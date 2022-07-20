Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $94.5 million or $1.49 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 28% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded net income of $221.9 million or $3.56 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2022 compared to net income of $258.3 million or $4.24 per diluted common share for the same period of 2021. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first six months of 2022 totaled $329.9 million up 14% from $290.4 million in the first six months of 2021.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased with the second quarter results which exhibited strong earnings momentum and core fundamentals. The second quarter is a turning point for Wintrust as our net interest income and margin expanded meaningfully and remain poised for future growth. Additionally, the Company experienced exceptional, diversified growth in our loan portfolio while maintaining historically good credit metrics.”

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2022:
Comparative information to the first quarter of 2022

  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased by $1.9 billion, or 22% on an annualized basis. In addition, total loans as of June 30, 2022 were $1.2 billion higher than average total loans in the second quarter of 2022 which is expected to benefit future quarters.
    • Core loans increased by $910 million and niche loans increased by $1.0 billion.
    • PPP loans declined by $172 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments.
  • Total assets increased by $719 million totaling $51.0 billion as of June 30, 2022 and total deposits increased by $374 million.
  • Net interest income increased by $38.5 million due to improvement in net interest margin.
    • Net interest margin increased by 32 basis points primarily due to increasing loan yields and the deployment of liquidity to fund loan growth.
  • Recorded a provision for credit losses of $20.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily related to loan growth and $9.5 million of net charge-offs or 11 basis points on an annualized basis as compared to a provision for credit losses of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.31% of the outstanding balance as of June 30, 2022 unchanged from March 31, 2022. See Table 12 for more information.
  • Non-performing loans remained historically low but increased to 0.20% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022, up from a record low of 0.16% as of March 31, 2022.
  • Mortgage banking revenue decreased to $33.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $77.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.
    • The Company recorded a net benefit of $445,000 related to essentially offsetting changes in the value of two mortgage assets in the second quarter of 2022. This consisted of a $9.1 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) related to changes in fair value model assumptions and a negative $8.7 million valuation related adjustment on the Company’s portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. The change in value recorded in the first quarter of 2022 related to these two mortgage assets was a $43.4 million increase in value.
  • Net losses on investment securities totaled $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Recorded $2.5 million of losses in other non-interest income related to the sale of a property no longer considered for future expansion and the anticipated sale of a former data processing facility.
  • Completed a common stock offering of 3,450,000 shares, generating proceeds, net of estimated issuance costs, of $285.7 million.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $59.87 as of June 30, 2022 as compared to $59.34 as of March 31, 2022. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Mr. Wehmer continued, “The Company experienced robust loan growth as loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $1.9 billion or 22% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2022. We continue to pick up new market share and grow organically as all of our material loan portfolios exhibited good growth in the second quarter of 2022. We remain prudent in our review of credit prospects ensuring our loan growth stays within our conservative credit standards. The loan growth experienced in the second quarter of 2022 provides strong momentum for future quarters as total loans as of June 30, 2022 were $1.2 billion higher than average total loans in the second quarter of 2022. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 87.0% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand.”

Mr. Wehmer commented, “Net interest income increased by $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin. Net interest margin increased by 32 basis points as the repricing of earning assets has significantly outpaced deposit rate changes. Additionally, asset mix improved as excess liquidity was deployed to fund loan growth. We believe, subject to a material change in the consensus projection of interest rates as of this release date, that our net interest margin will continue to expand in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and could approach 3.50% by the end of 2022.”

Mr. Wehmer noted, “We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $33.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $77.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Loan volumes originated for sale in the second quarter of 2022 were $821 million, down from $896 million in the first quarter of 2022. However, production margin increased to 2.21% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 1.67% in the first quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, the increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions was essentially offset by valuation related adjustments on the Company’s portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which we expect will serve as a partial economic hedge of the mortgage servicing rights in future periods. By comparison, there was a $43.4 million benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2022 related to the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights. We are focused on expanding our market share of purchase originations and finding efficiencies in our delivery channels to reduce costs in light of current market conditions. Based on limited inventory and elevated mortgage rates, we expect that mortgage originations in the third quarter of 2022 will decline relative to the second quarter of 2022. However, the impact of such decline on earnings is expected to be small relative to the anticipated growth in net interest income.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "While uncertain economic conditions may persist in the coming quarters, Wintrust is confident in our ability to navigate such conditions especially given our current credit quality metrics. Non-performing loans comprise only 0.20% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $20.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, in part related to $9.5 million of net charge-offs and strong loan growth recorded in the quarter. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of June 30, 2022 is approximately 1.31% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our second quarter of 2022 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision making, always seeking to minimize dilution.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2022 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $1.9 billion as core loans increased by $910 million and niche loans increased by $1.0 billion. See Table 1 for more information. As of June 30, 2022, virtually all of the PPP loan balances were forgiven with only $82 million remaining on balance sheet.

Total liabilities increased $483 million in the second quarter of 2022 resulting primarily from a $374 million increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was due to a $267 million increase in interest-bearing deposits and $107 million increase in non-interest-bearing deposits. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 87.0%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources on a limited basis to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $337.8 million, an increase of $38.5 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The $38.5 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to improvement in net interest margin. The Company recognized $4.5 million of PPP fee accretion in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $2.1 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.

Net interest margin was 2.92% (2.93% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.60% (2.61% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin increase as compared to the first quarter of 2022 was due to a 36 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a three basis point increase in net free funds contribution. These improvements were partially offset by a seven basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 36 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a 26 basis point improvement on loan yields and a higher liquidity management asset yield as the Company earned higher yields on interest-bearing deposits with banks. The seven basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a six basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily related to the increasing rate environment.

Wintrust remains in an asset-sensitive interest rate position. Based on modeled contractual cash flows, including prepayment assumptions, approximately 80% of our current loan balances are projected to reprice or mature in the next 12 months.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $312.2 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $10.9 million as compared to $301.3 million as of March 31, 2022. A provision for credit losses totaling $20.4 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $4.1 million recorded in the first quarter of 2022. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $2.5 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as 11 basis points in the second quarter of 2022 on an annualized basis compared to three basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2022. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.16% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.13% at March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets totaled $79.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $63.5 million at March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans totaled $72.4 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2022 compared to $57.3 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Other real estate owned (“OREO”) totaled $6.8 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $0.6 million compared to $6.2 million at March 31, 2022. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue remained relatively unchanged at $31.4 million for both the second quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2022. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $43.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net benefit of $445,000 related to essentially offsetting changes in the value of two mortgage assets in the second quarter of 2022. This consisted of a $9.1 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions and a negative $8.7 million valuation related adjustment on the Company’s portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. Whereas, the change in value recorded in the first quarter of 2022 related to these two mortgage assets was a $43.4 million increase in value. Production revenue increased by $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 as production margin rebounded, increasing to 2.21% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 1.67% in the first quarter of 2022. Loans originated for sale were $821 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $75 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 22% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 47% in the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the second quarter of 2022, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the capitalization of $11.2 million and fair value adjustment increase of $9.1 million. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in value of $6.8 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio.

The Company recorded $1.1 million of fees from covered call options in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio by using fees generated from these options to compensate for net interest margin compression. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

Trading gains totaled $176,000 in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a gain of $3.9 million recognized in the first quarter of 2022. Trading gains in the first quarter of 2022 related primarily to a favorable market value adjustment on an interest rate cap derivative which was held as an economic hedge for potentially rising interest rates.

The Company recognized net losses on investment securities of $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to net losses of $2.8 million recognized in the first quarter of 2022.

Other non-interest income decreased $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to $2.5 million of losses relating to the sale of a property no longer considered for future expansion and the anticipated sale of a former data processing facility. Other declines in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 include lower interest rate swap fees, market losses on BOLI investments related to non-qualified deferred compensation accounts recorded in BOLI income and less partnership investment income.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The $5.0 million decrease is primarily related to decreased incentive compensation expense.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $4.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily related to seasonal media advertising and sponsorship costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

Miscellaneous expense in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $5.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $37.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $46.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were 28.21% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 26.65% in the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded excess tax benefits of $81,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to excess tax benefits of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2022, this unit expanded its loan portfolio. The segment’s net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to loan growth and an increased net interest margin.

Mortgage banking revenue was $33.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $43.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $15.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $605,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained robust as of June 30, 2022 indicating momentum for continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2022.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.9 billion during the second quarter of 2022 and average balances increased by $531.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the second quarter of 2022, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2022 as compared to $2.4 billion as of March 31, 2022. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $262,000 from the first quarter of 2022.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $31.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, relatively unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $32.9 billion of assets under administration, which included $6.8 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.9 billion decrease from the $35.8 billion of assets under administration at March 31, 2022. The decrease in assets under administration experienced in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2022 is primarily due to reduced equity and fixed income asset values.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Common Stock Offering

In June 2022, the Company sold through a public offering a total of 3,450,000 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds to the Company totaled approximately $285.7 million, net of estimated issuance costs.

Insurance Agency Loan Portfolio

On November 15, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets from The Allstate Corporation (“Allstate”). Through this business combination, the Company acquired approximately $581.6 million of loans, net of allowance for credit losses measured on the acquisition date. The loan portfolio was comprised of approximately 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally. In addition to acquiring the loans, the Company became the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. In connection with the loan acquisition, a team of Allstate agency lending specialists joined the Company, to augment and expand Wintrust’s existing insurance agency finance business. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9.3 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the first quarter of 2022 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2021 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

       % or(1)
basis point  (bp) change from
1st Quarter
2022		 % or
basis point  (bp) change from
2nd Quarter
2021
  Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 
Net income $94,513  $127,391  $105,109 (26)% (10)%
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2)  152,078   177,786   128,851 (14)  18  
Net income per common share – diluted  1.49   2.07   1.70 (28)  (12) 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.34   0.34   0.31    10  
Net revenue(3)  440,746   462,084   408,963 (5)  8  
Net interest income  337,804   299,294   279,590 13   21  
Net interest margin  2.92%  2.60%  2.62%32 bps 30 bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)  2.93   2.61   2.63 32   30  
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.51   1.00   1.32 51   19  
Return on average assets  0.77   1.04   0.92 (27)  (15) 
Return on average common equity  8.53   11.94   10.24 (341)  (171) 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)  10.36   14.48   12.62 (412)  (226) 
At end of period           
Total assets $50,969,332  $50,250,661  $46,738,450 6 % 9 %
Total loans(5)  37,053,103   35,280,547   32,911,187 20   13  
Total deposits  42,593,326   42,219,322   38,804,616 4   10  
Total shareholders’ equity  4,727,623   4,492,256   4,339,011 21   9  

 

(1)Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):   
Total assets $50,969,332  $50,250,661  $50,142,143  $47,832,271  $46,738,450    
Total loans(1)  37,053,103   35,280,547   34,789,104   33,264,043   32,911,187    
Total deposits  42,593,326   42,219,322   42,095,585   39,952,558   38,804,616    
Total shareholders’ equity  4,727,623   4,492,256   4,498,688   4,410,317   4,339,011    
Selected Statements of Income Data:   
Net interest income $337,804  $299,294  $295,976  $287,496  $279,590 $637,098  $541,485 
Net revenue(2)  440,746   462,084   429,743   423,970   408,963  902,830   857,364 
Net income  94,513   127,391   98,757   109,137   105,109  221,904   258,257 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)  152,078   177,786   146,344   141,826   128,851  329,864   290,363 
Net income per common share – Basic  1.51   2.11   1.61   1.79   1.72  3.61   4.29 
Net income per common share – Diluted  1.49   2.07   1.58   1.77   1.70  3.56   4.24 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.34   0.34   0.31   0.31   0.31  0.68   0.62 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:   
Performance Ratios:   
Net interest margin  2.92%  2.60%  2.54%  2.58%  2.62% 2.76%  2.58%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)  2.93   2.61   2.55   2.59   2.63  2.77   2.59 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.84   1.33   1.08   1.15   1.13  1.08   1.40 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.35   2.33   2.29   2.37   2.45  2.34   2.51 
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.51   1.00   1.21   1.22   1.32  1.25   1.11 
Return on average assets  0.77   1.04   0.80   0.92   0.92  0.91   1.15 
Return on average common equity  8.53   11.94   9.05   10.31   10.24  10.22   12.97 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)  10.36   14.48   11.04   12.62   12.62  12.40   15.99 
Average total assets $49,353,426  $49,501,844  $49,118,777  $47,192,510  $45,946,751 $49,427,225  $45,470,389 
Average total shareholders’ equity  4,526,110   4,500,460   4,433,953   4,343,915   4,256,778  4,513,356   4,211,088 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  86.8%  83.8%  81.7%  83.8%  86.7% 85.3%  86.9%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  87.0   83.6   82.6   83.3   84.8    
Common Share Data at end of period:   
Market price per common share $80.15  $92.93  $90.82  $80.37  $75.63    
Book value per common share  71.06   71.26   71.62   70.19   68.81    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)  59.87   59.34   59.64   58.32   56.92    
Common shares outstanding  60,721,889   57,253,214   57,054,091   56,956,026   57,066,677    
Other Data at end of period:   
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)  8.8%  8.1%  8.0%  8.1%  8.2%   
Risk-based capital ratios:             
Tier 1 capital ratio(5)  9.9   9.6   9.6   9.9   10.1    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)  9.0   8.6   8.6   8.9   9.0    
Total capital ratio(5)  11.8   11.6   11.6   12.1   12.4    
Allowance for credit losses(6) $312,192  $301,327  $299,731  $296,138  $304,121    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.84%  0.85%  0.86%  0.89%  0.92%   
Number of:             
Bank subsidiaries  15   15   15   15   15    
Banking offices  173   174   173   172   172    

 

(1)Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
 Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
(In thousands) 2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$498,891  $462,516  $411,150  $462,244  $434,957 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 475,056   700,056   700,055   55   52 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 3,266,541   4,013,597   5,372,603   5,232,315   4,707,415 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,970,121   2,998,898   2,327,793   2,373,478   2,188,608 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,413,469   3,435,729   2,942,285   2,736,722   2,498,232 
Trading account securities 1,010   852   1,061   1,103   2,667 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 93,295   92,689   90,511   88,193   86,316 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 136,138   136,163   135,378   135,408   136,625 
Brokerage customer receivables 21,527   22,888   26,068   26,378   23,093 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 513,232   606,545   817,912   925,312   984,994 
Loans, net of unearned income 37,053,103   35,280,547   34,789,104   33,264,043   32,911,187 
Allowance for loan losses (251,769)  (250,539)  (247,835)  (248,612)  (261,089)
Net loans 36,801,334   35,030,008   34,541,269   33,015,431   32,650,098 
Premises, software and equipment, net 762,381   761,213   766,405   748,872   752,375 
Lease investments, net 223,813   240,656   242,082   243,933   219,023 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,112,697   1,066,750   1,084,115   1,166,917   1,185,811 
Trade date securities receivable             189,851 
Goodwill 654,709   655,402   655,149   645,792   646,336 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets 25,118   26,699   28,307   30,118   31,997 
Total assets$50,969,332  $50,250,661  $50,142,143  $47,832,271  $46,738,450 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity         
Deposits:         
Non-interest-bearing$13,855,844  $13,748,918  $14,179,980  $13,255,417  $12,796,110 
Interest-bearing 28,737,482   28,470,404   27,915,605   26,697,141   26,008,506 
Total deposits 42,593,326   42,219,322   42,095,585   39,952,558   38,804,616 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,166,071   1,241,071   1,241,071   1,241,071   1,241,071 
Other borrowings 482,787   482,516   494,136   504,527   518,493 
Subordinated notes 437,162   437,033   436,938   436,811   436,719 
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Trade date securities payable    437      1,348    
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,308,797   1,124,460   1,122,159   1,032,073   1,144,974 
Total liabilities 46,241,709   45,758,405   45,643,455   43,421,954   42,399,439 
Shareholders’ Equity:         
Preferred stock 412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500 
Common stock 60,722   59,091   58,892   58,794   58,770 
Surplus 1,880,913   1,698,093   1,685,572   1,674,062   1,669,002 
Treasury stock    (109,903)  (109,903)  (109,903)  (100,363)
Retained earnings 2,616,525   2,548,474   2,447,535   2,373,447   2,288,969 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (243,037)  (115,999)  4,092   1,417   10,133 
Total shareholders’ equity 4,727,623   4,492,256   4,498,688   4,410,317   4,339,011 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$50,969,332  $50,250,661  $50,142,143  $47,832,271  $46,738,450 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021
Interest income            
Interest and fees on loans$320,501  $285,698  $289,140  $285,587  $284,701 $606,199  $558,801 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5,740   6,087   7,234   7,716   8,183  11,827   17,219 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 5,790   1,687   2,254   2,000   1,153  7,477   2,352 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1,364   431   173        1,795    
Investment securities 36,541   32,398   27,210   25,189   23,623  68,939   42,887 
Trading account securities 4   5   4   3   1  9   3 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,823   1,772   1,776   1,777   1,769  3,595   3,514 
Brokerage customer receivables 205   174   188   185   149  379   272 
Total interest income 371,968   328,252   327,979   322,457   319,579  700,220   625,048 
Interest expense            
Interest on deposits 18,985   14,854   16,572   19,305   24,298  33,839   52,242 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,878   4,816   4,923   4,931   4,887  9,694   9,727 
Interest on other borrowings 2,734   2,239   2,250   2,501   2,568  4,973   5,177 
Interest on subordinated notes 5,517   5,482   5,514   5,480   5,512  10,999   10,989 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,050   1,567   2,744   2,744   2,724  3,617   5,428 
Total interest expense 34,164   28,958   32,003   34,961   39,989  63,122   83,563 
Net interest income 337,804   299,294   295,976   287,496   279,590  637,098   541,485 
Provision for credit losses 20,417   4,106   9,299   (7,916)  (15,299) 24,523   (60,646)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 317,387   295,188   286,677   295,412   294,889  612,575   602,131 
Non-interest income            
Wealth management 31,369   31,394   32,489   31,531   30,690  62,763   59,999 
Mortgage banking 33,314   77,231   53,138   55,794   50,584  110,545   164,078 
Service charges on deposit accounts 15,888   15,283   14,734   14,149   13,249  31,171   25,285 
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net (7,797)  (2,782)  (1,067)  (2,431)  1,285  (10,579)  2,439 
Fees from covered call options 1,069   3,742   1,128   1,157   1,388  4,811   1,388 
Trading gains (losses), net 176   3,889   206   58   (438) 4,065   (19)
Operating lease income, net 15,007   15,475   14,204   12,807   12,240  30,482   26,680 
Other 13,916   18,558   18,935   23,409   20,375  32,474   36,029 
Total non-interest income 102,942   162,790   133,767   136,474   129,373  265,732   315,879 
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 167,326   172,355   167,131   170,912   172,817  339,681   353,626 
Software and equipment 24,250   22,810   23,708   22,029   20,866  47,060   41,778 
Operating lease equipment depreciation 8,774   9,708   10,147   10,013   9,949  18,482   20,720 
Occupancy, net 17,651   17,824   18,343   18,158   17,687  35,475   37,683 
Data processing 8,010   7,505   7,207   7,104   6,920  15,515   12,968 
Advertising and marketing 16,615   11,924   13,981   13,443   11,305  28,539   19,851 
Professional fees 7,876   8,401   7,551   7,052   7,304  16,277   14,891 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,579   1,609   1,811   1,877   2,039  3,188   4,046 
FDIC insurance 6,949   7,729   7,317   6,750   6,405  14,678   12,963 
OREO expense, net 294   (1,032)  (641)  (1,531)  769  (738)  518 
Other 29,344   25,465   26,844   26,337   24,051  54,809   47,957 
Total non-interest expense 288,668   284,298   283,399   282,144   280,112  572,966   567,001 
Income before taxes 131,661   173,680   137,045   149,742   144,150  305,341   351,009 
Income tax expense 37,148   46,289   38,288   40,605   39,041  83,437   92,752 
Net income$94,513  $127,391  $98,757  $109,137  $105,109 $221,904  $258,257 
Preferred stock dividends 6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991  13,982   13,982 
Net income applicable to common shares$87,522  $120,400  $91,766  $102,146  $98,118 $207,922  $244,275 
Net income per common share - Basic$1.51  $2.11  $1.61  $1.79  $1.72 $3.61  $4.29 
Net income per common share - Diluted$1.49  $2.07  $1.58  $1.77  $1.70 $3.56  $4.24 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.34  $0.34  $0.31  $0.31  $0.31 $0.68  $0.62 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 58,063   57,196   57,022   57,000   57,049  57,632   56,977 
Dilutive potential common shares 775   862   976   753   726  823   691 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 58,838   58,058   57,998   57,753   57,775  58,455   57,668 

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From(2)
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30, 2021Dec 31, 2021(1) Jun 30, 2021
Balance:            
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$294,688 $296,548 $473,102 $570,663 $633,006(76)% (53)%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 218,544  309,997  344,810  354,649  351,988(74) (38)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$513,232 $606,545 $817,912 $925,312 $984,994(75)% (48)%
             
Core loans:            
Commercial            
Commercial and industrial$5,502,584 $5,348,266 $5,346,084 $4,953,769 $4,650,6076% 18%
Asset-based lending 1,552,033  1,365,297  1,299,869  1,066,376  892,10939  74 
Municipal 535,586  533,357  536,498  524,192  511,0940  5 
Leases 1,592,329  1,481,368  1,454,099  1,365,281  1,357,03619  17 
Commercial real estate            
Residential construction 55,941  57,037  51,464  49,754  55,73518  0 
Commercial construction 1,145,602  1,055,972  1,034,988  1,038,034  1,090,44722  5 
Land 304,775  283,397  269,752  255,927  239,06726  27 
Office 1,321,745  1,273,705  1,285,686  1,269,746  1,220,6586  8 
Industrial 1,746,280  1,668,516  1,585,808  1,490,358  1,434,37720  22 
Retail 1,331,059  1,395,021  1,429,567  1,462,101  1,455,638(14) (9)
Multi-family 2,171,583  2,175,875  2,043,754  2,038,526  1,984,58213  9 
Mixed use and other 1,330,220  1,325,551  1,289,267  1,281,268  1,197,8656  11 
Home equity 325,826  321,435  335,155  347,662  369,806(6) (12)
Residential real estate            
Residential real estate loans for investment 1,965,051  1,749,889  1,606,271  1,520,750  1,479,50745  33 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 34,764  13,520  22,707  18,847  44,333NM (22)
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 79,092  36,576  8,121  8,139  6,445NM NM
Total core loans$20,994,470 $20,084,782 $19,599,090 $18,690,730 $17,989,30614% 17%
             
Niche loans:            
Commercial            
Franchise$1,136,929 $1,181,761 $1,227,234 $1,176,569 $1,060,468(15) % 7%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 398,085  261,847  359,818  468,162  529,86721  (25)
Community Advantage - homeowners association 341,095  324,383  308,286  291,153  287,68921  19 
Insurance agency lending 906,375  833,720  813,897  260,482  273,99923  NM
Premium Finance receivables            
U.S. property & casualty insurance 4,781,042  4,271,828  4,178,474  3,921,289  3,805,50429  26 
Canada property & casualty insurance 760,405  665,580  677,013  695,688  716,36725  6 
Life insurance 7,608,433  7,354,163  7,042,810  6,655,453  6,359,55616  20 
Consumer and other 44,180  48,519  24,199  22,529  9,024NM NM
Total niche loans$15,976,544 $14,941,801 $14,631,731 $13,491,325 $13,042,47419% 22%
             
Commercial PPP loans:            
Originated in 2020$18,547 $40,016 $74,412 $172,849 $656,502NM (97)%
Originated in 2021 63,542  213,948  483,871  909,139  1,222,905NM (95)
Total commercial PPP loans$82,089 $253,964 $558,283 $1,081,988 $1,879,407NM (96)%
             
Total loans, net of unearned income$37,053,103 $35,280,547 $34,789,104 $33,264,043 $32,911,18713% 13%

 

(1)Annualized.
(2)NM - Not meaningful.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		Mar 31,
2022(1)		 Jun 30, 2021
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$13,855,844  $13,748,918  $14,179,980  $13,255,417  $12,796,110 3% 8%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,918,908   5,089,724   4,646,944   4,255,940   3,933,167 65  50 
Wealth management deposits(2) 3,182,407   2,542,995   2,612,759   2,300,818   2,150,851 101  48 
Money market 12,273,350   13,012,460   12,840,432   12,148,541   11,784,213 (23) 4 
Savings 3,686,596   4,089,230   3,846,681   3,861,296   3,776,400 (39) (2)
Time certificates of deposit 3,676,221   3,735,995   3,968,789   4,130,546   4,363,875 (6) (16)
Total deposits$42,593,326  $42,219,322  $42,095,585  $39,952,558  $38,804,616 4% 10%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 33%  32%  34%  33%  33%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 13   12   11   11   10    
Wealth management deposits(2) 7   6   6   6   5    
Money market 29   31   31   30   30    
Savings 9   10   9   10   10    
Time certificates of deposit 9   9   9   10   12    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

 

(1)Annualized.
(2)Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of June 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit(1)
1-3 months$806,666 0.36%
4-6 months 714,444 0.39 
7-9 months 600,188 0.39 
10-12 months 600,812 0.48 
13-18 months 562,331 0.66 
19-24 months 241,172 0.45 
24+ months 150,608 1.03 
Total$3,676,221 0.47%

 

(1)Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
(In thousands)  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $3,265,607  $4,563,726  $6,148,165  $5,112,720  $3,844,355 
Investment securities(2)  6,589,947   6,378,022   5,317,351   5,065,593   4,771,403 
FHLB and FRB stock  136,930   135,912   135,414   136,001   136,324 
Liquidity management assets(3)  9,992,484   11,077,660   11,600,930   10,314,314   8,752,082 
Other earning assets(3)(4)  24,059   25,192   28,298   28,238   23,354 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  560,707   664,019   827,672   871,824   991,011 
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)  35,860,329   34,830,520   33,677,777   32,985,445   33,085,174 
Total earning assets(3)  46,437,579   46,597,391   46,134,677   44,199,821   42,851,621 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (260,547)  (253,080)  (254,874)  (269,963)  (285,686)
Cash and due from banks  476,741   481,634   468,331   425,000   470,566 
Other assets  2,699,653   2,675,899   2,770,643   2,837,652   2,910,250 
Total assets $49,353,426  $49,501,844  $49,118,777  $47,192,510  $45,946,751 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $5,230,702  $4,788,272  $4,439,242  $4,147,436  $3,829,023 
Wealth management deposits  2,835,267   2,505,800   2,646,879   2,353,721   2,226,612 
Money market accounts  11,892,948   12,773,805   12,665,167   11,956,346   11,487,954 
Savings accounts  3,882,856   3,904,299   3,766,037   3,851,523   3,728,271 
Time deposits  3,687,778   3,861,371   4,058,282   4,236,317   4,632,796 
Interest-bearing deposits  27,529,551   27,833,547   27,575,607   26,545,343   25,904,656 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  1,197,390   1,241,071   1,241,073   1,241,073   1,235,142 
Other borrowings  489,779   494,267   501,933   512,785   525,924 
Subordinated notes  437,084   436,966   436,861   436,746   436,644 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  29,907,370   30,259,417   30,009,040   28,989,513   28,355,932 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  13,805,128   13,734,064   13,640,270   12,834,084   12,246,274 
Other liabilities  1,114,818   1,007,903   1,035,514   1,024,998   1,087,767 
Equity  4,526,110   4,500,460   4,433,953   4,343,915   4,256,778 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $49,353,426  $49,501,844  $49,118,777  $47,192,510  $45,946,751 
           
Net free funds/contribution(6) $16,530,209  $16,337,974  $16,125,637  $15,210,308  $14,495,689 

 

(1)Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,
(In thousands)  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $7,154  $2,118  $2,427  $2,000  $1,153 
Investment securities  37,013   32,863   27,696   25,681   24,117 
FHLB and FRB stock  1,823   1,772   1,776   1,777   1,769 
Liquidity management assets(1)  45,990   36,753   31,899   29,458   27,039 
Other earning assets(1)  210   181   194   188   150 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  5,740   6,087   7,234   7,716   8,183 
Loans, net of unearned income(1)  321,069   286,125   289,557   285,998   285,116 
Total interest income $373,009  $329,146  $328,884  $323,360  $320,488 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $2,553  $1,990  $1,913  $1,916  $1,886 
Wealth management deposits  3,685   918   1,402   1,176   958 
Money market accounts  8,559   7,648   7,658   7,905   8,373 
Savings accounts  347   336   345   406   402 
Time deposits  3,841   3,962   5,254   7,902   12,679 
Interest-bearing deposits  18,985   14,854   16,572   19,305   24,298 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  4,878   4,816   4,923   4,931   4,887 
Other borrowings  2,734   2,239   2,250   2,501   2,568 
Subordinated notes  5,517   5,482   5,514   5,480   5,512 
Junior subordinated debentures  2,050   1,567   2,744   2,744   2,724 
Total interest expense $34,164  $28,958  $32,003  $34,961  $39,989 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (1,041)  (894)  (905)  (903)  (909)
Net interest income (GAAP)(2)  337,804   299,294   295,976   287,496   279,590 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  1,041   894   905   903   909 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) $338,845  $300,188  $296,881  $288,399  $280,499 

 

(1)Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30,
2021
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 0.88% 0.19% 0.16% 0.16% 0.12%
Investment securities 2.25  2.09  2.07  2.01  2.03 
FHLB and FRB stock 5.34  5.29  5.20  5.18  5.20 
Liquidity management assets 1.85  1.35  1.09  1.13  1.24 
Other earning assets 3.49  2.91  2.71  2.64  2.59 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4.11  3.72  3.47  3.51  3.31 
Loans, net of unearned income 3.59  3.33  3.41  3.44  3.46 
Total earning assets 3.22% 2.86% 2.83% 2.90% 3.00%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 0.20% 0.17% 0.17% 0.18% 0.20%
Wealth management deposits 0.52  0.15  0.21  0.20  0.17 
Money market accounts 0.29  0.24  0.24  0.26  0.29 
Savings accounts 0.04  0.03  0.04  0.04  0.04 
Time deposits 0.42  0.42  0.51  0.74  1.10 
Interest-bearing deposits 0.28  0.22  0.24  0.29  0.38 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.63  1.57  1.57  1.58  1.59 
Other borrowings 2.24  1.84  1.78  1.94  1.96 
Subordinated notes 5.05  5.02  5.05  5.02  5.05 
Junior subordinated debentures 3.20  2.47  4.23  4.23  4.25 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.46% 0.39% 0.42% 0.48% 0.56%
           
Interest rate spread(1)(2) 2.76% 2.47% 2.41% 2.42% 2.44%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01)
Net free funds/contribution(3) 0.17  0.14  0.14  0.17  0.19 
Net interest margin (GAAP)(2) 2.92% 2.60% 2.54% 2.58% 2.62%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.01  0.01  0.01  0.01  0.01 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 2.93% 2.61% 2.55% 2.59% 2.63%

 

(1)Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 Average Balance
for six months ended,		Interest
for six months ended,		Yield/Rate
for six months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30,
2021		Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)$3,911,080  $4,036,553 $9,272  $2,352 0.48% 0.12%
Investment securities(2) 6,484,570   4,360,323  69,876   43,881 2.17  2.03 
FHLB and FRB stock 136,424   136,043  3,595   3,514 5.31  5.21 
Liquidity management assets(3)(4)$10,532,074  $8,532,919 $82,743  $49,747 1.58% 1.18%
Other earning assets(3)(4)(5) 24,622   21,870  391   275 3.20  2.55 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 612,078   1,070,985  11,827   17,219 3.90  3.24 
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6) 35,348,269   32,765,825  607,194   559,600 3.46  3.44 
Total earning assets(4)$46,517,043  $42,391,599 $702,155  $626,841 3.04% 2.98%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (256,834)  (306,268)      
Cash and due from banks 479,174   418,777       
Other assets 2,687,842   2,966,281       
Total assets$49,427,225  $45,470,389       
          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits$5,010,709  $3,761,614 $4,543  $3,909 0.18% 0.21%
Wealth management deposits 2,671,444   2,220,223  4,603   1,957 0.35  0.18 
Money market accounts 12,330,943   11,284,383  16,207   16,468 0.27  0.29 
Savings accounts 3,893,519   3,658,307  683   832 0.04  0.05 
Time deposits 3,774,095   4,753,424  7,803   29,076 0.42  1.23 
Interest-bearing deposits$27,680,710  $25,677,951 $33,839  $52,242 0.25% 0.41%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,219,110   1,231,806  9,694   9,727 1.60  1.59 
Other borrowings 492,011   522,078  4,973   5,177 2.04  2.00 
Subordinated notes 437,025   436,588  10,999   10,989 5.03  5.03 
Junior subordinated debentures 253,566   253,566  3,617   5,428 2.84  4.26 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$30,082,422  $28,121,989 $63,122  $83,563 0.42% 0.60%
Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,769,792   12,029,936       
Other liabilities 1,061,655   1,107,376       
Equity 4,513,356   4,211,088       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$49,427,225  $45,470,389       
Interest rate spread(4)(7)      2.62% 2.38%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    (1,935)  (1,793)(0.01) (0.01)
Net free funds/contribution(8)$16,434,621  $14,269,610    0.15  0.21 
Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4)   $637,098  $541,485 2.76% 2.58%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment    1,935   1,793 0.01  0.01 
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)   $639,033  $543,278 2.77% 2.59%

 

(1)Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4)See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.  

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario+200
Basis
Points		 +100
Basis
Points		 -100
Basis
Points
Jun 30, 202217.0% 9.0% (12.6)%
Mar 31, 202221.4  11.0  (11.3)
Dec 31, 202125.3  12.4  (8.5)
Sep 30, 202124.3  11.5  (7.8)
Jun 30, 202124.6  11.7  (6.9)

 

Ramp Scenario+200
Basis
Points		 +100
Basis
Points		 -100
Basis
Points
Jun 30, 202210.2% 5.3% (6.9)%
Mar 31, 202211.2  5.8  (7.1)
Dec 31, 202113.9  6.9  (5.6)
Sep 30, 202110.8  5.4  (3.8)
Jun 30, 202111.4  5.8  (3.3)

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or maturity period
As of June 30, 2022One year or
less

 From one to
five years

 From five to fifteen years

 After fifteen years

 Total

(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$464,118 $2,246,393 $1,395,019 $12,365 $4,117,895
Fixed rate - PPP 9,032  73,057      82,089
Variable rate 7,843,285  3,783  53    7,847,121
Total commercial$8,316,435 $2,323,233 $1,395,072 $12,365 $12,047,105
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate 425,615  2,542,948  599,290  40,377  3,608,230
Variable rate 5,780,969  18,006      5,798,975
Total commercial real estate$6,206,584 $2,560,954 $599,290 $40,377 $9,407,205
Home equity         
Fixed rate 12,945  3,571  2,124  39  18,679
Variable rate 307,147        307,147
Total home equity$320,092 $3,571 $2,124 $39 $325,826
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate 15,003  4,731  31,471  984,504  1,035,709
Variable rate 62,764  206,163  774,271    1,043,198
Total residential real estate$77,767 $210,894 $805,742 $984,504 $2,078,907
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate 5,380,040  161,407      5,541,447
Variable rate         
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$5,380,040 $161,407 $ $ $5,541,447
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate 16,346  497,654  21,784    535,784
Variable rate 7,072,649        7,072,649
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$7,088,995 $497,654 $21,784 $ $7,608,433
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate 10,538  5,276  97  490  16,401
Variable rate 27,779        27,779
Total consumer and other$38,317 $5,276 $97 $490 $44,180
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate 6,324,605  5,461,980  2,049,785  1,037,775  14,874,145
Fixed rate - PPP 9,032  73,057      82,089
Variable rate 21,094,593  227,952  774,324    22,096,869
Total loans, net of unearned income$27,428,230 $5,762,989 $2,824,109 $1,037,775 $37,053,103
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
Prime        $3,699,801
One- month LIBOR         6,534,892
Three- month LIBOR         237,028
Twelve- month LIBOR         6,747,889
U.S. Treasury tenors         130,698
SOFR tenors         3,586,073
Ameribor tenors         332,768
BSBY tenors         29,945
Other         797,775
Total variable rate        $22,096,869

LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.
BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $6.5 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  Prime 1-month
LIBOR		 12-month
LIBOR		 
Second Quarter 2022 125bps134bps152bps
First Quarter 2022 25 35 152 
Fourth Quarter 2021 0 2 34 
Third Quarter 2021 0 -2 -1 
Second Quarter 2021 0 -1 -3 

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,Jun 30, Jun 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021  2022   2021 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $301,327  $299,731  $296,138  $304,121  $321,308 $299,731  $379,969 
Provision for credit losses  20,417   4,106   9,299   (7,916)  (15,299) 24,523   (60,646)
Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period(1)        470            
Other adjustments  (56)  22   5   (65)  34  (34)  65 
Charge-offs:             
Commercial  8,928   1,414   4,431   1,352   3,237  10,342   15,018 
Commercial real estate  40   777   495   406   1,412  817   2,392 
Home equity  192   197   135   59   142  389   142 
Residential real estate     466   1,067   10   3  466   5 
Premium finance receivables  2,903   1,678   2,314   1,390   2,077  4,581   5,316 
Consumer and other  253   193   157   112   104  446   218 
Total charge-offs  12,316   4,725   8,599   3,329   6,975  17,041   23,091 
Recoveries:             
Commercial  996   538   389   816   902  1,534   1,354 
Commercial real estate  553   32   217   373   514  585   714 
Home equity  123   93   461   313   328  216   429 
Residential real estate  6   5   85   5   36  11   240 
Premium finance receivables  1,119   1,476   1,240   1,728   3,239  2,595   5,021 
Consumer and other  23   49   26   92   34  72   66 
Total recoveries  2,820   2,193   2,418   3,327   5,053  5,013   7,824 
Net charge-offs  (9,496)  (2,532)  (6,181)  (2)  (1,922) (12,028)  (15,267)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $312,192  $301,327  $299,731  $296,138  $304,121 $312,192  $304,121 
              
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:   
Commercial  0.27%  0.03%  0.14%  0.02%  0.08% 0.15%  0.22%
Commercial real estate  (0.02)  0.03   0.01   0.00   0.04  0.01   0.04 
Home equity  0.09   0.13   (0.38)  (0.28)  (0.20) 0.11   (0.15)
Residential real estate  0.00   0.11   0.25   0.00   (0.01) 0.05   (0.03)
Premium finance receivables  0.06   0.01   0.04   (0.01)  (0.04) 0.03   0.01 
Consumer and other  1.31   1.19   0.95   0.26   0.69  1.26%  0.62 
Total loans, net of unearned income  0.11%  0.03%  0.07%  0.00%  0.02% 0.07%  0.09%
              
Loans at period end $37,053,103  $35,280,547  $34,789,104  $33,264,043  $32,911,187    
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end  0.68%  0.71%  0.71%  0.75%  0.79%   
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end  0.84   0.85   0.86   0.89   0.92    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans  0.84   0.86   0.88   0.92   0.98    

 

(1)The initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans acquired during the period measured approximately $2.8 million, of which approximately $2.3 million was charged-off related to PCD loans that met the Company’s charge-off policy at the time of acquisition. After considering these loans that were immediately charged-off, the net impact of PCD allowance for credit losses at the acquisition date was approximately $470,000.


TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

  Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30,Jun 30, Jun 30,
(In thousands)  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021  2022  2021 
Provision for loan losses $10,782  $5,214  $4,929  $(12,410) $(14,731)$15,996 $(43,082)
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses  9,711   (1,189)  4,375   4,501   (558) 8,522  (17,593)
Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses  (76)  81   (5)  (7)  (10) 5  29 
Provision for credit losses $20,417  $4,106  $9,299  $(7,916) $(15,299)$24,523 $(60,646)
              
Allowance for loan losses $251,769  $250,539  $247,835  $248,612  $261,089    
Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses  60,340   50,629   51,818   47,443   42,942    
Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses  312,109   301,168   299,653   296,055   304,031    
Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses  83   159   78   83   90    
Allowance for credit losses $312,192  $301,327  $299,731  $296,138  $304,121    

TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

 As of Jun 30, 2022As of Mar 31, 2022As of Dec 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s balance		Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s balance		Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s balance
Commercial:               
Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans$11,965,016 $142,916 1.19%$11,329,999 $120,910 1.07%$11,345,785 $119,305 1.05%
Commercial PPP loans 82,089  3 0.00  253,964  1 0.00  558,283  2 0.00 
Commercial real estate:               
Construction and development 1,506,318  45,522 3.02  1,396,406  34,206 2.45  1,356,204  35,206 2.60 
Non-construction 7,900,887  98,210 1.24  7,838,668  110,700 1.41  7,634,082  109,377 1.43 
Home equity 325,826  6,990 2.15  321,435  10,566 3.29  335,155  10,699 3.19 
Residential real estate 2,078,907  10,479 0.50  1,799,985  9,429 0.52  1,637,099  8,782 0.54 
Premium finance receivables               
Commercial insurance loans 5,541,447  6,840 0.12  4,937,408  14,082 0.29  4,855,487  15,246 0.31 
Life insurance loans 7,608,433  662 0.01  7,354,163  640 0.01  7,042,810  613 0.01 
Consumer and other 44,180  487 1.10  48,519  634 1.31  24,199  423 1.75 
Total loans, net of unearned income$37,053,103 $312,109 0.84%$35,280,547 $301,168 0.85%$34,789,104 $299,653 0.86%
Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans$36,971,014 $312,106 0.84%$35,026,583 $301,167 0.86%$34,230,821 $299,651 0.88%
                
Total core loans(1)$20,994,470 $275,188 1.31%$20,084,782 $262,447 1.31%$19,599,090 $260,511 1.33%
Total niche loans(1) 15,976,544  36,918 0.23  14,941,801  38,720 0.26  14,631,731  39,140 0.27 
Total PPP loans 82,089  3 0.00  253,964  1 0.00  558,283  2 0.00 
                

 

(1)See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.

TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

(In thousands) Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021
Loan Balances:          
Commercial          
Nonaccrual $32,436 $16,878 $20,399 $26,468 $23,232
90+ days and still accruing      15    1,244
60-89 days past due  16,789  1,294  24,262  9,768  5,204
30-59 days past due  14,120  31,889  43,861  25,224  18,478
Current  11,983,760  11,533,902  11,815,531  11,126,512  11,394,118
Total commercial $12,047,105 $11,583,963 $11,904,068 $11,187,972 $11,442,276
Commercial real estate          
Nonaccrual $10,718 $12,301 $21,746 $23,706 $26,035
90+ days and still accruing          
60-89 days past due  6,771  2,648  284  5,395  4,382
30-59 days past due  34,220  30,141  40,443  79,818  19,698
Current  9,355,496  9,189,984  8,927,813  8,776,795  8,628,254
Total commercial real estate $9,407,205 $9,235,074 $8,990,286 $8,885,714 $8,678,369
Home equity          
Nonaccrual $1,084 $1,747 $2,574 $3,449 $3,478
90+ days and still accruing        164  
60-89 days past due  154  199    340  301
30-59 days past due  930  545  1,120  867  777
Current  323,658  318,944  331,461  342,842  365,250
Total home equity $325,826 $321,435 $335,155 $347,662 $369,806
Residential real estate          
Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies(1) $113,856 $50,096  30,828 $26,986 $50,778
Nonaccrual  8,330  7,262  16,440  22,633  23,050
90+ days and still accruing          
60-89 days past due  534  293  982  1,540  1,584
30-59 days past due  147  18,808  12,145  1,076  2,139
Current  1,956,040  1,723,526  1,576,704  1,495,501  1,452,734
Total residential real estate $2,078,907