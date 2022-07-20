Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $94.5 million or $1.49 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 28% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded net income of $221.9 million or $3.56 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2022 compared to net income of $258.3 million or $4.24 per diluted common share for the same period of 2021. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first six months of 2022 totaled $329.9 million up 14% from $290.4 million in the first six months of 2021.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased with the second quarter results which exhibited strong earnings momentum and core fundamentals. The second quarter is a turning point for Wintrust as our net interest income and margin expanded meaningfully and remain poised for future growth. Additionally, the Company experienced exceptional, diversified growth in our loan portfolio while maintaining historically good credit metrics.”

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2022:

Comparative information to the first quarter of 2022

Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased by $1.9 billion, or 22% on an annualized basis. In addition, total loans as of June 30, 2022 were $1.2 billion higher than average total loans in the second quarter of 2022 which is expected to benefit future quarters. Core loans increased by $910 million and niche loans increased by $1.0 billion. PPP loans declined by $172 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments.

Total assets increased by $719 million totaling $51.0 billion as of June 30, 2022 and total deposits increased by $374 million.

Net interest income increased by $38.5 million due to improvement in net interest margin. Net interest margin increased by 32 basis points primarily due to increasing loan yields and the deployment of liquidity to fund loan growth.

Recorded a provision for credit losses of $20.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily related to loan growth and $9.5 million of net charge-offs or 11 basis points on an annualized basis as compared to a provision for credit losses of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.31% of the outstanding balance as of June 30, 2022 unchanged from March 31, 2022. See Table 12 for more information.

Non-performing loans remained historically low but increased to 0.20% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022, up from a record low of 0.16% as of March 31, 2022.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased to $33.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $77.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net benefit of $445,000 related to essentially offsetting changes in the value of two mortgage assets in the second quarter of 2022. This consisted of a $9.1 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) related to changes in fair value model assumptions and a negative $8.7 million valuation related adjustment on the Company’s portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. The change in value recorded in the first quarter of 2022 related to these two mortgage assets was a $43.4 million increase in value.

Net losses on investment securities totaled $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Recorded $2.5 million of losses in other non-interest income related to the sale of a property no longer considered for future expansion and the anticipated sale of a former data processing facility.

Completed a common stock offering of 3,450,000 shares, generating proceeds, net of estimated issuance costs, of $285.7 million.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $59.87 as of June 30, 2022 as compared to $59.34 as of March 31, 2022. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Mr. Wehmer continued, “The Company experienced robust loan growth as loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $1.9 billion or 22% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2022. We continue to pick up new market share and grow organically as all of our material loan portfolios exhibited good growth in the second quarter of 2022. We remain prudent in our review of credit prospects ensuring our loan growth stays within our conservative credit standards. The loan growth experienced in the second quarter of 2022 provides strong momentum for future quarters as total loans as of June 30, 2022 were $1.2 billion higher than average total loans in the second quarter of 2022. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 87.0% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand.”

Mr. Wehmer commented, “Net interest income increased by $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin. Net interest margin increased by 32 basis points as the repricing of earning assets has significantly outpaced deposit rate changes. Additionally, asset mix improved as excess liquidity was deployed to fund loan growth. We believe, subject to a material change in the consensus projection of interest rates as of this release date, that our net interest margin will continue to expand in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and could approach 3.50% by the end of 2022.”

Mr. Wehmer noted, “We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $33.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $77.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Loan volumes originated for sale in the second quarter of 2022 were $821 million, down from $896 million in the first quarter of 2022. However, production margin increased to 2.21% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 1.67% in the first quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, the increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions was essentially offset by valuation related adjustments on the Company’s portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which we expect will serve as a partial economic hedge of the mortgage servicing rights in future periods. By comparison, there was a $43.4 million benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2022 related to the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights. We are focused on expanding our market share of purchase originations and finding efficiencies in our delivery channels to reduce costs in light of current market conditions. Based on limited inventory and elevated mortgage rates, we expect that mortgage originations in the third quarter of 2022 will decline relative to the second quarter of 2022. However, the impact of such decline on earnings is expected to be small relative to the anticipated growth in net interest income.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "While uncertain economic conditions may persist in the coming quarters, Wintrust is confident in our ability to navigate such conditions especially given our current credit quality metrics. Non-performing loans comprise only 0.20% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $20.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, in part related to $9.5 million of net charge-offs and strong loan growth recorded in the quarter. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of June 30, 2022 is approximately 1.31% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our second quarter of 2022 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision making, always seeking to minimize dilution.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2022 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $1.9 billion as core loans increased by $910 million and niche loans increased by $1.0 billion. See Table 1 for more information. As of June 30, 2022, virtually all of the PPP loan balances were forgiven with only $82 million remaining on balance sheet.

Total liabilities increased $483 million in the second quarter of 2022 resulting primarily from a $374 million increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was due to a $267 million increase in interest-bearing deposits and $107 million increase in non-interest-bearing deposits. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 87.0%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources on a limited basis to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $337.8 million, an increase of $38.5 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The $38.5 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to improvement in net interest margin. The Company recognized $4.5 million of PPP fee accretion in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $2.1 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.

Net interest margin was 2.92% (2.93% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.60% (2.61% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin increase as compared to the first quarter of 2022 was due to a 36 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a three basis point increase in net free funds contribution. These improvements were partially offset by a seven basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 36 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a 26 basis point improvement on loan yields and a higher liquidity management asset yield as the Company earned higher yields on interest-bearing deposits with banks. The seven basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a six basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily related to the increasing rate environment.

Wintrust remains in an asset-sensitive interest rate position. Based on modeled contractual cash flows, including prepayment assumptions, approximately 80% of our current loan balances are projected to reprice or mature in the next 12 months.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $312.2 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $10.9 million as compared to $301.3 million as of March 31, 2022. A provision for credit losses totaling $20.4 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $4.1 million recorded in the first quarter of 2022. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $2.5 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as 11 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 on an annualized basis compared to three basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2022. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.16% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.13% at March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets totaled $79.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $63.5 million at March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans totaled $72.4 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2022 compared to $57.3 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Other real estate owned (“OREO”) totaled $6.8 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $0.6 million compared to $6.2 million at March 31, 2022. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue remained relatively unchanged at $31.4 million for both the second quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2022. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $43.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net benefit of $445,000 related to essentially offsetting changes in the value of two mortgage assets in the second quarter of 2022. This consisted of a $9.1 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions and a negative $8.7 million valuation related adjustment on the Company’s portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. Whereas, the change in value recorded in the first quarter of 2022 related to these two mortgage assets was a $43.4 million increase in value. Production revenue increased by $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 as production margin rebounded, increasing to 2.21% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 1.67% in the first quarter of 2022. Loans originated for sale were $821 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $75 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 22% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 47% in the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the second quarter of 2022, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the capitalization of $11.2 million and fair value adjustment increase of $9.1 million. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in value of $6.8 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio.

The Company recorded $1.1 million of fees from covered call options in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio by using fees generated from these options to compensate for net interest margin compression. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

Trading gains totaled $176,000 in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a gain of $3.9 million recognized in the first quarter of 2022. Trading gains in the first quarter of 2022 related primarily to a favorable market value adjustment on an interest rate cap derivative which was held as an economic hedge for potentially rising interest rates.

The Company recognized net losses on investment securities of $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to net losses of $2.8 million recognized in the first quarter of 2022.

Other non-interest income decreased $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to $2.5 million of losses relating to the sale of a property no longer considered for future expansion and the anticipated sale of a former data processing facility. Other declines in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 include lower interest rate swap fees, market losses on BOLI investments related to non-qualified deferred compensation accounts recorded in BOLI income and less partnership investment income.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The $5.0 million decrease is primarily related to decreased incentive compensation expense.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $4.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily related to seasonal media advertising and sponsorship costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

Miscellaneous expense in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $5.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $37.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $46.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were 28.21% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 26.65% in the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded excess tax benefits of $81,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to excess tax benefits of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2022, this unit expanded its loan portfolio. The segment’s net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to loan growth and an increased net interest margin.

Mortgage banking revenue was $33.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $43.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $15.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $605,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained robust as of June 30, 2022 indicating momentum for continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2022.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.9 billion during the second quarter of 2022 and average balances increased by $531.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the second quarter of 2022, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2022 as compared to $2.4 billion as of March 31, 2022. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $262,000 from the first quarter of 2022.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $31.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, relatively unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $32.9 billion of assets under administration, which included $6.8 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.9 billion decrease from the $35.8 billion of assets under administration at March 31, 2022. The decrease in assets under administration experienced in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 is primarily due to reduced equity and fixed income asset values.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Common Stock Offering

In June 2022, the Company sold through a public offering a total of 3,450,000 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds to the Company totaled approximately $285.7 million, net of estimated issuance costs.

Insurance Agency Loan Portfolio

On November 15, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets from The Allstate Corporation (“Allstate”). Through this business combination, the Company acquired approximately $581.6 million of loans, net of allowance for credit losses measured on the acquisition date. The loan portfolio was comprised of approximately 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally. In addition to acquiring the loans, the Company became the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. In connection with the loan acquisition, a team of Allstate agency lending specialists joined the Company, to augment and expand Wintrust’s existing insurance agency finance business. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9.3 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the first quarter of 2022 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2021 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(1)

basis point (bp) change from

1st Quarter

2022 % or

basis point (bp) change from

2nd Quarter

2021 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Net income $ 94,513 $ 127,391 $ 105,109 (26 ) % (10 ) % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2) 152,078 177,786 128,851 (14 ) 18 Net income per common share – diluted 1.49 2.07 1.70 (28 ) (12 ) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.34 0.34 0.31 — 10 Net revenue(3) 440,746 462,084 408,963 (5 ) 8 Net interest income 337,804 299,294 279,590 13 21 Net interest margin 2.92 % 2.60 % 2.62 % 32 bps 30 bps Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 2.93 2.61 2.63 32 30 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.51 1.00 1.32 51 19 Return on average assets 0.77 1.04 0.92 (27 ) (15 ) Return on average common equity 8.53 11.94 10.24 (341 ) (171 ) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 10.36 14.48 12.62 (412 ) (226 ) At end of period Total assets $ 50,969,332 $ 50,250,661 $ 46,738,450 6 % 9 % Total loans(5) 37,053,103 35,280,547 32,911,187 20 13 Total deposits 42,593,326 42,219,322 38,804,616 4 10 Total shareholders’ equity 4,727,623 4,492,256 4,339,011 21 9

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized. (2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income. (4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. (5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 50,969,332 $ 50,250,661 $ 50,142,143 $ 47,832,271 $ 46,738,450 Total loans(1) 37,053,103 35,280,547 34,789,104 33,264,043 32,911,187 Total deposits 42,593,326 42,219,322 42,095,585 39,952,558 38,804,616 Total shareholders’ equity 4,727,623 4,492,256 4,498,688 4,410,317 4,339,011 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 337,804 $ 299,294 $ 295,976 $ 287,496 $ 279,590 $ 637,098 $ 541,485 Net revenue(2) 440,746 462,084 429,743 423,970 408,963 902,830 857,364 Net income 94,513 127,391 98,757 109,137 105,109 221,904 258,257 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3) 152,078 177,786 146,344 141,826 128,851 329,864 290,363 Net income per common share – Basic 1.51 2.11 1.61 1.79 1.72 3.61 4.29 Net income per common share – Diluted 1.49 2.07 1.58 1.77 1.70 3.56 4.24 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.34 0.34 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.68 0.62 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 2.92 % 2.60 % 2.54 % 2.58 % 2.62 % 2.76 % 2.58 % Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 2.93 2.61 2.55 2.59 2.63 2.77 2.59 Non-interest income to average assets 0.84 1.33 1.08 1.15 1.13 1.08 1.40 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.35 2.33 2.29 2.37 2.45 2.34 2.51 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.51 1.00 1.21 1.22 1.32 1.25 1.11 Return on average assets 0.77 1.04 0.80 0.92 0.92 0.91 1.15 Return on average common equity 8.53 11.94 9.05 10.31 10.24 10.22 12.97 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3) 10.36 14.48 11.04 12.62 12.62 12.40 15.99 Average total assets $ 49,353,426 $ 49,501,844 $ 49,118,777 $ 47,192,510 $ 45,946,751 $ 49,427,225 $ 45,470,389 Average total shareholders’ equity 4,526,110 4,500,460 4,433,953 4,343,915 4,256,778 4,513,356 4,211,088 Average loans to average deposits ratio 86.8 % 83.8 % 81.7 % 83.8 % 86.7 % 85.3 % 86.9 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 87.0 83.6 82.6 83.3 84.8 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 80.15 $ 92.93 $ 90.82 $ 80.37 $ 75.63 Book value per common share 71.06 71.26 71.62 70.19 68.81 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3) 59.87 59.34 59.64 58.32 56.92 Common shares outstanding 60,721,889 57,253,214 57,054,091 56,956,026 57,066,677 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio(5) 8.8 % 8.1 % 8.0 % 8.1 % 8.2 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.9 9.6 9.6 9.9 10.1 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.0 8.6 8.6 8.9 9.0 Total capital ratio(5) 11.8 11.6 11.6 12.1 12.4 Allowance for credit losses(6) $ 312,192 $ 301,327 $ 299,731 $ 296,138 $ 304,121 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.86 % 0.89 % 0.92 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 173 174 173 172 172

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale. (2) Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income. (3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. (5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated. (6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 498,891 $ 462,516 $ 411,150 $ 462,244 $ 434,957 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 475,056 700,056 700,055 55 52 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 3,266,541 4,013,597 5,372,603 5,232,315 4,707,415 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,970,121 2,998,898 2,327,793 2,373,478 2,188,608 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,413,469 3,435,729 2,942,285 2,736,722 2,498,232 Trading account securities 1,010 852 1,061 1,103 2,667 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 93,295 92,689 90,511 88,193 86,316 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 136,138 136,163 135,378 135,408 136,625 Brokerage customer receivables 21,527 22,888 26,068 26,378 23,093 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 513,232 606,545 817,912 925,312 984,994 Loans, net of unearned income 37,053,103 35,280,547 34,789,104 33,264,043 32,911,187 Allowance for loan losses (251,769 ) (250,539 ) (247,835 ) (248,612 ) (261,089 ) Net loans 36,801,334 35,030,008 34,541,269 33,015,431 32,650,098 Premises, software and equipment, net 762,381 761,213 766,405 748,872 752,375 Lease investments, net 223,813 240,656 242,082 243,933 219,023 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,112,697 1,066,750 1,084,115 1,166,917 1,185,811 Trade date securities receivable — — — — 189,851 Goodwill 654,709 655,402 655,149 645,792 646,336 Other acquisition-related intangible assets 25,118 26,699 28,307 30,118 31,997 Total assets $ 50,969,332 $ 50,250,661 $ 50,142,143 $ 47,832,271 $ 46,738,450 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 13,855,844 $ 13,748,918 $ 14,179,980 $ 13,255,417 $ 12,796,110 Interest-bearing 28,737,482 28,470,404 27,915,605 26,697,141 26,008,506 Total deposits 42,593,326 42,219,322 42,095,585 39,952,558 38,804,616 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,166,071 1,241,071 1,241,071 1,241,071 1,241,071 Other borrowings 482,787 482,516 494,136 504,527 518,493 Subordinated notes 437,162 437,033 436,938 436,811 436,719 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Trade date securities payable — 437 — 1,348 — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,308,797 1,124,460 1,122,159 1,032,073 1,144,974 Total liabilities 46,241,709 45,758,405 45,643,455 43,421,954 42,399,439 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 60,722 59,091 58,892 58,794 58,770 Surplus 1,880,913 1,698,093 1,685,572 1,674,062 1,669,002 Treasury stock — (109,903 ) (109,903 ) (109,903 ) (100,363 ) Retained earnings 2,616,525 2,548,474 2,447,535 2,373,447 2,288,969 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (243,037 ) (115,999 ) 4,092 1,417 10,133 Total shareholders’ equity 4,727,623 4,492,256 4,498,688 4,410,317 4,339,011 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 50,969,332 $ 50,250,661 $ 50,142,143 $ 47,832,271 $ 46,738,450

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 320,501 $ 285,698 $ 289,140 $ 285,587 $ 284,701 $ 606,199 $ 558,801 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,740 6,087 7,234 7,716 8,183 11,827 17,219 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 5,790 1,687 2,254 2,000 1,153 7,477 2,352 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1,364 431 173 — — 1,795 — Investment securities 36,541 32,398 27,210 25,189 23,623 68,939 42,887 Trading account securities 4 5 4 3 1 9 3 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,823 1,772 1,776 1,777 1,769 3,595 3,514 Brokerage customer receivables 205 174 188 185 149 379 272 Total interest income 371,968 328,252 327,979 322,457 319,579 700,220 625,048 Interest expense Interest on deposits 18,985 14,854 16,572 19,305 24,298 33,839 52,242 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,878 4,816 4,923 4,931 4,887 9,694 9,727 Interest on other borrowings 2,734 2,239 2,250 2,501 2,568 4,973 5,177 Interest on subordinated notes 5,517 5,482 5,514 5,480 5,512 10,999 10,989 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,050 1,567 2,744 2,744 2,724 3,617 5,428 Total interest expense 34,164 28,958 32,003 34,961 39,989 63,122 83,563 Net interest income 337,804 299,294 295,976 287,496 279,590 637,098 541,485 Provision for credit losses 20,417 4,106 9,299 (7,916 ) (15,299 ) 24,523 (60,646 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 317,387 295,188 286,677 295,412 294,889 612,575 602,131 Non-interest income Wealth management 31,369 31,394 32,489 31,531 30,690 62,763 59,999 Mortgage banking 33,314 77,231 53,138 55,794 50,584 110,545 164,078 Service charges on deposit accounts 15,888 15,283 14,734 14,149 13,249 31,171 25,285 (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (7,797 ) (2,782 ) (1,067 ) (2,431 ) 1,285 (10,579 ) 2,439 Fees from covered call options 1,069 3,742 1,128 1,157 1,388 4,811 1,388 Trading gains (losses), net 176 3,889 206 58 (438 ) 4,065 (19 ) Operating lease income, net 15,007 15,475 14,204 12,807 12,240 30,482 26,680 Other 13,916 18,558 18,935 23,409 20,375 32,474 36,029 Total non-interest income 102,942 162,790 133,767 136,474 129,373 265,732 315,879 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 167,326 172,355 167,131 170,912 172,817 339,681 353,626 Software and equipment 24,250 22,810 23,708 22,029 20,866 47,060 41,778 Operating lease equipment depreciation 8,774 9,708 10,147 10,013 9,949 18,482 20,720 Occupancy, net 17,651 17,824 18,343 18,158 17,687 35,475 37,683 Data processing 8,010 7,505 7,207 7,104 6,920 15,515 12,968 Advertising and marketing 16,615 11,924 13,981 13,443 11,305 28,539 19,851 Professional fees 7,876 8,401 7,551 7,052 7,304 16,277 14,891 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,579 1,609 1,811 1,877 2,039 3,188 4,046 FDIC insurance 6,949 7,729 7,317 6,750 6,405 14,678 12,963 OREO expense, net 294 (1,032 ) (641 ) (1,531 ) 769 (738 ) 518 Other 29,344 25,465 26,844 26,337 24,051 54,809 47,957 Total non-interest expense 288,668 284,298 283,399 282,144 280,112 572,966 567,001 Income before taxes 131,661 173,680 137,045 149,742 144,150 305,341 351,009 Income tax expense 37,148 46,289 38,288 40,605 39,041 83,437 92,752 Net income $ 94,513 $ 127,391 $ 98,757 $ 109,137 $ 105,109 $ 221,904 $ 258,257 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 13,982 13,982 Net income applicable to common shares $ 87,522 $ 120,400 $ 91,766 $ 102,146 $ 98,118 $ 207,922 $ 244,275 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.51 $ 2.11 $ 1.61 $ 1.79 $ 1.72 $ 3.61 $ 4.29 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.49 $ 2.07 $ 1.58 $ 1.77 $ 1.70 $ 3.56 $ 4.24 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.68 $ 0.62 Weighted average common shares outstanding 58,063 57,196 57,022 57,000 57,049 57,632 56,977 Dilutive potential common shares 775 862 976 753 726 823 691 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 58,838 58,058 57,998 57,753 57,775 58,455 57,668

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From(2) (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2021(1) Jun 30, 2021 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 294,688 $ 296,548 $ 473,102 $ 570,663 $ 633,006 (76) % (53) % Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 218,544 309,997 344,810 354,649 351,988 (74 ) (38 ) Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 513,232 $ 606,545 $ 817,912 $ 925,312 $ 984,994 (75) % (48) % Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 5,502,584 $ 5,348,266 $ 5,346,084 $ 4,953,769 $ 4,650,607 6 % 18 % Asset-based lending 1,552,033 1,365,297 1,299,869 1,066,376 892,109 39 74 Municipal 535,586 533,357 536,498 524,192 511,094 0 5 Leases 1,592,329 1,481,368 1,454,099 1,365,281 1,357,036 19 17 Commercial real estate Residential construction 55,941 57,037 51,464 49,754 55,735 18 0 Commercial construction 1,145,602 1,055,972 1,034,988 1,038,034 1,090,447 22 5 Land 304,775 283,397 269,752 255,927 239,067 26 27 Office 1,321,745 1,273,705 1,285,686 1,269,746 1,220,658 6 8 Industrial 1,746,280 1,668,516 1,585,808 1,490,358 1,434,377 20 22 Retail 1,331,059 1,395,021 1,429,567 1,462,101 1,455,638 (14 ) (9 ) Multi-family 2,171,583 2,175,875 2,043,754 2,038,526 1,984,582 13 9 Mixed use and other 1,330,220 1,325,551 1,289,267 1,281,268 1,197,865 6 11 Home equity 325,826 321,435 335,155 347,662 369,806 (6 ) (12 ) Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 1,965,051 1,749,889 1,606,271 1,520,750 1,479,507 45 33 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 34,764 13,520 22,707 18,847 44,333 NM (22 ) Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 79,092 36,576 8,121 8,139 6,445 NM NM Total core loans $ 20,994,470 $ 20,084,782 $ 19,599,090 $ 18,690,730 $ 17,989,306 14 % 17 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,136,929 $ 1,181,761 $ 1,227,234 $ 1,176,569 $ 1,060,468 (15) % 7 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 398,085 261,847 359,818 468,162 529,867 21 (25 ) Community Advantage - homeowners association 341,095 324,383 308,286 291,153 287,689 21 19 Insurance agency lending 906,375 833,720 813,897 260,482 273,999 23 NM Premium Finance receivables U.S. property & casualty insurance 4,781,042 4,271,828 4,178,474 3,921,289 3,805,504 29 26 Canada property & casualty insurance 760,405 665,580 677,013 695,688 716,367 25 6 Life insurance 7,608,433 7,354,163 7,042,810 6,655,453 6,359,556 16 20 Consumer and other 44,180 48,519 24,199 22,529 9,024 NM NM Total niche loans $ 15,976,544 $ 14,941,801 $ 14,631,731 $ 13,491,325 $ 13,042,474 19 % 22 % Commercial PPP loans: Originated in 2020 $ 18,547 $ 40,016 $ 74,412 $ 172,849 $ 656,502 NM (97) % Originated in 2021 63,542 213,948 483,871 909,139 1,222,905 NM (95 ) Total commercial PPP loans $ 82,089 $ 253,964 $ 558,283 $ 1,081,988 $ 1,879,407 NM (96) % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 37,053,103 $ 35,280,547 $ 34,789,104 $ 33,264,043 $ 32,911,187 13 % 13 %

(1) Annualized. (2) NM - Not meaningful.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2022(1) Jun 30, 2021 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 13,855,844 $ 13,748,918 $ 14,179,980 $ 13,255,417 $ 12,796,110 3 % 8 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,918,908 5,089,724 4,646,944 4,255,940 3,933,167 65 50 Wealth management deposits(2) 3,182,407 2,542,995 2,612,759 2,300,818 2,150,851 101 48 Money market 12,273,350 13,012,460 12,840,432 12,148,541 11,784,213 (23 ) 4 Savings 3,686,596 4,089,230 3,846,681 3,861,296 3,776,400 (39 ) (2 ) Time certificates of deposit 3,676,221 3,735,995 3,968,789 4,130,546 4,363,875 (6 ) (16 ) Total deposits $ 42,593,326 $ 42,219,322 $ 42,095,585 $ 39,952,558 $ 38,804,616 4 % 10 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 33 % 32 % 34 % 33 % 33 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 13 12 11 11 10 Wealth management deposits(2) 7 6 6 6 5 Money market 29 31 31 30 30 Savings 9 10 9 10 10 Time certificates of deposit 9 9 9 10 12 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of June 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit(1) 1-3 months $ 806,666 0.36 % 4-6 months 714,444 0.39 7-9 months 600,188 0.39 10-12 months 600,812 0.48 13-18 months 562,331 0.66 19-24 months 241,172 0.45 24+ months 150,608 1.03 Total $ 3,676,221 0.47 %

(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 3,265,607 $ 4,563,726 $ 6,148,165 $ 5,112,720 $ 3,844,355 Investment securities(2) 6,589,947 6,378,022 5,317,351 5,065,593 4,771,403 FHLB and FRB stock 136,930 135,912 135,414 136,001 136,324 Liquidity management assets(3) 9,992,484 11,077,660 11,600,930 10,314,314 8,752,082 Other earning assets(3)(4) 24,059 25,192 28,298 28,238 23,354 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 560,707 664,019 827,672 871,824 991,011 Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5) 35,860,329 34,830,520 33,677,777 32,985,445 33,085,174 Total earning assets(3) 46,437,579 46,597,391 46,134,677 44,199,821 42,851,621 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (260,547 ) (253,080 ) (254,874 ) (269,963 ) (285,686 ) Cash and due from banks 476,741 481,634 468,331 425,000 470,566 Other assets 2,699,653 2,675,899 2,770,643 2,837,652 2,910,250 Total assets $ 49,353,426 $ 49,501,844 $ 49,118,777 $ 47,192,510 $ 45,946,751 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,230,702 $ 4,788,272 $ 4,439,242 $ 4,147,436 $ 3,829,023 Wealth management deposits 2,835,267 2,505,800 2,646,879 2,353,721 2,226,612 Money market accounts 11,892,948 12,773,805 12,665,167 11,956,346 11,487,954 Savings accounts 3,882,856 3,904,299 3,766,037 3,851,523 3,728,271 Time deposits 3,687,778 3,861,371 4,058,282 4,236,317 4,632,796 Interest-bearing deposits 27,529,551 27,833,547 27,575,607 26,545,343 25,904,656 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,197,390 1,241,071 1,241,073 1,241,073 1,235,142 Other borrowings 489,779 494,267 501,933 512,785 525,924 Subordinated notes 437,084 436,966 436,861 436,746 436,644 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 29,907,370 30,259,417 30,009,040 28,989,513 28,355,932 Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,805,128 13,734,064 13,640,270 12,834,084 12,246,274 Other liabilities 1,114,818 1,007,903 1,035,514 1,024,998 1,087,767 Equity 4,526,110 4,500,460 4,433,953 4,343,915 4,256,778 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 49,353,426 $ 49,501,844 $ 49,118,777 $ 47,192,510 $ 45,946,751 Net free funds/contribution(6) $ 16,530,209 $ 16,337,974 $ 16,125,637 $ 15,210,308 $ 14,495,689

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less. (2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. (3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. (5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. (6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $ 7,154 $ 2,118 $ 2,427 $ 2,000 $ 1,153 Investment securities 37,013 32,863 27,696 25,681 24,117 FHLB and FRB stock 1,823 1,772 1,776 1,777 1,769 Liquidity management assets(1) 45,990 36,753 31,899 29,458 27,039 Other earning assets(1) 210 181 194 188 150 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,740 6,087 7,234 7,716 8,183 Loans, net of unearned income(1) 321,069 286,125 289,557 285,998 285,116 Total interest income $ 373,009 $ 329,146 $ 328,884 $ 323,360 $ 320,488 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,553 $ 1,990 $ 1,913 $ 1,916 $ 1,886 Wealth management deposits 3,685 918 1,402 1,176 958 Money market accounts 8,559 7,648 7,658 7,905 8,373 Savings accounts 347 336 345 406 402 Time deposits 3,841 3,962 5,254 7,902 12,679 Interest-bearing deposits 18,985 14,854 16,572 19,305 24,298 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,878 4,816 4,923 4,931 4,887 Other borrowings 2,734 2,239 2,250 2,501 2,568 Subordinated notes 5,517 5,482 5,514 5,480 5,512 Junior subordinated debentures 2,050 1,567 2,744 2,744 2,724 Total interest expense $ 34,164 $ 28,958 $ 32,003 $ 34,961 $ 39,989 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (1,041 ) (894 ) (905 ) (903 ) (909 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(2) 337,804 299,294 295,976 287,496 279,590 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 1,041 894 905 903 909 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) $ 338,845 $ 300,188 $ 296,881 $ 288,399 $ 280,499

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. (2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30,

2021 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 0.88 % 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.12 % Investment securities 2.25 2.09 2.07 2.01 2.03 FHLB and FRB stock 5.34 5.29 5.20 5.18 5.20 Liquidity management assets 1.85 1.35 1.09 1.13 1.24 Other earning assets 3.49 2.91 2.71 2.64 2.59 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4.11 3.72 3.47 3.51 3.31 Loans, net of unearned income 3.59 3.33 3.41 3.44 3.46 Total earning assets 3.22 % 2.86 % 2.83 % 2.90 % 3.00 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.20 % Wealth management deposits 0.52 0.15 0.21 0.20 0.17 Money market accounts 0.29 0.24 0.24 0.26 0.29 Savings accounts 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.04 Time deposits 0.42 0.42 0.51 0.74 1.10 Interest-bearing deposits 0.28 0.22 0.24 0.29 0.38 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.63 1.57 1.57 1.58 1.59 Other borrowings 2.24 1.84 1.78 1.94 1.96 Subordinated notes 5.05 5.02 5.05 5.02 5.05 Junior subordinated debentures 3.20 2.47 4.23 4.23 4.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.46 % 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.48 % 0.56 % Interest rate spread(1)(2) 2.76 % 2.47 % 2.41 % 2.42 % 2.44 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net free funds/contribution(3) 0.17 0.14 0.14 0.17 0.19 Net interest margin (GAAP)(2) 2.92 % 2.60 % 2.54 % 2.58 % 2.62 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 2.93 % 2.61 % 2.55 % 2.59 % 2.63 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

for six months ended, Interest

for six months ended, Yield/Rate

for six months ended, (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 3,911,080 $ 4,036,553 $ 9,272 $ 2,352 0.48 % 0.12 % Investment securities(2) 6,484,570 4,360,323 69,876 43,881 2.17 2.03 FHLB and FRB stock 136,424 136,043 3,595 3,514 5.31 5.21 Liquidity management assets(3)(4) $ 10,532,074 $ 8,532,919 $ 82,743 $ 49,747 1.58 % 1.18 % Other earning assets(3)(4)(5) 24,622 21,870 391 275 3.20 2.55 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 612,078 1,070,985 11,827 17,219 3.90 3.24 Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6) 35,348,269 32,765,825 607,194 559,600 3.46 3.44 Total earning assets(4) $ 46,517,043 $ 42,391,599 $ 702,155 $ 626,841 3.04 % 2.98 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (256,834 ) (306,268 ) Cash and due from banks 479,174 418,777 Other assets 2,687,842 2,966,281 Total assets $ 49,427,225 $ 45,470,389 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,010,709 $ 3,761,614 $ 4,543 $ 3,909 0.18 % 0.21 % Wealth management deposits 2,671,444 2,220,223 4,603 1,957 0.35 0.18 Money market accounts 12,330,943 11,284,383 16,207 16,468 0.27 0.29 Savings accounts 3,893,519 3,658,307 683 832 0.04 0.05 Time deposits 3,774,095 4,753,424 7,803 29,076 0.42 1.23 Interest-bearing deposits $ 27,680,710 $ 25,677,951 $ 33,839 $ 52,242 0.25 % 0.41 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,219,110 1,231,806 9,694 9,727 1.60 1.59 Other borrowings 492,011 522,078 4,973 5,177 2.04 2.00 Subordinated notes 437,025 436,588 10,999 10,989 5.03 5.03 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 3,617 5,428 2.84 4.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 30,082,422 $ 28,121,989 $ 63,122 $ 83,563 0.42 % 0.60 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,769,792 12,029,936 Other liabilities 1,061,655 1,107,376 Equity 4,513,356 4,211,088 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 49,427,225 $ 45,470,389 Interest rate spread(4)(7) 2.62 % 2.38 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (1,935 ) (1,793 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net free funds/contribution(8) $ 16,434,621 $ 14,269,610 0.15 0.21 Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4) $ 637,098 $ 541,485 2.76 % 2.58 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 1,935 1,793 0.01 0.01 Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) $ 639,033 $ 543,278 2.77 % 2.59 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less. (2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. (3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. (4) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. (6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. (7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Jun 30, 2022 17.0 % 9.0 % (12.6 ) % Mar 31, 2022 21.4 11.0 (11.3 ) Dec 31, 2021 25.3 12.4 (8.5 ) Sep 30, 2021 24.3 11.5 (7.8 ) Jun 30, 2021 24.6 11.7 (6.9 )

Ramp Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Jun 30, 2022 10.2 % 5.3 % (6.9 ) % Mar 31, 2022 11.2 5.8 (7.1 ) Dec 31, 2021 13.9 6.9 (5.6 ) Sep 30, 2021 10.8 5.4 (3.8 ) Jun 30, 2021 11.4 5.8 (3.3 )

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of June 30, 2022 One year or

less



From one to

five years



From five to fifteen years



After fifteen years



Total



(In thousands) Commercial Fixed rate $ 464,118 $ 2,246,393 $ 1,395,019 $ 12,365 $ 4,117,895 Fixed rate - PPP 9,032 73,057 — — 82,089 Variable rate 7,843,285 3,783 53 — 7,847,121 Total commercial $ 8,316,435 $ 2,323,233 $ 1,395,072 $ 12,365 $ 12,047,105 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 425,615 2,542,948 599,290 40,377 3,608,230 Variable rate 5,780,969 18,006 — — 5,798,975 Total commercial real estate $ 6,206,584 $ 2,560,954 $ 599,290 $ 40,377 $ 9,407,205 Home equity Fixed rate 12,945 3,571 2,124 39 18,679 Variable rate 307,147 — — — 307,147 Total home equity $ 320,092 $ 3,571 $ 2,124 $ 39 $ 325,826 Residential real estate Fixed rate 15,003 4,731 31,471 984,504 1,035,709 Variable rate 62,764 206,163 774,271 — 1,043,198 Total residential real estate $ 77,767 $ 210,894 $ 805,742 $ 984,504 $ 2,078,907 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty Fixed rate 5,380,040 161,407 — — 5,541,447 Variable rate — — — — — Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 5,380,040 $ 161,407 $ — $ — $ 5,541,447 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 16,346 497,654 21,784 — 535,784 Variable rate 7,072,649 — — — 7,072,649 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 7,088,995 $ 497,654 $ 21,784 $ — $ 7,608,433 Consumer and other Fixed rate 10,538 5,276 97 490 16,401 Variable rate 27,779 — — — 27,779 Total consumer and other $ 38,317 $ 5,276 $ 97 $ 490 $ 44,180 Total per category Fixed rate 6,324,605 5,461,980 2,049,785 1,037,775 14,874,145 Fixed rate - PPP 9,032 73,057 — — 82,089 Variable rate 21,094,593 227,952 774,324 — 22,096,869 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 27,428,230 $ 5,762,989 $ 2,824,109 $ 1,037,775 $ 37,053,103 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 3,699,801 One- month LIBOR 6,534,892 Three- month LIBOR 237,028 Twelve- month LIBOR 6,747,889 U.S. Treasury tenors 130,698 SOFR tenors 3,586,073 Ameribor tenors 332,768 BSBY tenors 29,945 Other 797,775 Total variable rate $ 22,096,869

LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $6.5 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in Prime 1-month

LIBOR 12-month

LIBOR Second Quarter 2022 125 bps 134 bps 152 bps First Quarter 2022 25 35 152 Fourth Quarter 2021 0 2 34 Third Quarter 2021 0 -2 -1 Second Quarter 2021 0 -1 -3

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 301,327 $ 299,731 $ 296,138 $ 304,121 $ 321,308 $ 299,731 $ 379,969 Provision for credit losses 20,417 4,106 9,299 (7,916 ) (15,299 ) 24,523 (60,646 ) Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period(1) — — 470 — — — — Other adjustments (56 ) 22 5 (65 ) 34 (34 ) 65 Charge-offs: Commercial 8,928 1,414 4,431 1,352 3,237 10,342 15,018 Commercial real estate 40 777 495 406 1,412 817 2,392 Home equity 192 197 135 59 142 389 142 Residential real estate — 466 1,067 10 3 466 5 Premium finance receivables 2,903 1,678 2,314 1,390 2,077 4,581 5,316 Consumer and other 253 193 157 112 104 446 218 Total charge-offs 12,316 4,725 8,599 3,329 6,975 17,041 23,091 Recoveries: Commercial 996 538 389 816 902 1,534 1,354 Commercial real estate 553 32 217 373 514 585 714 Home equity 123 93 461 313 328 216 429 Residential real estate 6 5 85 5 36 11 240 Premium finance receivables 1,119 1,476 1,240 1,728 3,239 2,595 5,021 Consumer and other 23 49 26 92 34 72 66 Total recoveries 2,820 2,193 2,418 3,327 5,053 5,013 7,824 Net charge-offs (9,496 ) (2,532 ) (6,181 ) (2 ) (1,922 ) (12,028 ) (15,267 ) Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 312,192 $ 301,327 $ 299,731 $ 296,138 $ 304,121 $ 312,192 $ 304,121 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.27 % 0.03 % 0.14 % 0.02 % 0.08 % 0.15 % 0.22 % Commercial real estate (0.02 ) 0.03 0.01 0.00 0.04 0.01 0.04 Home equity 0.09 0.13 (0.38 ) (0.28 ) (0.20 ) 0.11 (0.15 ) Residential real estate 0.00 0.11 0.25 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.05 (0.03 ) Premium finance receivables 0.06 0.01 0.04 (0.01 ) (0.04 ) 0.03 0.01 Consumer and other 1.31 1.19 0.95 0.26 0.69 1.26 % 0.62 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.07 % 0.09 % Loans at period end $ 37,053,103 $ 35,280,547 $ 34,789,104 $ 33,264,043 $ 32,911,187 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.68 % 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.75 % 0.79 % Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.84 0.85 0.86 0.89 0.92 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans 0.84 0.86 0.88 0.92 0.98

(1) The initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans acquired during the period measured approximately $2.8 million, of which approximately $2.3 million was charged-off related to PCD loans that met the Company’s charge-off policy at the time of acquisition. After considering these loans that were immediately charged-off, the net impact of PCD allowance for credit losses at the acquisition date was approximately $470,000.



TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Provision for loan losses $ 10,782 $ 5,214 $ 4,929 $ (12,410 ) $ (14,731 ) $ 15,996 $ (43,082 ) Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 9,711 (1,189 ) 4,375 4,501 (558 ) 8,522 (17,593 ) Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses (76 ) 81 (5 ) (7 ) (10 ) 5 29 Provision for credit losses $ 20,417 $ 4,106 $ 9,299 $ (7,916 ) $ (15,299 ) $ 24,523 $ (60,646 ) Allowance for loan losses $ 251,769 $ 250,539 $ 247,835 $ 248,612 $ 261,089 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 60,340 50,629 51,818 47,443 42,942 Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses 312,109 301,168 299,653 296,055 304,031 Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses 83 159 78 83 90 Allowance for credit losses $ 312,192 $ 301,327 $ 299,731 $ 296,138 $ 304,121

TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

As of Jun 30, 2022 As of Mar 31, 2022 As of Dec 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Commercial: Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans $ 11,965,016 $ 142,916 1.19 % $ 11,329,999 $ 120,910 1.07 % $ 11,345,785 $ 119,305 1.05 % Commercial PPP loans 82,089 3 0.00 253,964 1 0.00 558,283 2 0.00 Commercial real estate: Construction and development 1,506,318 45,522 3.02 1,396,406 34,206 2.45 1,356,204 35,206 2.60 Non-construction 7,900,887 98,210 1.24 7,838,668 110,700 1.41 7,634,082 109,377 1.43 Home equity 325,826 6,990 2.15 321,435 10,566 3.29 335,155 10,699 3.19 Residential real estate 2,078,907 10,479 0.50 1,799,985 9,429 0.52 1,637,099 8,782 0.54 Premium finance receivables Commercial insurance loans 5,541,447 6,840 0.12 4,937,408 14,082 0.29 4,855,487 15,246 0.31 Life insurance loans 7,608,433 662 0.01 7,354,163 640 0.01 7,042,810 613 0.01 Consumer and other 44,180 487 1.10 48,519 634 1.31 24,199 423 1.75 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 37,053,103 $ 312,109 0.84 % $ 35,280,547 $ 301,168 0.85 % $ 34,789,104 $ 299,653 0.86 % Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans $ 36,971,014 $ 312,106 0.84 % $ 35,026,583 $ 301,167 0.86 % $ 34,230,821 $ 299,651 0.88 % Total core loans(1) $ 20,994,470 $ 275,188 1.31 % $ 20,084,782 $ 262,447 1.31 % $ 19,599,090 $ 260,511 1.33 % Total niche loans(1) 15,976,544 36,918 0.23 14,941,801 38,720 0.26 14,631,731 39,140 0.27 Total PPP loans 82,089 3 0.00 253,964 1 0.00 558,283 2 0.00

(1) See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.

TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING