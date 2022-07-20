View To Announce Q2 2022 Earnings on Monday, August 8th, 2022

MILPITAS, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View” or the “Company”), a leader in smart building platforms and technologies, today announced that the Company plans to report second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, August 8th, 2022.



View will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the View Investor Relations website at https://investors.view.com, along with the Company's earnings press release.

The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-888-428-7458 (1-404-267-0368 for non-U.S. callers). Callers should ask to join the View, Inc. call. A replay of the conference call will be available for 1 week after the call, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the View Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-660-6853 (1-201-612-7415 for non-U.S. callers). The replay access code is 13731857.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain materials View files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by View, other than statements of historical fact, contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, projections, and management’s beliefs, that are subject to change. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be achieved; these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond View’s control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. View’s business is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in View’s annual report on Form 10-K dated June 15th, 2022. View undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About View

View is the leader in smart building platforms and technologies that deliver optimal human experiences in buildings. We revolutionized something that hadn’t changed for centuries—the simple window—and in so doing, built the only complete, cloud-native platform to deliver on the promise of smart buildings. View Smart Glass and the Smart Building Cloud transform buildings into responsive environments that continuously adjust to meet human needs for natural light, connection to nature, fresh air, and comfortable temperatures, while improving energy-efficiency and increasing profits for building owners and their tenants. View’s products are installed in offices, apartments, airports, hotels, and educational facilities. Learn more at www.view.com.

