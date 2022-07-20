AMC Networks to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) will host a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter of 2022 on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. AMC Networks will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opening.



The conference call will be webcast live via the company’s website at investors.amcnetworks.com.

To access the conference call via telephone, please pre-register for the call to obtain the dial-in number and a passcode. Pre-registration instructions can be found at investors.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Events and Presentations.”

Internet replays will be available at investors.amcnetworks.com approximately two hours after the call ends.

