Raincatcher Represents Winter Park & Steamboat Lodging Companies on Their Successful Sale to Sunset Management Company

DENVER, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter Park Lodging Company, a family-owned vacation rental company in Colorado, has been acquired by Sunset Management Company. The Steamboat Springs-based company was exclusively represented by Raincatcher during the sale process.

Founded in 2005 by Chris and Sarah Bradford , Winter Park Lodging was born out of a need for superior local property management. The couple had their own vacation rental properties in Winter Park, Colorado, but the lack of professional support in their area prompted them to grow the business from 15 to 160 properties between its start and 2014. In 2014, the business grew to serve Steamboat Springs, Colorado, while continuing to serve the Winter Park community.

Known for its local roots backed with top-shelf professionalism, strong owner relationships, guest satisfaction, peerless online experience (for guests and owners alike), and top-tier properties, Sarah Bradford also developed a refined process for taking on top-performing properties and maximizing revenue from them.

Sarah Bradford chose Raincatcher to represent her company for sale because she valued both the attention to financial details, as well as the hands-on, personalized team approach that the brokerage takes when partnering with a company for sale.

“One of the key things that Raincatcher did for us was help us prepare for after the sale. They helped us create the whole team around our transaction,” said Sarah Bradford of her experience. “They helped us find an amazing attorney, accountant, and financial advisor. They also helped us with the market value of our company by doing the most detailed financials that I have ever or will ever see. When we sold we felt that we had a whole team behind us and that we had made the best decision possible.”



The deal was exemplary for Raincatcher as it stood close to their mission to help business owners truly receive maximum value when selling their businesses.”

“By spending the time necessary and preparing for an exit, the sellers were able to maximize their value, run a competitive process, and also complete a transaction with the right buyer to carry on the legacy of WPLCO and SBLCO,” added Raincatcher COO and Co-owner Jason Thomas.

