   1,208,261   924,497 
Total assets$40,950,723  $39,249,639  $34,867,987 
      
LIABILITIES:     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$13,338,029  $14,057,051  $11,252,286 
Interest-bearing deposits 20,630,123   19,167,844   18,394,748 
Total deposits 33,968,152   33,224,895   29,647,034 
Borrowings 1,592,000   991,000   6,625 
Subordinated debt 863,756   863,880   861,788 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 548,412   519,269   505,859 
Total liabilities 36,972,320   35,599,044   31,021,306 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 3,978,403   3,650,595   3,846,681 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$40,950,723  $39,249,639  $34,867,987 
      
Book value per common share$28.93  $30.52  $32.17 
Tangible book value per common share (2)$16.93  $18.42  $21.95 
Common shares outstanding 120,288,024   119,601,766   119,555,102 
      
(1) Includes net unrealized (loss) gain on:     
Securities available-for-sale, net$(428,242) $(376,475) $145,516 
Securities transferred from available-for-sale     
to held-to-maturity$(216,508) $-  $- 
(2) Non-GAAP measure.     

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES         
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS       
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
 (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:         
Loans and leases$293,286  $267,759  $244,529  $561,045  $486,073 
Investment securities 52,902   53,422   33,954   106,324   64,219 
Deposits in financial institutions 4,330   1,723   2,022   6,053   3,550 
Total interest income 350,518   322,904   280,505   673,422   553,842 
          
Interest expense:         
Deposits 15,362   6,208   7,269   21,570   14,769 
Borrowings 2,441   161   265   2,602   458 
Subordinated debt 8,790   7,818   6,663   16,608   11,038 
Total interest expense 26,593   14,187   14,197   40,780   26,265 
          
Net interest income 323,925   308,717   266,308   632,642   527,577 
Provision for credit losses 11,500   -   (88,000)  11,500   (136,000)
Net interest income after provision         
for credit losses 312,425   308,717   354,308   621,142   663,577 
          
Noninterest income:         
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,634   3,571   3,452   7,205   6,386 
Other commissions and fees 10,813   11,580   10,704   22,393   19,862 
Leased equipment income 12,335   13,094   10,847   25,429   22,201 
Gain on sale of loans and leases 12   60   1,422   72   1,561 
(Loss) gain on sale of securities (1,209)  104   -   (1,105)  101 
Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 4,097   (11,375)  5,394   (7,278)  16,298 
Warrant income 1,615   629   5,650   2,244   11,773 
Other income 3,049   3,155   2,902   6,204   7,018 
Total noninterest income 34,346   20,818   40,371   55,164   85,200 
          
Noninterest expense:         
Compensation 102,542   92,240   90,807   194,782   170,689 
Occupancy 15,268   15,200   14,784   30,468   28,838 
Data processing 9,258   9,629   7,758   18,887   14,715 
Other professional services 6,726   5,954   5,256   12,680   10,382 
Insurance and assessments 5,632   5,490   3,745   11,122   8,648 
Intangible asset amortization 3,649   3,649   2,889   7,298   5,968 
Leased equipment depreciation 8,934   9,189   8,614   18,123   17,583 
Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (28)  (3,353)  (119)  (3,381)  (118)
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs -   -   200   -   3,625 
Customer related expense 11,748   12,655   4,973   24,403   9,791 
Loan expense 7,037   5,157   4,031   12,194   7,224 
Other expense 12,879   11,616   8,812   24,495   24,541 
Total noninterest expense 183,645   167,426   151,750   351,071   301,886 
          
Earnings before income taxes 163,126   162,109   242,929   325,235   446,891 
Income tax expense 40,766   41,981   62,417   82,747   115,973 
Net earnings 122,360   120,128   180,512   242,488   330,918 
          
Basic and diluted earnings per common share$1.02  $1.01  $1.52  $2.03  $2.78 
Dividends declared and paid per common share$0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.50  $0.50 
          

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES        
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE        
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Basic Earnings Per Common Share:         
Net earnings$122,360  $120,128  $180,512  $242,488  $330,918 
Less: earnings allocated to         
unvested restricted stock (1) (2,351)  (2,037)  (3,172)  (4,389)  (5,495)
Net earnings allocated to         
common shares$120,009  $118,091  $177,340  $238,099  $325,423 
          
Weighted average basic shares         
and unvested restricted stock         
outstanding 120,022   119,595   119,386   119,810   119,121 
Less: weighted average unvested         
restricted stock outstanding (2,460)  (2,246)  (2,356)  (2,354)  (2,181)
Weighted average basic shares         
outstanding 117,562   117,349   117,030   117,456   116,940 
          
Basic earnings per common share$1.02  $1.01  $1.52  $2.03  $2.78 
          
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:         
Net earnings allocated to         
common shares$120,009  $118,091  $177,340  $238,099  $325,423 
          
Weighted average diluted shares         
outstanding 117,562   117,349   117,030   117,456   116,940 
          
Diluted earnings per common share$1.02  $1.01  $1.52  $2.03  $2.78 
          
(1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES         
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS        
            
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021
  InterestAverage InterestAverage InterestAverage
 AverageIncome/Yield/ AverageIncome/Yield/ AverageIncome/Yield/
 BalanceExpenseCost BalanceExpenseCost BalanceExpenseCost
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:           
Loans and leases (1)(2)$ 25,449,773$ 295,1544.65% $ 23,433,019$ 269,5214.66% $ 19,057,420$ 246,1475.18%
Investment securities (3)9,488,65354,9102.32% 10,397,70955,5942.17% 6,492,72136,1112.23%
Deposits in financial           
institutions1,984,7514,3300.88% 3,083,1591,7230.23% 6,347,7642,0220.13%
Total interest-earning           
assets (1)36,923,177354,3943.85% 36,913,887326,8383.59% 31,897,905284,2803.57%
Other assets3,108,714   2,969,417   2,428,207  
Total assets$ 40,031,891   $ 39,883,304   $ 34,326,112  
            
Liabilities and           
Stockholders' Equity:          
Interest checking$ 6,517,3813,8160.23% $ 7,094,6231,7760.10% $ 7,235,7262,3940.13%
Money market10,553,9428,4480.32% 10,852,4543,4610.13% 8,484,9333,3180.16%
Savings650,479410.03% 642,709390.02% 598,225360.02%
Time1,939,8163,0570.63% 1,278,6099320.30% 1,498,1691,5210.41%
Total interest-bearing           
deposits19,661,61815,3620.31% 19,868,3956,2080.13% 17,817,0537,2690.16%
Borrowings1,356,6162,4410.72% 298,4441610.22% 225,4462650.47%
Subordinated debt863,6538,7904.08% 863,5727,8183.67% 735,7256,6633.63%
Total interest-bearing           
liabilities21,881,88726,5930.49% 21,030,41114,1870.27% 18,778,22414,1970.30%
Noninterest-bearing           
demand deposits13,987,398   14,463,667   11,304,757  
Other liabilities510,238   541,745   504,089   
Total liabilities36,379,523   36,035,823   30,587,070  
Stockholders' equity3,652,368   3,847,481   3,739,042  
Total liabilities and           
stockholders' equity$ 40,031,891   $ 39,883,304   $ 34,326,112  
Net interest income (1) $ 327,801   $ 312,651   $ 270,083 
Net interest spread (1)  3.36%   3.32%   3.27%
Net interest margin (1)  3.56%   3.43%   3.40%
            
Total deposits (4)$ 33,649,016$ 15,3620.18% $ 34,332,062$ 6,2080.07% $ 29,121,810$ 7,2690.10%
            
(1) Tax equivalent.           
(2) Includes net loan premium amortization of $5.8 million, $5.7 million, and $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $2.0 million, $2.2 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES        
FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET         
          
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ASSETS:         
Cash and due from banks$197,027  $205,446  $112,548  $174,585  $179,505 
Interest-earning deposits in financial         
institutions 2,192,877   1,865,235   3,944,686   3,524,613   5,678,587 
Total cash and cash equivalents 2,389,904   2,070,681   4,057,234   3,699,198   5,858,092 
          
Securities available-for-sale 6,780,648   9,975,109   10,694,458   9,276,926   7,198,608 
Securities held-to-maturity 2,260,367   -   -   -   - 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 33,210   17,250   17,250   17,250   17,250 
Total investment securities 9,074,225   9,992,359   10,711,708   9,294,176   7,215,858 
          
Gross loans and leases held for investment 26,608,541   24,439,749   23,026,308   20,588,255   19,580,731 
Deferred fees, net (107,404)  (87,677)  (84,760)  (77,235)  (74,474)
Total loans and leases held for         
investment, net of deferred fees 26,501,137   24,352,072   22,941,548   20,511,020   19,506,257 
Allowance for loan and lease losses (188,705)  (197,398)  (200,564)  (203,733)  (225,600)
Total loans and leases held for         
investment, net 26,312,432   24,154,674   22,740,984   20,307,287   19,280,657 
          
Equipment leased to others under         
operating leases 324,233   325,305   339,150   334,275 - 313,574 
Premises and equipment, net 51,083   51,011   46,740   47,246   39,541 
Foreclosed assets, net -   304   12,843   13,364   13,227 
Goodwill 1,405,736   1,405,736   1,405,736   1,204,118   1,204,118 
Core deposit and customer relationship         
intangibles, net 37,659   41,308   44,957   15,533   18,423 
Other assets 1,355,451   1,208,261   1,083,992   970,479   924,497 
Total assets$40,950,723  $39,249,639  $40,443,344  $35,885,676  $34,867,987 
          
LIABILITIES:         
Noninterest-bearing deposits$13,338,029  $14,057,051  $14,543,133  $12,881,806  $11,252,286 
Interest-bearing deposits 20,630,123   19,167,844   20,454,624   17,677,939   18,394,748 
Total deposits 33,968,152   33,224,895   34,997,757   30,559,745   29,647,034 
Borrowings 1,592,000   991,000   -   -   6,625 
Subordinated debt 863,756   863,880   863,283   862,447   861,788 
Accrued interest payable and other         
liabilities 548,412   519,269   582,674   545,050   505,859 
Total liabilities 36,972,320   35,599,044   36,443,714   31,967,242   31,021,306 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 3,978,403   3,650,595   3,999,630   3,918,434   3,846,681 
Total liabilities and stockholders’         
equity$40,950,723  $39,249,639  $40,443,344  $35,885,676  $34,867,987 
          
Book value per common share$28.93  $30.52  $33.45  $32.77  $32.17 
Tangible book value per common share (2)$16.93  $18.42  $21.31  $22.57  $21.95 
Common shares outstanding 120,288,024   119,601,766   119,584,854   119,579,566   119,555,102 
          
(1) Includes net unrealized (loss) gain on:         
Securities available-for-sale, net$(428,242) $(376,475) $65,968  $98,859  $145,516 
Securities transferred from         
available-for-sale to held-to-maturity$(216,508) $-  $-  $-  $- 
(2) Non-GAAP measure.         
          

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES         
FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS        
          
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
 (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:         
Loans and leases$293,286  $267,759  $263,662  $246,722  $244,529 
Investment securities 52,902   53,422   48,469   40,780   33,954 
Deposits in financial institutions 4,330   1,723   2,674   2,580   2,022 
Total interest income 350,518   322,904   314,805   290,082   280,505 
          
Interest expense:         
Deposits 15,362   6,208   6,622   6,417   7,269 
Borrowings 2,441   161   64   101   265 
Subordinated debt 8,790   7,818   7,714   7,722   6,663 
Total interest expense 26,593   14,187   14,400   14,240   14,197 
          
Net interest income 323,925   308,717   300,405   275,842   266,308 
Provision for credit losses 11,500   -   (6,000)  (20,000)  (88,000)
Net interest income after provision         
for credit losses 312,425   308,717   306,405   295,842   354,308 
          
Noninterest income:         
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,634   3,571   3,476   3,407   3,452 
Other commissions and fees 10,813   11,580   10,633   11,792   10,704 
Leased equipment income 12,335   13,094   12,602   10,943   10,847 
Gain on sale of loans and leases 12   60   172   -   1,422 
(Loss) gain on sale of securities (1,209)  104   999   515   - 
Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 4,097   (11,375)  (1,570)  8,387   5,394 
Warrant income 1,615   629   23,990   13,578   5,650 
Other income 3,049   3,155   7,080   2,723   2,902 
Total noninterest income 34,346   20,818   57,382   51,345   40,371 
          
Noninterest expense:         
Compensation 102,542   92,240   99,700   98,061   90,807 
Occupancy 15,268   15,200   14,656   14,928   14,784 
Data processing 9,258   9,629   8,171   7,391   7,758 
Other professional services 6,726   5,954   5,946   5,164   5,256 
Insurance and assessments 5,632   5,490   5,032   3,685   3,745 
Intangible asset amortization 3,649   3,649   3,876   2,890   2,889 
Leased equipment depreciation 8,934   9,189   9,569   8,603   8,614 
Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (28)  (3,353)  (260)  165   (119)
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs -   -   5,590   200   200 
Customer related expense 11,748   12,655   6,175   4,538   4,973 
Loan expense 7,037   5,157   5,627   4,180   4,031 
Other expense 12,879   11,616   12,028   9,616   8,812 
Total noninterest expense 183,645   167,426   176,110   159,421   151,750 
          
Earnings before income taxes 163,126   162,109   187,677   187,766   242,929 
Income tax expense 40,766   41,981   51,632   47,770   62,417 
Net earnings 122,360   120,128   136,045   139,996   180,512 
          
Basic and diluted earnings per common share$1.02  $1.01  $1.14  $1.17  $1.52 
Dividends declared and paid per common share$0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.25 
          


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES        
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA        
          
 At or For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
 (Dollars in thousands)
Performance Ratios:         
Return on average assets (1) 1.23%  1.22%  1.34%  1.55%  2.11%
Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue         
("PPNR") return on average         
assets (1)(2) 1.75%  1.65%  1.79%  1.86%  1.81%
Return on average equity (1) 13.44%  12.66%  13.65%  14.18%  19.36%
Return on average tangible common         
equity (1)(2) 24.42%  20.93%  22.06%  21.03%  29.25%
Efficiency ratio 49.5%  50.1%  46.2%  47.2%  47.9%
Noninterest expense as a percentage         
of average assets (1) 1.84%  1.70%  1.73%  1.76%  1.77%
          
Average Yields/Costs (1):         
Yield on:         
Average loans and leases (3) 4.65%  4.66%  4.93%  5.01%  5.18%
Average investment securities (3) 2.32%  2.17%  2.02%  2.12%  2.23%
Average interest-earning assets (3) 3.85%  3.59%  3.39%  3.50%  3.57%
Cost of:         
Average interest-bearing deposits 0.31%  0.13%  0.13%  0.14%  0.16%
Average total deposits 0.18%  0.07%  0.08%  0.08%  0.10%
Average interest-bearing liabilities 0.49%  0.27%  0.27%  0.29%  0.30%
Net interest spread (3) 3.36%  3.32%  3.12%  3.21%  3.27%
Net interest margin (3) 3.56%  3.43%  3.24%  3.33%  3.40%
          
Average Balances:         
Assets:         
Loans and leases, net of deferred fees$25,449,773  $23,433,019  $21,367,665  $19,670,671  $19,057,420 
Investment securities 9,488,653   10,397,709   9,964,568   8,047,098   6,492,721 
Deposits in financial institutions 1,984,751   3,083,159   5,961,104   5,657,768   6,347,764 
Interest-earning assets 36,923,177   36,913,887   37,293,337   33,375,537   31,897,905 
Total assets 40,031,891   39,883,304   40,358,147   35,871,664   34,326,112 
Liabilities:         
Noninterest-bearing deposits 13,987,398   14,463,667   14,713,385   12,198,313   11,304,757 
Interest-bearing deposits 19,661,618   19,868,395   20,050,310   18,130,694   17,817,053 
Total deposits 33,649,016   34,332,062   34,763,695   30,329,007   29,121,810 
Borrowings 1,356,616   298,444   234,391   238,335   225,446 
Subordinated debt 863,653   863,572   862,777   862,272   735,725 
Interest-bearing liabilities 21,881,887   21,030,411   21,147,478   19,231,301   18,778,224 
Stockholders' equity 3,652,368   3,847,481   3,954,267   3,916,621   3,739,042 
          
(1) Annualized.         
(2) Non-GAAP measure.         
(3) Tax equivalent.         

 


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES        
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA        
          
 At or For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Credit Quality Ratios:         
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for         
investment to loans and leases         
held for investment 0.30%  0.27%  0.27%  0.31%  0.29%
Nonperforming assets to loans and         
leases held for investment and         
foreclosed assets 0.30%  0.27%  0.32%  0.38%  0.36%
Classified loans and leases held for         
investment to loans and leases         
held for investment 0.39%  0.34%  0.51%  0.69%  0.75%
Provision for credit losses (for the         
quarter) to average loans and leases         
held for investment (annualized) 0.16%  0.00%  (0.11)%  (0.40)%  (1.85)%
Net charge-offs (for the quarter) to         
average loans and leases held         
for investment (annualized) (0.02)%  0.02%  0.00%  0.01%  (0.11)%
Trailing 12 months net charge-offs         
to average loans and leases         
held for investment 0.00%  (0.02)%  (0.01)%  0.09%  0.27%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to         
loans and leases held for investment 0.71%  0.81%  0.87%  0.99%  1.16%
Allowance for credit losses to loans         
and leases held for investment 1.07%  1.12%  1.19%  1.36%  1.54%
Allowance for credit losses to         
nonaccrual loans and leases         
held for investment 361.4%  409.5%  447.3%  433.8%  528.4%
          
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:         
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 8.52%  7.11%  6.84%  8.05%  7.67%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 8.24%  8.64%  8.86%  10.15%  10.41%
Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.15%  9.07%  9.32%  10.65%  10.41%
Total capital ratio (1) 13.12%  12.27%  12.69%  14.36%  14.99%
Risk-weighted assets (1)$33,011,062  $30,297,312  $28,508,808  $26,057,583  $24,274,256 
          
Equity to assets ratio 9.72%  9.30%  9.89%  10.92%  11.03%
Tangible common equity ratio (2) 5.15%  5.83%  6.54%  7.79%  7.80%
Book value per common share$28.93  $30.52  $33.45  $32.77  $32.17 
Tangible book value per common share (2)$16.93  $18.42  $21.31  $22.57  $21.95 
          
Pacific Western Bank:         
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 8.21%  7.31%  7.00%  8.40%  8.47%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.78%  9.32%  9.56%  11.12%  11.51%
Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.78%  9.32%  9.56%  11.12%  11.51%
Total capital ratio (1) 11.77%  11.45%  11.80%  13.59%  14.22%
          
(1) Capital information for June 30, 2022 is preliminary.        
(2) Non-GAAP measure.         

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue (“PPNR”), (2) PPNR return on average assets (3) return on average tangible common equity, (4) tangible common equity ratio, and (5) tangible book value per common share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of PPNR, return on average tangible common equity, tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per common share is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) net earnings, (2) return on average assets, (3) return on average equity, (4) equity to assets ratio, and (5) book value per common share.

The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

          
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
PPNR and PPNR ReturnJune 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
on Average Assets2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net earnings$122,360  $120,128  $180,512  $242,488  $330,918 
Add: Provision for credit losses 11,500   -   (88,000)  11,500   (136,000)
Add: Income tax expense 40,766   41,981   62,417   82,747   115,973 
Pre-provision, pre-tax net         
revenue ("PPNR")$174,626  $162,109  $154,929  $336,735  $310,891 
          
Average assets$40,031,891  $39,883,304  $34,326,112  $39,958,008  $32,879,037 
          
Return on average assets (1) 1.23%  1.22%  2.11%  1.22%  2.03%
PPNR return on average assets (2) 1.75%  1.65%  1.81%  1.70%  1.91%
          
(1) Annualized net earnings divided by average assets.        
(2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets.        

 

          
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended  
Return on AverageJune 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,  
Tangible Common Equity2022 2022 2021 2022 2021
 (Dollars in thousands)      
Net earnings$122,360  $120,128  $180,512  $242,488  $330,918 
Add: Intangible asset amortization 3,649   3,649   2,889   7,298   5,968 
Adjusted net earnings$126,009  $123,777  $183,401  $249,786  $336,886 
          
Average stockholders' equity$3,652,368  $3,847,481  $3,739,042  $3,749,386  $3,678,481 
Less: Average intangible assets 1,445,333   1,449,056   1,224,208   1,447,184   1,208,581 
Less: Average preferred stock 137,100   -   -   68,929   - 
Average tangible common equity$2,069,935  $2,398,425  $2,514,834  $2,233,273  $2,469,900 
          
Return on average equity (1) 13.44%  12.66%  19.36%  13.04%  18.14%
Return on average tangible common         
equity (2) 24.42%  20.93%  29.25%  22.55%  27.51%
          
(1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity.      
(2) Annualized adjusted net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.     

 

          
Tangible Common Equity Ratio/         
Tangible Book Value PerJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
Common Share2022 2022 2021 2021 2021
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Stockholders' equity$3,978,403  $3,650,595  $3,999,630  $3,918,434  $3,846,681 
Less: Preferred stock 498,516   -   -   -   - 
Total common equity 3,479,887   3,650,595   3,999,630   3,918,434   3,846,681 
Less: Intangible assets 1,443,395   1,447,044   1,450,693   1,219,651   1,222,541 
Tangible common equity$2,036,492  $2,203,551  $2,548,937  $2,698,783  $2,624,140 
          
Total assets$40,950,723  $39,249,639  $40,443,344  $35,885,676  $34,867,987 
Less: Intangible assets 1,443,395   1,447,044   1,450,693   1,219,651   1,222,541 
Tangible assets$39,507,328  $37,802,595  $38,992,651  $34,666,025  $33,645,446 
          
Equity to assets ratio 9.72%  9.30%  9.89%  10.92%  11.03%
Tangible common equity ratio (1) 5.15%  5.83%  6.54%  7.79%  7.80%
          
Book value per common share (2)$28.93  $30.52  $33.45  $32.77  $32.17 
Tangible book value per common share (3)$16.93  $18.42  $21.31  $22.57  $21.95 
Common shares outstanding 120,288,024   119,601,766   119,584,854   119,579,566   119,555,102 
          
(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.        
(2) Total common equity divided by common shares outstanding.      
(3) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.      

CONTACTS

Matthew P. Wagner
CEO
303.802.8900		Bart R. Olson
EVP and CFO
714.989.4149		William J. Black
EVP Strategy and Corporate Development
919.597.7466

