Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $94.5 million or $1.49 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 28% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded net income of $221.9 million or $3.56 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2022 compared to net income of $258.3 million or $4.24 per diluted common share for the same period of 2021. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first six months of 2022 totaled $329.9 million up 14% from $290.4 million in the first six months of 2021.
Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased with the second quarter results which exhibited strong earnings momentum and core fundamentals. The second quarter is a turning point for Wintrust as our net interest income and margin expanded meaningfully and remain poised for future growth. Additionally, the Company experienced exceptional, diversified growth in our loan portfolio while maintaining historically good credit metrics.”
Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2022:
Comparative information to the first quarter of 2022
- Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased by $1.9 billion, or 22% on an annualized basis. In addition, total loans as of June 30, 2022 were $1.2 billion higher than average total loans in the second quarter of 2022 which is expected to benefit future quarters.
- Core loans increased by $910 million and niche loans increased by $1.0 billion.
- PPP loans declined by $172 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments.
- Total assets increased by $719 million totaling $51.0 billion as of June 30, 2022 and total deposits increased by $374 million.
- Net interest income increased by $38.5 million due to improvement in net interest margin.
- Net interest margin increased by 32 basis points primarily due to increasing loan yields and the deployment of liquidity to fund loan growth.
- Recorded a provision for credit losses of $20.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily related to loan growth and $9.5 million of net charge-offs or 11 basis points on an annualized basis as compared to a provision for credit losses of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
- The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.31% of the outstanding balance as of June 30, 2022 unchanged from March 31, 2022. See Table 12 for more information.
- Non-performing loans remained historically low but increased to 0.20% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022, up from a record low of 0.16% as of March 31, 2022.
- Mortgage banking revenue decreased to $33.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $77.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.
- The Company recorded a net benefit of $445,000 related to essentially offsetting changes in the value of two mortgage assets in the second quarter of 2022. This consisted of a $9.1 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) related to changes in fair value model assumptions and a negative $8.7 million valuation related adjustment on the Company’s portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. The change in value recorded in the first quarter of 2022 related to these two mortgage assets was a $43.4 million increase in value.
- Net losses on investment securities totaled $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.
- Recorded $2.5 million of losses in other non-interest income related to the sale of a property no longer considered for future expansion and the anticipated sale of a former data processing facility.
- Completed a common stock offering of 3,450,000 shares, generating proceeds, net of estimated issuance costs, of $285.7 million.
- Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $59.87 as of June 30, 2022 as compared to $59.34 as of March 31, 2022. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
Mr. Wehmer continued, “The Company experienced robust loan growth as loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $1.9 billion or 22% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2022. We continue to pick up new market share and grow organically as all of our material loan portfolios exhibited good growth in the second quarter of 2022. We remain prudent in our review of credit prospects ensuring our loan growth stays within our conservative credit standards. The loan growth experienced in the second quarter of 2022 provides strong momentum for future quarters as total loans as of June 30, 2022 were $1.2 billion higher than average total loans in the second quarter of 2022. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 87.0% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand.”
Mr. Wehmer commented, “Net interest income increased by $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin. Net interest margin increased by 32 basis points as the repricing of earning assets has significantly outpaced deposit rate changes. Additionally, asset mix improved as excess liquidity was deployed to fund loan growth. We believe, subject to a material change in the consensus projection of interest rates as of this release date, that our net interest margin will continue to expand in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and could approach 3.50% by the end of 2022.”
Mr. Wehmer noted, “We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $33.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $77.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Loan volumes originated for sale in the second quarter of 2022 were $821 million, down from $896 million in the first quarter of 2022. However, production margin increased to 2.21% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 1.67% in the first quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, the increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions was essentially offset by valuation related adjustments on the Company’s portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which we expect will serve as a partial economic hedge of the mortgage servicing rights in future periods. By comparison, there was a $43.4 million benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2022 related to the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights. We are focused on expanding our market share of purchase originations and finding efficiencies in our delivery channels to reduce costs in light of current market conditions. Based on limited inventory and elevated mortgage rates, we expect that mortgage originations in the third quarter of 2022 will decline relative to the second quarter of 2022. However, the impact of such decline on earnings is expected to be small relative to the anticipated growth in net interest income.”
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "While uncertain economic conditions may persist in the coming quarters, Wintrust is confident in our ability to navigate such conditions especially given our current credit quality metrics. Non-performing loans comprise only 0.20% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $20.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, in part related to $9.5 million of net charge-offs and strong loan growth recorded in the quarter. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of June 30, 2022 is approximately 1.31% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”
Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our second quarter of 2022 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision making, always seeking to minimize dilution.”
The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2022 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.
SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
BALANCE SHEET
Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $1.9 billion as core loans increased by $910 million and niche loans increased by $1.0 billion. See Table 1 for more information. As of June 30, 2022, virtually all of the PPP loan balances were forgiven with only $82 million remaining on balance sheet.
Total liabilities increased $483 million in the second quarter of 2022 resulting primarily from a $374 million increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was due to a $267 million increase in interest-bearing deposits and $107 million increase in non-interest-bearing deposits. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 87.0%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources on a limited basis to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.
For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the second quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $337.8 million, an increase of $38.5 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The $38.5 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to improvement in net interest margin. The Company recognized $4.5 million of PPP fee accretion in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $2.1 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.
Net interest margin was 2.92% (2.93% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.60% (2.61% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin increase as compared to the first quarter of 2022 was due to a 36 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a three basis point increase in net free funds contribution. These improvements were partially offset by a seven basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 36 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a 26 basis point improvement on loan yields and a higher liquidity management asset yield as the Company earned higher yields on interest-bearing deposits with banks. The seven basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a six basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily related to the increasing rate environment.
Wintrust remains in an asset-sensitive interest rate position. Based on modeled contractual cash flows, including prepayment assumptions, approximately 80% of our current loan balances are projected to reprice or mature in the next 12 months.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $312.2 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $10.9 million as compared to $301.3 million as of March 31, 2022. A provision for credit losses totaling $20.4 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $4.1 million recorded in the first quarter of 2022. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 is shown on Table 12 of this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $2.5 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as 11 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 on an annualized basis compared to three basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2022. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.
The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.16% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.13% at March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets totaled $79.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $63.5 million at March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans totaled $72.4 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2022 compared to $57.3 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Other real estate owned (“OREO”) totaled $6.8 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $0.6 million compared to $6.2 million at March 31, 2022. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management revenue remained relatively unchanged at $31.4 million for both the second quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2022. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $43.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net benefit of $445,000 related to essentially offsetting changes in the value of two mortgage assets in the second quarter of 2022. This consisted of a $9.1 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions and a negative $8.7 million valuation related adjustment on the Company’s portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. Whereas, the change in value recorded in the first quarter of 2022 related to these two mortgage assets was a $43.4 million increase in value. Production revenue increased by $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 as production margin rebounded, increasing to 2.21% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 1.67% in the first quarter of 2022. Loans originated for sale were $821 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $75 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 22% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 47% in the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.
During the second quarter of 2022, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the capitalization of $11.2 million and fair value adjustment increase of $9.1 million. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in value of $6.8 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio.
The Company recorded $1.1 million of fees from covered call options in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio by using fees generated from these options to compensate for net interest margin compression. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.
Trading gains totaled $176,000 in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a gain of $3.9 million recognized in the first quarter of 2022. Trading gains in the first quarter of 2022 related primarily to a favorable market value adjustment on an interest rate cap derivative which was held as an economic hedge for potentially rising interest rates.
The Company recognized net losses on investment securities of $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to net losses of $2.8 million recognized in the first quarter of 2022.
Other non-interest income decreased $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to $2.5 million of losses relating to the sale of a property no longer considered for future expansion and the anticipated sale of a former data processing facility. Other declines in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 include lower interest rate swap fees, market losses on BOLI investments related to non-qualified deferred compensation accounts recorded in BOLI income and less partnership investment income.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The $5.0 million decrease is primarily related to decreased incentive compensation expense.
Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $4.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily related to seasonal media advertising and sponsorship costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.
Miscellaneous expense in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $5.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $37.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $46.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were 28.21% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 26.65% in the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded excess tax benefits of $81,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to excess tax benefits of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 related to share-based compensation.
BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2022, this unit expanded its loan portfolio. The segment’s net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to loan growth and an increased net interest margin.
Mortgage banking revenue was $33.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $43.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $15.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $605,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained robust as of June 30, 2022 indicating momentum for continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2022.
Specialty Finance
Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.9 billion during the second quarter of 2022 and average balances increased by $531.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the second quarter of 2022, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2022 as compared to $2.4 billion as of March 31, 2022. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $262,000 from the first quarter of 2022.
Wealth Management
Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $31.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, relatively unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $32.9 billion of assets under administration, which included $6.8 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.9 billion decrease from the $35.8 billion of assets under administration at March 31, 2022. The decrease in assets under administration experienced in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 is primarily due to reduced equity and fixed income asset values.
ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
Common Stock Offering
In June 2022, the Company sold through a public offering a total of 3,450,000 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds to the Company totaled approximately $285.7 million, net of estimated issuance costs.
Insurance Agency Loan Portfolio
On November 15, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets from The Allstate Corporation (“Allstate”). Through this business combination, the Company acquired approximately $581.6 million of loans, net of allowance for credit losses measured on the acquisition date. The loan portfolio was comprised of approximately 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally. In addition to acquiring the loans, the Company became the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. In connection with the loan acquisition, a team of Allstate agency lending specialists joined the Company, to augment and expand Wintrust’s existing insurance agency finance business. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9.3 million on the purchase.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures
Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the first quarter of 2022 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2021 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
|% or(1)
basis point (bp) change from
1st Quarter
2022
|% or
basis point (bp) change from
2nd Quarter
2021
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30, 2022
|Mar 31, 2022
|Jun 30, 2021
|Net income
|$
|94,513
|$
|127,391
|$
|105,109
|(26
|)
|%
|(10
|)
|%
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2)
|152,078
|177,786
|128,851
|(14
|)
|18
|Net income per common share – diluted
|1.49
|2.07
|1.70
|(28
|)
|(12
|)
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.34
|0.34
|0.31
|—
|10
|Net revenue(3)
|440,746
|462,084
|408,963
|(5
|)
|8
|Net interest income
|337,804
|299,294
|279,590
|13
|21
|Net interest margin
|2.92
|%
|2.60
|%
|2.62
|%
|32
|bps
|30
|bps
|Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)
|2.93
|2.61
|2.63
|32
|30
|Net overhead ratio(4)
|1.51
|1.00
|1.32
|51
|19
|Return on average assets
|0.77
|1.04
|0.92
|(27
|)
|(15
|)
|Return on average common equity
|8.53
|11.94
|10.24
|(341
|)
|(171
|)
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)
|10.36
|14.48
|12.62
|(412
|)
|(226
|)
|At end of period
|Total assets
|$
|50,969,332
|$
|50,250,661
|$
|46,738,450
|6
|%
|9
|%
|Total loans(5)
|37,053,103
|35,280,547
|32,911,187
|20
|13
|Total deposits
|42,593,326
|42,219,322
|38,804,616
|4
|10
|Total shareholders’ equity
|4,727,623
|4,492,256
|4,339,011
|21
|9
|(1)
|Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
|(2)
|See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
|(3)
|Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
|(4)
|The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
|(5)
|Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30, 2022
|Mar 31, 2022
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2022
|Jun 30, 2021
|Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
|Total assets
|$
|50,969,332
|$
|50,250,661
|$
|50,142,143
|$
|47,832,271
|$
|46,738,450
|Total loans(1)
|37,053,103
|35,280,547
|34,789,104
|33,264,043
|32,911,187
|Total deposits
|42,593,326
|42,219,322
|42,095,585
|39,952,558
|38,804,616
|Total shareholders’ equity
|4,727,623
|4,492,256
|4,498,688
|4,410,317
|4,339,011
|Selected Statements of Income Data:
|Net interest income
|$
|337,804
|$
|299,294
|$
|295,976
|$
|287,496
|$
|279,590
|$
|637,098
|$
|541,485
|Net revenue(2)
|440,746
|462,084
|429,743
|423,970
|408,963
|902,830
|857,364
|Net income
|94,513
|127,391
|98,757
|109,137
|105,109
|221,904
|258,257
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)
|152,078
|177,786
|146,344
|141,826
|128,851
|329,864
|290,363
|Net income per common share – Basic
|1.51
|2.11
|1.61
|1.79
|1.72
|3.61
|4.29
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|1.49
|2.07
|1.58
|1.77
|1.70
|3.56
|4.24
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.34
|0.34
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|0.68
|0.62
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|2.92
|%
|2.60
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.76
|%
|2.58
|%
|Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)
|2.93
|2.61
|2.55
|2.59
|2.63
|2.77
|2.59
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.84
|1.33
|1.08
|1.15
|1.13
|1.08
|1.40
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.35
|2.33
|2.29
|2.37
|2.45
|2.34
|2.51
|Net overhead ratio(4)
|1.51
|1.00
|1.21
|1.22
|1.32
|1.25
|1.11
|Return on average assets
|0.77
|1.04
|0.80
|0.92
|0.92
|0.91
|1.15
|Return on average common equity
|8.53
|11.94
|9.05
|10.31
|10.24
|10.22
|12.97
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)
|10.36
|14.48
|11.04
|12.62
|12.62
|12.40
|15.99
|Average total assets
|$
|49,353,426
|$
|49,501,844
|$
|49,118,777
|$
|47,192,510
|$
|45,946,751
|$
|49,427,225
|$
|45,470,389
|Average total shareholders’ equity
|4,526,110
|4,500,460
|4,433,953
|4,343,915
|4,256,778
|4,513,356
|4,211,088
|Average loans to average deposits ratio
|86.8
|%
|83.8
|%
|81.7
|%
|83.8
|%
|86.7
|%
|85.3
|%
|86.9
|%
|Period-end loans to deposits ratio
|87.0
|83.6
|82.6
|83.3
|84.8
|Common Share Data at end of period:
|Market price per common share
|$
|80.15
|$
|92.93
|$
|90.82
|$
|80.37
|$
|75.63
|Book value per common share
|71.06
|71.26
|71.62
|70.19
|68.81
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)
|59.87
|59.34
|59.64
|58.32
|56.92
|Common shares outstanding
|60,721,889
|57,253,214
|57,054,091
|56,956,026
|57,066,677
|Other Data at end of period:
|Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)
|8.8
|%
|8.1
|%
|8.0
|%
|8.1
|%
|8.2
|%
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|9.9
|9.6
|9.6
|9.9
|10.1
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|9.0
|8.6
|8.6
|8.9
|9.0
|Total capital ratio(5)
|11.8
|11.6
|11.6
|12.1
|12.4
|Allowance for credit losses(6)
|$
|312,192
|$
|301,327
|$
|299,731
|$
|296,138
|$
|304,121
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
|0.84
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.92
|%
|Number of:
|Bank subsidiaries
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Banking offices
|173
|174
|173
|172
|172
|(1)
|Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
|(2)
|Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.
|(3)
|See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
|(4)
|The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
|(5)
|Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
|(6)
|The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|498,891
|$
|462,516
|$
|411,150
|$
|462,244
|$
|434,957
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|475,056
|700,056
|700,055
|55
|52
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|3,266,541
|4,013,597
|5,372,603
|5,232,315
|4,707,415
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|2,970,121
|2,998,898
|2,327,793
|2,373,478
|2,188,608
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|3,413,469
|3,435,729
|2,942,285
|2,736,722
|2,498,232
|Trading account securities
|1,010
|852
|1,061
|1,103
|2,667
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|93,295
|92,689
|90,511
|88,193
|86,316
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|136,138
|136,163
|135,378
|135,408
|136,625
|Brokerage customer receivables
|21,527
|22,888
|26,068
|26,378
|23,093
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|513,232
|606,545
|817,912
|925,312
|984,994
|Loans, net of unearned income
|37,053,103
|35,280,547
|34,789,104
|33,264,043
|32,911,187
|Allowance for loan losses
|(251,769
|)
|(250,539
|)
|(247,835
|)
|(248,612
|)
|(261,089
|)
|Net loans
|36,801,334
|35,030,008
|34,541,269
|33,015,431
|32,650,098
|Premises, software and equipment, net
|762,381
|761,213
|766,405
|748,872
|752,375
|Lease investments, net
|223,813
|240,656
|242,082
|243,933
|219,023
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|1,112,697
|1,066,750
|1,084,115
|1,166,917
|1,185,811
|Trade date securities receivable
|—
|—
|—
|—
|189,851
|Goodwill
|654,709
|655,402
|655,149
|645,792
|646,336
|Other acquisition-related intangible assets
|25,118
|26,699
|28,307
|30,118
|31,997
|Total assets
|$
|50,969,332
|$
|50,250,661
|$
|50,142,143
|$
|47,832,271
|$
|46,738,450
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|13,855,844
|$
|13,748,918
|$
|14,179,980
|$
|13,255,417
|$
|12,796,110
|Interest-bearing
|28,737,482
|28,470,404
|27,915,605
|26,697,141
|26,008,506
|Total deposits
|42,593,326
|42,219,322
|42,095,585
|39,952,558
|38,804,616
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,166,071
|1,241,071
|1,241,071
|1,241,071
|1,241,071
|Other borrowings
|482,787
|482,516
|494,136
|504,527
|518,493
|Subordinated notes
|437,162
|437,033
|436,938
|436,811
|436,719
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Trade date securities payable
|—
|437
|—
|1,348
|—
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|1,308,797
|1,124,460
|1,122,159
|1,032,073
|1,144,974
|Total liabilities
|46,241,709
|45,758,405
|45,643,455
|43,421,954
|42,399,439
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Preferred stock
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|Common stock
|60,722
|59,091
|58,892
|58,794
|58,770
|Surplus
|1,880,913
|1,698,093
|1,685,572
|1,674,062
|1,669,002
|Treasury stock
|—
|(109,903
|)
|(109,903
|)
|(109,903
|)
|(100,363
|)
|Retained earnings
|2,616,525
|2,548,474
|2,447,535
|2,373,447
|2,288,969
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(243,037
|)
|(115,999
|)
|4,092
|1,417
|10,133
|Total shareholders’ equity
|4,727,623
|4,492,256
|4,498,688
|4,410,317
|4,339,011
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|50,969,332
|$
|50,250,661
|$
|50,142,143
|$
|47,832,271
|$
|46,738,450
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30, 2022
|Jun 30, 2021
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|320,501
|$
|285,698
|$
|289,140
|$
|285,587
|$
|284,701
|$
|606,199
|$
|558,801
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|5,740
|6,087
|7,234
|7,716
|8,183
|11,827
|17,219
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|5,790
|1,687
|2,254
|2,000
|1,153
|7,477
|2,352
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|1,364
|431
|173
|—
|—
|1,795
|—
|Investment securities
|36,541
|32,398
|27,210
|25,189
|23,623
|68,939
|42,887
|Trading account securities
|4
|5
|4
|3
|1
|9
|3
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|1,823
|1,772
|1,776
|1,777
|1,769
|3,595
|3,514
|Brokerage customer receivables
|205
|174
|188
|185
|149
|379
|272
|Total interest income
|371,968
|328,252
|327,979
|322,457
|319,579
|700,220
|625,048
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|18,985
|14,854
|16,572
|19,305
|24,298
|33,839
|52,242
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,878
|4,816
|4,923
|4,931
|4,887
|9,694
|9,727
|Interest on other borrowings
|2,734
|2,239
|2,250
|2,501
|2,568
|4,973
|5,177
|Interest on subordinated notes
|5,517
|5,482
|5,514
|5,480
|5,512
|10,999
|10,989
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|2,050
|1,567
|2,744
|2,744
|2,724
|3,617
|5,428
|Total interest expense
|34,164
|28,958
|32,003
|34,961
|39,989
|63,122
|83,563
|Net interest income
|337,804
|299,294
|295,976
|287,496
|279,590
|637,098
|541,485
|Provision for credit losses
|20,417
|4,106
|9,299
|(7,916
|)
|(15,299
|)
|24,523
|(60,646
|)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|317,387
|295,188
|286,677
|295,412
|294,889
|612,575
|602,131
|Non-interest income
|Wealth management
|31,369
|31,394
|32,489
|31,531
|30,690
|62,763
|59,999
|Mortgage banking
|33,314
|77,231
|53,138
|55,794
|50,584
|110,545
|164,078
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|15,888
|15,283
|14,734
|14,149
|13,249
|31,171
|25,285
|(Losses) gains on investment securities, net
|(7,797
|)
|(2,782
|)
|(1,067
|)
|(2,431
|)
|1,285
|(10,579
|)
|2,439
|Fees from covered call options
|1,069
|3,742
|1,128
|1,157
|1,388
|4,811
|1,388
|Trading gains (losses), net
|176
|3,889
|206
|58
|(438
|)
|4,065
|(19
|)
|Operating lease income, net
|15,007
|15,475
|14,204
|12,807
|12,240
|30,482
|26,680
|Other
|13,916
|18,558
|18,935
|23,409
|20,375
|32,474
|36,029
|Total non-interest income
|102,942
|162,790
|133,767
|136,474
|129,373
|265,732
|315,879
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|167,326
|172,355
|167,131
|170,912
|172,817
|339,681
|353,626
|Software and equipment
|24,250
|22,810
|23,708
|22,029
|20,866
|47,060
|41,778
|Operating lease equipment depreciation
|8,774
|9,708
|10,147
|10,013
|9,949
|18,482
|20,720
|Occupancy, net
|17,651
|17,824
|18,343
|18,158
|17,687
|35,475
|37,683
|Data processing
|8,010
|7,505
|7,207
|7,104
|6,920
|15,515
|12,968
|Advertising and marketing
|16,615
|11,924
|13,981
|13,443
|11,305
|28,539
|19,851
|Professional fees
|7,876
|8,401
|7,551
|7,052
|7,304
|16,277
|14,891
|Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
|1,579
|1,609
|1,811
|1,877
|2,039
|3,188
|4,046
|FDIC insurance
|6,949
|7,729
|7,317
|6,750
|6,405
|14,678
|12,963
|OREO expense, net
|294
|(1,032
|)
|(641
|)
|(1,531
|)
|769
|(738
|)
|518
|Other
|29,344
|25,465
|26,844
|26,337
|24,051
|54,809
|47,957
|Total non-interest expense
|288,668
|284,298
|283,399
|282,144
|280,112
|572,966
|567,001
|Income before taxes
|131,661
|173,680
|137,045
|149,742
|144,150
|305,341
|351,009
|Income tax expense
|37,148
|46,289
|38,288
|40,605
|39,041
|83,437
|92,752
|Net income
|$
|94,513
|$
|127,391
|$
|98,757
|$
|109,137
|$
|105,109
|$
|221,904
|$
|258,257
|Preferred stock dividends
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|13,982
|13,982
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|87,522
|$
|120,400
|$
|91,766
|$
|102,146
|$
|98,118
|$
|207,922
|$
|244,275
|Net income per common share - Basic
|$
|1.51
|$
|2.11
|$
|1.61
|$
|1.79
|$
|1.72
|$
|3.61
|$
|4.29
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|$
|1.49
|$
|2.07
|$
|1.58
|$
|1.77
|$
|1.70
|$
|3.56
|$
|4.24
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.62
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|58,063
|57,196
|57,022
|57,000
|57,049
|57,632
|56,977
|Dilutive potential common shares
|775
|862
|976
|753
|726
|823
|691
|Average common shares and dilutive common shares
|58,838
|58,058
|57,998
|57,753
|57,775
|58,455
|57,668
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From(2)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30, 2022
|Mar 31, 2022
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Dec 31, 2021(1)
|Jun 30, 2021
|Balance:
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|$
|294,688
|$
|296,548
|$
|473,102
|$
|570,663
|$
|633,006
|(76)
|%
|(53)
|%
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|218,544
|309,997
|344,810
|354,649
|351,988
|(74
|)
|(38
|)
|Total mortgage loans held-for-sale
|$
|513,232
|$
|606,545
|$
|817,912
|$
|925,312
|$
|984,994
|(75)
|%
|(48)
|%
|Core loans:
|Commercial
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|5,502,584
|$
|5,348,266
|$
|5,346,084
|$
|4,953,769
|$
|4,650,607
|6
|%
|18
|%
|Asset-based lending
|1,552,033
|1,365,297
|1,299,869
|1,066,376
|892,109
|39
|74
|Municipal
|535,586
|533,357
|536,498
|524,192
|511,094
|0
|5
|Leases
|1,592,329
|1,481,368
|1,454,099
|1,365,281
|1,357,036
|19
|17
|Commercial real estate
|Residential construction
|55,941
|57,037
|51,464
|49,754
|55,735
|18
|0
|Commercial construction
|1,145,602
|1,055,972
|1,034,988
|1,038,034
|1,090,447
|22
|5
|Land
|304,775
|283,397
|269,752
|255,927
|239,067
|26
|27
|Office
|1,321,745
|1,273,705
|1,285,686
|1,269,746
|1,220,658
|6
|8
|Industrial
|1,746,280
|1,668,516
|1,585,808
|1,490,358
|1,434,377
|20
|22
|Retail
|1,331,059
|1,395,021
|1,429,567
|1,462,101
|1,455,638
|(14
|)
|(9
|)
|Multi-family
|2,171,583
|2,175,875
|2,043,754
|2,038,526
|1,984,582
|13
|9
|Mixed use and other
|1,330,220
|1,325,551
|1,289,267
|1,281,268
|1,197,865
|6
|11
|Home equity
|325,826
|321,435
|335,155
|347,662
|369,806
|(6
|)
|(12
|)
|Residential real estate
|Residential real estate loans for investment
|1,965,051
|1,749,889
|1,606,271
|1,520,750
|1,479,507
|45
|33
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|34,764
|13,520
|22,707
|18,847
|44,333
|NM
|(22
|)
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|79,092
|36,576
|8,121
|8,139
|6,445
|NM
|NM
|Total core loans
|$
|20,994,470
|$
|20,084,782
|$
|19,599,090
|$
|18,690,730
|$
|17,989,306
|14
|%
|17
|%
|Niche loans:
|Commercial
|Franchise
|$
|1,136,929
|$
|1,181,761
|$
|1,227,234
|$
|1,176,569
|$
|1,060,468
|(15)
|%
|7
|%
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|398,085
|261,847
|359,818
|468,162
|529,867
|21
|(25
|)
|Community Advantage - homeowners association
|341,095
|324,383
|308,286
|291,153
|287,689
|21
|19
|Insurance agency lending
|906,375
|833,720
|813,897
|260,482
|273,999
|23
|NM
|Premium Finance receivables
|U.S. property & casualty insurance
|4,781,042
|4,271,828
|4,178,474
|3,921,289
|3,805,504
|29
|26
|Canada property & casualty insurance
|760,405
|665,580
|677,013
|695,688
|716,367
|25
|6
|Life insurance
|7,608,433
|7,354,163
|7,042,810
|6,655,453
|6,359,556
|16
|20
|Consumer and other
|44,180
|48,519
|24,199
|22,529
|9,024
|NM
|NM
|Total niche loans
|$
|15,976,544
|$
|14,941,801
|$
|14,631,731
|$
|13,491,325
|$
|13,042,474
|19
|%
|22
|%
|Commercial PPP loans:
|Originated in 2020
|$
|18,547
|$
|40,016
|$
|74,412
|$
|172,849
|$
|656,502
|NM
|(97)
|%
|Originated in 2021
|63,542
|213,948
|483,871
|909,139
|1,222,905
|NM
|(95
|)
|Total commercial PPP loans
|$
|82,089
|$
|253,964
|$
|558,283
|$
|1,081,988
|$
|1,879,407
|NM
|(96)
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|37,053,103
|$
|35,280,547
|$
|34,789,104
|$
|33,264,043
|$
|32,911,187
|13
|%
|13
|%
|(1)
|Annualized.
|(2)
|NM - Not meaningful.
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2022(1)
|Jun 30, 2021
|Balance:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|13,855,844
|$
|13,748,918
|$
|14,179,980
|$
|13,255,417
|$
|12,796,110
|3
|%
|8
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|5,918,908
|5,089,724
|4,646,944
|4,255,940
|3,933,167
|65
|50
|Wealth management deposits(2)
|3,182,407
|2,542,995
|2,612,759
|2,300,818
|2,150,851
|101
|48
|Money market
|12,273,350
|13,012,460
|12,840,432
|12,148,541
|11,784,213
|(23
|)
|4
|Savings
|3,686,596
|4,089,230
|3,846,681
|3,861,296
|3,776,400
|(39
|)
|(2
|)
|Time certificates of deposit
|3,676,221
|3,735,995
|3,968,789
|4,130,546
|4,363,875
|(6
|)
|(16
|)
|Total deposits
|$
|42,593,326
|$
|42,219,322
|$
|42,095,585
|$
|39,952,558
|$
|38,804,616
|4
|%
|10
|%
|Mix:
|Non-interest-bearing
|33
|%
|32
|%
|34
|%
|33
|%
|33
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|13
|12
|11
|11
|10
|Wealth management deposits(2)
|7
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Money market
|29
|31
|31
|30
|30
|Savings
|9
|10
|9
|10
|10
|Time certificates of deposit
|9
|9
|9
|10
|12
|Total deposits
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|(1)
|Annualized.
|(2)
|Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company.
TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of June 30, 2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
|Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit(1)
|1-3 months
|$
|806,666
|0.36
|%
|4-6 months
|714,444
|0.39
|7-9 months
|600,188
|0.39
|10-12 months
|600,812
|0.48
|13-18 months
|562,331
|0.66
|19-24 months
|241,172
|0.45
|24+ months
|150,608
|1.03
|Total
|$
|3,676,221
|0.47
|%
|(1)
|Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.
TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|Average Balance for three months ended,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)
|$
|3,265,607
|$
|4,563,726
|$
|6,148,165
|$
|5,112,720
|$
|3,844,355
|Investment securities(2)
|6,589,947
|6,378,022
|5,317,351
|5,065,593
|4,771,403
|FHLB and FRB stock
|136,930
|135,912
|135,414
|136,001
|136,324
|Liquidity management assets(3)
|9,992,484
|11,077,660
|11,600,930
|10,314,314
|8,752,082
|Other earning assets(3)(4)
|24,059
|25,192
|28,298
|28,238
|23,354
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|560,707
|664,019
|827,672
|871,824
|991,011
|Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)
|35,860,329
|34,830,520
|33,677,777
|32,985,445
|33,085,174
|Total earning assets(3)
|46,437,579
|46,597,391
|46,134,677
|44,199,821
|42,851,621
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(260,547
|)
|(253,080
|)
|(254,874
|)
|(269,963
|)
|(285,686
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|476,741
|481,634
|468,331
|425,000
|470,566
|Other assets
|2,699,653
|2,675,899
|2,770,643
|2,837,652
|2,910,250
|Total assets
|$
|49,353,426
|$
|49,501,844
|$
|49,118,777
|$
|47,192,510
|$
|45,946,751
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|5,230,702
|$
|4,788,272
|$
|4,439,242
|$
|4,147,436
|$
|3,829,023
|Wealth management deposits
|2,835,267
|2,505,800
|2,646,879
|2,353,721
|2,226,612
|Money market accounts
|11,892,948
|12,773,805
|12,665,167
|11,956,346
|11,487,954
|Savings accounts
|3,882,856
|3,904,299
|3,766,037
|3,851,523
|3,728,271
|Time deposits
|3,687,778
|3,861,371
|4,058,282
|4,236,317
|4,632,796
|Interest-bearing deposits
|27,529,551
|27,833,547
|27,575,607
|26,545,343
|25,904,656
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,197,390
|1,241,071
|1,241,073
|1,241,073
|1,235,142
|Other borrowings
|489,779
|494,267
|501,933
|512,785
|525,924
|Subordinated notes
|437,084
|436,966
|436,861
|436,746
|436,644
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|29,907,370
|30,259,417
|30,009,040
|28,989,513
|28,355,932
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|13,805,128
|13,734,064
|13,640,270
|12,834,084
|12,246,274
|Other liabilities
|1,114,818
|1,007,903
|1,035,514
|1,024,998
|1,087,767
|Equity
|4,526,110
|4,500,460
|4,433,953
|4,343,915
|4,256,778
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|49,353,426
|$
|49,501,844
|$
|49,118,777
|$
|47,192,510
|$
|45,946,751
|Net free funds/contribution(6)
|$
|16,530,209
|$
|16,337,974
|$
|16,125,637
|$
|15,210,308
|$
|14,495,689
|(1)
|Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
|(2)
|Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
|(3)
|See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
|(4)
|Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
|(5)
|Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
|(6)
|Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
|Net Interest Income for three months ended,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Interest income:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|$
|7,154
|$
|2,118
|$
|2,427
|$
|2,000
|$
|1,153
|Investment securities
|37,013
|32,863
|27,696
|25,681
|24,117
|FHLB and FRB stock
|1,823
|1,772
|1,776
|1,777
|1,769
|Liquidity management assets(1)
|45,990
|36,753
|31,899
|29,458
|27,039
|Other earning assets(1)
|210
|181
|194
|188
|150
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|5,740
|6,087
|7,234
|7,716
|8,183
|Loans, net of unearned income(1)
|321,069
|286,125
|289,557
|285,998
|285,116
|Total interest income
|$
|373,009
|$
|329,146
|$
|328,884
|$
|323,360
|$
|320,488
|Interest expense:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|2,553
|$
|1,990
|$
|1,913
|$
|1,916
|$
|1,886
|Wealth management deposits
|3,685
|918
|1,402
|1,176
|958
|Money market accounts
|8,559
|7,648
|7,658
|7,905
|8,373
|Savings accounts
|347
|336
|345
|406
|402
|Time deposits
|3,841
|3,962
|5,254
|7,902
|12,679
|Interest-bearing deposits
|18,985
|14,854
|16,572
|19,305
|24,298
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,878
|4,816
|4,923
|4,931
|4,887
|Other borrowings
|2,734
|2,239
|2,250
|2,501
|2,568
|Subordinated notes
|5,517
|5,482
|5,514
|5,480
|5,512
|Junior subordinated debentures
|2,050
|1,567
|2,744
|2,744
|2,724
|Total interest expense
|$
|34,164
|$
|28,958
|$
|32,003
|$
|34,961
|$
|39,989
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(1,041
|)
|(894
|)
|(905
|)
|(903
|)
|(909
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP)(2)
|337,804
|299,294
|295,976
|287,496
|279,590
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|1,041
|894
|905
|903
|909
|Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)
|$
|338,845
|$
|300,188
|$
|296,881
|$
|288,399
|$
|280,499
|(1)
|Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
|(2)
|See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
|Jun 30, 2022
|Mar 31, 2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Yield earned on:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|0.88
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.12
|%
|Investment securities
|2.25
|2.09
|2.07
|2.01
|2.03
|FHLB and FRB stock
|5.34
|5.29
|5.20
|5.18
|5.20
|Liquidity management assets
|1.85
|1.35
|1.09
|1.13
|1.24
|Other earning assets
|3.49
|2.91
|2.71
|2.64
|2.59
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|4.11
|3.72
|3.47
|3.51
|3.31
|Loans, net of unearned income
|3.59
|3.33
|3.41
|3.44
|3.46
|Total earning assets
|3.22
|%
|2.86
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.90
|%
|3.00
|%
|Rate paid on:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|0.20
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.20
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|0.52
|0.15
|0.21
|0.20
|0.17
|Money market accounts
|0.29
|0.24
|0.24
|0.26
|0.29
|Savings accounts
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Time deposits
|0.42
|0.42
|0.51
|0.74
|1.10
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.28
|0.22
|0.24
|0.29
|0.38
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1.63
|1.57
|1.57
|1.58
|1.59
|Other borrowings
|2.24
|1.84
|1.78
|1.94
|1.96
|Subordinated notes
|5.05
|5.02
|5.05
|5.02
|5.05
|Junior subordinated debentures
|3.20
|2.47
|4.23
|4.23
|4.25
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.46
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.56
|%
|Interest rate spread(1)(2)
|2.76
|%
|2.47
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.44
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Net free funds/contribution(3)
|0.17
|0.14
|0.14
|0.17
|0.19
|Net interest margin (GAAP)(2)
|2.92
|%
|2.60
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.62
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)
|2.93
|%
|2.61
|%
|2.55
|%
|2.59
|%
|2.63
|%
|(1)
|Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2)
|See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
|(3)
|Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
|Average Balance
for six months ended,
|Interest
for six months ended,
|Yield/Rate
for six months ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30, 2022
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30, 2022
|Jun 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2022
|Jun 30, 2021
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)
|$
|3,911,080
|$
|4,036,553
|$
|9,272
|$
|2,352
|0.48
|%
|0.12
|%
|Investment securities(2)
|6,484,570
|4,360,323
|69,876
|43,881
|2.17
|2.03
|FHLB and FRB stock
|136,424
|136,043
|3,595
|3,514
|5.31
|5.21
|Liquidity management assets(3)(4)
|$
|10,532,074
|$
|8,532,919
|$
|82,743
|$
|49,747
|1.58
|%
|1.18
|%
|Other earning assets(3)(4)(5)
|24,622
|21,870
|391
|275
|3.20
|2.55
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|612,078
|1,070,985
|11,827
|17,219
|3.90
|3.24
|Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6)
|35,348,269
|32,765,825
|607,194
|559,600
|3.46
|3.44
|Total earning assets(4)
|$
|46,517,043
|$
|42,391,599
|$
|702,155
|$
|626,841
|3.04
|%
|2.98
|%
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(256,834
|)
|(306,268
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|479,174
|418,777
|Other assets
|2,687,842
|2,966,281
|Total assets
|$
|49,427,225
|$
|45,470,389
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|5,010,709
|$
|3,761,614
|$
|4,543
|$
|3,909
|0.18
|%
|0.21
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|2,671,444
|2,220,223
|4,603
|1,957
|0.35
|0.18
|Money market accounts
|12,330,943
|11,284,383
|16,207
|16,468
|0.27
|0.29
|Savings accounts
|3,893,519
|3,658,307
|683
|832
|0.04
|0.05
|Time deposits
|3,774,095
|4,753,424
|7,803
|29,076
|0.42
|1.23
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|27,680,710
|$
|25,677,951
|$
|33,839
|$
|52,242
|0.25
|%
|0.41
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,219,110
|1,231,806
|9,694
|9,727
|1.60
|1.59
|Other borrowings
|492,011
|522,078
|4,973
|5,177
|2.04
|2.00
|Subordinated notes
|437,025
|436,588
|10,999
|10,989
|5.03
|5.03
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|3,617
|5,428
|2.84
|4.26
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|30,082,422
|$
|28,121,989
|$
|63,122
|$
|83,563
|0.42
|%
|0.60
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|13,769,792
|12,029,936
|Other liabilities
|1,061,655
|1,107,376
|Equity
|4,513,356
|4,211,088
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|49,427,225
|$
|45,470,389
|Interest rate spread(4)(7)
|2.62
|%
|2.38
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(1,935
|)
|(1,793
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Net free funds/contribution(8)
|$
|16,434,621
|$
|14,269,610
|0.15
|0.21
|Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4)
|$
|637,098
|$
|541,485
|2.76
|%
|2.58
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|1,935
|1,793
|0.01
|0.01
|Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)
|$
|639,033
|$
|543,278
|2.77
|%
|2.59
|%
|(1)
|Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
|(2)
|Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
|(3)
|Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
|(4)
|See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
|(5)
|Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
|(6)
|Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
|(7)
|Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
|(8)
|Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
|Static Shock Scenario
|+200
Basis
Points
|+100
Basis
Points
|-100
Basis
Points
|Jun 30, 2022
|17.0
|%
|9.0
|%
|(12.6
|)
|%
|Mar 31, 2022
|21.4
|11.0
|(11.3
|)
|Dec 31, 2021
|25.3
|12.4
|(8.5
|)
|Sep 30, 2021
|24.3
|11.5
|(7.8
|)
|Jun 30, 2021
|24.6
|11.7
|(6.9
|)
|Ramp Scenario
|+200
Basis
Points
|+100
Basis
Points
|-100
Basis
Points
|Jun 30, 2022
|10.2
|%
|5.3
|%
|(6.9
|)
|%
|Mar 31, 2022
|11.2
|5.8
|(7.1
|)
|Dec 31, 2021
|13.9
|6.9
|(5.6
|)
|Sep 30, 2021
|10.8
|5.4
|(3.8
|)
|Jun 30, 2021
|11.4
|5.8
|(3.3
|)
TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
|Loans repricing or maturity period
|As of June 30, 2022
|One year or
less
|From one to
five years
|From five to fifteen years
|After fifteen years
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Commercial
|Fixed rate
|$
|464,118
|$
|2,246,393
|$
|1,395,019
|$
|12,365
|$
|4,117,895
|Fixed rate - PPP
|9,032
|73,057
|—
|—
|82,089
|Variable rate
|7,843,285
|3,783
|53
|—
|7,847,121
|Total commercial
|$
|8,316,435
|$
|2,323,233
|$
|1,395,072
|$
|12,365
|$
|12,047,105
|Commercial real estate
|Fixed rate
|425,615
|2,542,948
|599,290
|40,377
|3,608,230
|Variable rate
|5,780,969
|18,006
|—
|—
|5,798,975
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|6,206,584
|$
|2,560,954
|$
|599,290
|$
|40,377
|$
|9,407,205
|Home equity
|Fixed rate
|12,945
|3,571
|2,124
|39
|18,679
|Variable rate
|307,147
|—
|—
|—
|307,147
|Total home equity
|$
|320,092
|$
|3,571
|$
|2,124
|$
|39
|$
|325,826
|Residential real estate
|Fixed rate
|15,003
|4,731
|31,471
|984,504
|1,035,709
|Variable rate
|62,764
|206,163
|774,271
|—
|1,043,198
|Total residential real estate
|$
|77,767
|$
|210,894
|$
|805,742
|$
|984,504
|$
|2,078,907
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|Fixed rate
|5,380,040
|161,407
|—
|—
|5,541,447
|Variable rate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|$
|5,380,040
|$
|161,407
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|5,541,447
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|Fixed rate
|16,346
|497,654
|21,784
|—
|535,784
|Variable rate
|7,072,649
|—
|—
|—
|7,072,649
|Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
|$
|7,088,995
|$
|497,654
|$
|21,784
|$
|—
|$
|7,608,433
|Consumer and other
|Fixed rate
|10,538
|5,276
|97
|490
|16,401
|Variable rate
|27,779
|—
|—
|—
|27,779
|Total consumer and other
|$
|38,317
|$
|5,276
|$
|97
|$
|490
|$
|44,180
|Total per category
|Fixed rate
|6,324,605
|5,461,980
|2,049,785
|1,037,775
|14,874,145
|Fixed rate - PPP
|9,032
|73,057
|—
|—
|82,089
|Variable rate
|21,094,593
|227,952
|774,324
|—
|22,096,869
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|27,428,230
|$
|5,762,989
|$
|2,824,109
|$
|1,037,775
|$
|37,053,103
|Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:
|Prime
|$
|3,699,801
|One- month LIBOR
|6,534,892
|Three- month LIBOR
|237,028
|Twelve- month LIBOR
|6,747,889
|U.S. Treasury tenors
|130,698
|SOFR tenors
|3,586,073
|Ameribor tenors
|332,768
|BSBY tenors
|29,945
|Other
|797,775
|Total variable rate
|$
|22,096,869
LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.
BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $6.5 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:
|Basis Point (bp) Change in
|Prime
|1-month
LIBOR
|12-month
LIBOR
|Second Quarter 2022
|125
|bps
|134
|bps
|152
|bps
|First Quarter 2022
|25
|35
|152
|Fourth Quarter 2021
|0
|2
|34
|Third Quarter 2021
|0
|-2
|-1
|Second Quarter 2021
|0
|-1
|-3
TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period
|$
|301,327
|$
|299,731
|$
|296,138
|$
|304,121
|$
|321,308
|$
|299,731
|$
|379,969
|Provision for credit losses
|20,417
|4,106
|9,299
|(7,916
|)
|(15,299
|)
|24,523
|(60,646
|)
|Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period(1)
|—
|—
|470
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other adjustments
|(56
|)
|22
|5
|(65
|)
|34
|(34
|)
|65
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial
|8,928
|1,414
|4,431
|1,352
|3,237
|10,342
|15,018
|Commercial real estate
|40
|777
|495
|406
|1,412
|817
|2,392
|Home equity
|192
|197
|135
|59
|142
|389
|142
|Residential real estate
|—
|466
|1,067
|10
|3
|466
|5
|Premium finance receivables
|2,903
|1,678
|2,314
|1,390
|2,077
|4,581
|5,316
|Consumer and other
|253
|193
|157
|112
|104
|446
|218
|Total charge-offs
|12,316
|4,725
|8,599
|3,329
|6,975
|17,041
|23,091
|Recoveries:
|Commercial
|996
|538
|389
|816
|902
|1,534
|1,354
|Commercial real estate
|553
|32
|217
|373
|514
|585
|714
|Home equity
|123
|93
|461
|313
|328
|216
|429
|Residential real estate
|6
|5
|85
|5
|36
|11
|240
|Premium finance receivables
|1,119
|1,476
|1,240
|1,728
|3,239
|2,595
|5,021
|Consumer and other
|23
|49
|26
|92
|34
|72
|66
|Total recoveries
|2,820
|2,193
|2,418
|3,327
|5,053
|5,013
|7,824
|Net charge-offs
|(9,496
|)
|(2,532
|)
|(6,181
|)
|(2
|)
|(1,922
|)
|(12,028
|)
|(15,267
|)
|Allowance for credit losses at period end
|$
|312,192
|$
|301,327
|$
|299,731
|$
|296,138
|$
|304,121
|$
|312,192
|$
|304,121
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
|Commercial
|0.27
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.22
|%
|Commercial real estate
|(0.02
|)
|0.03
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|0.01
|0.04
|Home equity
|0.09
|0.13
|(0.38
|)
|(0.28
|)
|(0.20
|)
|0.11
|(0.15
|)
|Residential real estate
|0.00
|0.11
|0.25
|0.00
|(0.01
|)
|0.05
|(0.03
|)
|Premium finance receivables
|0.06
|0.01
|0.04
|(0.01
|)
|(0.04
|)
|0.03
|0.01
|Consumer and other
|1.31
|1.19
|0.95
|0.26
|0.69
|1.26
|%
|0.62
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.11
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.09
|%
|Loans at period end
|$
|37,053,103
|$
|35,280,547
|$
|34,789,104
|$
|33,264,043
|$
|32,911,187
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|0.68
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.79
|%
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|0.84
|0.85
|0.86
|0.89
|0.92
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans
|0.84
|0.86
|0.88
|0.92
|0.98
|(1)
|The initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans acquired during the period measured approximately $2.8 million, of which approximately $2.3 million was charged-off related to PCD loans that met the Company’s charge-off policy at the time of acquisition. After considering these loans that were immediately charged-off, the net impact of PCD allowance for credit losses at the acquisition date was approximately $470,000.
TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|10,782
|$
|5,214
|$
|4,929
|$
|(12,410
|)
|$
|(14,731
|)
|$
|15,996
|$
|(43,082
|)
|Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|9,711
|(1,189
|)
|4,375
|4,501
|(558
|)
|8,522
|(17,593
|)
|Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses
|(76
|)
|81
|(5
|)
|(7
|)
|(10
|)
|5
|29
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|20,417
|$
|4,106
|$
|9,299
|$
|(7,916
|)
|$
|(15,299
|)
|$
|24,523
|$
|(60,646
|)
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|251,769
|$
|250,539
|$
|247,835
|$
|248,612
|$
|261,089
|Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|60,340
|50,629
|51,818
|47,443
|42,942
|Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|312,109
|301,168
|299,653
|296,055
|304,031
|Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses
|83
|159
|78
|83
|90
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|312,192
|$
|301,327
|$
|299,731
|$
|296,138
|$
|304,121
TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO
The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
|As of Jun 30, 2022
|As of Mar 31, 2022
|As of Dec 31, 2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category’s balance
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category’s balance
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category’s balance
|Commercial:
|Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans
|$
|11,965,016
|$
|142,916
|1.19
|%
|$
|11,329,999
|$
|120,910
|1.07
|%
|$
|11,345,785
|$
|119,305
|1.05
|%
|Commercial PPP loans
|82,089
|3
|0.00
|253,964
|1
|0.00
|558,283
|2
|0.00
|Commercial real estate:
|Construction and development
|1,506,318
|45,522
|3.02
|1,396,406
|34,206
|2.45
|1,356,204
|35,206
|2.60
|Non-construction
|7,900,887
|98,210
|1.24
|7,838,668
|110,700
|1.41
|7,634,082
|109,377
|1.43
|Home equity
|325,826
|6,990
|2.15
|321,435
|10,566
|3.29
|335,155
|10,699
|3.19
|Residential real estate
|2,078,907
|10,479
|0.50
|1,799,985
|9,429
|0.52
|1,637,099
|8,782
|0.54
|Premium finance receivables
|Commercial insurance loans
|5,541,447
|6,840
|0.12
|4,937,408
|14,082
|0.29
|4,855,487
|15,246
|0.31
|Life insurance loans
|7,608,433
|662
|0.01
|7,354,163
|640
|0.01
|7,042,810
|613
|0.01
|Consumer and other
|44,180
|487
|1.10
|48,519
|634
|1.31
|24,199
|423
|1.75
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|37,053,103
|$
|312,109
|0.84
|%
|$
|35,280,547
|$
|301,168
|0.85
|%
|$
|34,789,104
|$
|299,653
|0.86
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans
|$
|36,971,014
|$
|312,106
|0.84
|%
|$
|35,026,583
|$
|301,167
|0.86
|%
|$
|34,230,821
|$
|299,651
|0.88
|%
|Total core loans(1)
|$
|20,994,470
|$
|275,188
|1.31
|%
|$
|20,084,782
|$
|262,447
|1.31
|%
|$
|19,599,090
|$
|260,511
|1.33
|%
|Total niche loans(1)
|15,976,544
|36,918
|0.23
|14,941,801
|38,720
|0.26
|14,631,731
|39,140
|0.27
|Total PPP loans
|82,089
|3
|0.00
|253,964
|1
|0.00
|558,283
|2
|0.00
|(1)
|See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.
TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING
|(In thousands)
|Jun 30, 2022
|Mar 31, 2022
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Loan Balances:
|Commercial
|Nonaccrual
|$
|32,436
|$
|16,878
|$
|20,399
|$
|26,468
|$
|23,232
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|15
|—
|1,244
|60-89 days past due
|16,789
|1,294
|24,262
|9,768
|5,204
|30-59 days past due
|14,120
|31,889
|43,861
|25,224
|18,478
|Current
|11,983,760
|11,533,902
|11,815,531
|11,126,512
|11,394,118
|Total commercial
|$
|12,047,105
|$
|11,583,963
|$
|11,904,068
|$
|11,187,972
|$
|11,442,276
|Commercial real estate
|Nonaccrual
|$
|10,718
|$
|12,301
|$
|21,746
|$
|23,706
|$
|26,035
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|60-89 days past due
|6,771
|2,648
|284
|5,395
|4,382
|30-59 days past due
|34,220
|30,141
|40,443
|79,818
|19,698
|Current
|9,355,496
|9,189,984
|8,927,813
|8,776,795
|8,628,254
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|9,407,205
|$
|9,235,074
|$
|8,990,286
|$
|8,885,714
|$
|8,678,369
|Home equity
|Nonaccrual
|$
|1,084
|$
|1,747
|$
|2,574
|$
|3,449
|$
|3,478
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|—
|164
|—
|60-89 days past due
|154
|199
|—
|340
|301
|30-59 days past due
|930
|545
|1,120
|867
|777
|Current
|323,658
|318,944
|331,461
|342,842
|365,250
|Total home equity
|$
|325,826
|$
|321,435
|$
|335,155
|$
|347,662
|$
|369,806
|Residential real estate
|Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies(1)
|$
|113,856
|$
|50,096
|30,828
|$
|26,986
|$
|50,778
|Nonaccrual
|8,330
|7,262
|16,440
|22,633
|23,050
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|60-89 days past due
|534
|293
|982
|1,540
|1,584
|30-59 days past due
|147
|18,808
|12,145
|1,076
|2,139
|Current
|1,956,040
|1,723,526
|1,576,704
|1,495,501
|1,452,734
|Total residential real estate
|$
|2,078,907