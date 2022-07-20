CBNK Announces Record Quarterly Earnings

Diluted EPS of $0.80, ROAA of 2.23%, and ROAE of 22.16% for 2Q 2022

| Source: Capital Bancorp, Inc. Capital Bancorp, Inc.

Rockville, Maryland, UNITED STATES

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $11.5 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 representing 19.3% growth when compared to net income of $9.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. Net portfolio loans increased $81.4 million, or 21.4 percent annualized, during the second quarter.

"Loan growth, stable deposit costs, OpenSky® performance and lower than anticipated expenses drove another quarter of outstanding performance," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. "Credit quality in our commercial and consumer loan portfolios remains stable with an anticipated increase in loss provisions in our OpenSky® loan portfolio. Continued aggressive marketing by fintech and credit card companies offering unsecured subprime credit cards has resulted in account growth headwinds in OpenSky®, but we are confident that our approach to serving this market and our investments to scale our platform will continue to deliver substantial profits in this business. Our multi-year effort to transform our deposit franchise continues to show results and will help drive results in the rising rate environment."

"We are pleased with how well Capital Bank's diversified business model continues to perform despite changes in macroeconomic conditions" said Steven Schwartz, Chairman of the Board of the Company. "Our extremely dedicated management team and fully engaged Board remain focused on increasing shareholder value by improving our unique mix of products with the adoption of state-of-the-art technology to deliver coveted financial solutions to our customers."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Capital Bancorp, Inc.

  • Record Earnings - Continued strong performance by the Commercial Bank and OpenSky® contributed to the second quarter's record results. Quarterly net income increased to $11.5 million from $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 due mainly to increased net interest income due to loan growth and an increase in rates. The increase in net interest income was offset by an increase in the loan loss provision and a decrease in noninterest income. Earnings were $0.80 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $0.68 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Continued Outstanding Performance Ratios - Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") were 2.23% and 22.16%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 1.90% and 22.36%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Expanded Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin was 7.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 5.47% for the same three month period last year. The margin expansion was primarily driven by increases in the yield on portfolio loans including credit card loans to card holders whose accounts have been open for more than a year as origination costs on these accounts are amortized in the first year and no longer offset annual renewal fees. Rate increases in our adjustable rate portfolios also contributed to the margin expansion.
  • Robust Capital Positions - As of June 30, 2022, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.55% and an allowance for loan losses to total portfolio loans ratio of 1.63%, or 1.64% excluding SBA-PPP loans. Tangible book value per common share grew 15.0 percent to $14.80 at June 30, 2022 when compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Commercial Bank

  • Strong Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $199.2 million, or 15.6 percent, to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021. This growth was mainly due to a 29.0 percent increase in commercial real estate loans of $136.8 million, of which $92.9 million was owner occupied. Also contributing to the growth was a 22.0 percent increase in commercial and industrial loans of $34.9 million and an 7.8 percent increase in construction real estate loans of $17.4 million when comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
  • Improving Credit Metrics - Non-performing assets ("NPAs") decreased to 0.34% of total assets at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.54% at June 30, 2021 with the disposition of $3.2 million in other real estate owned and a reduction in nonaccrual loans of $1.0 million as management continues to focus on reducing non-performing assets. The provision for loan losses increased $1.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. The current provision for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $2.0 million and was related to the growth in the unsecured credit card loans and secured customer attrition which tends to result in an increase in charge offs of certain fees in excess of the secured portion of the loan.
  • SBA-PPP Loans - SBA-PPP loans, net of $301 thousand in unearned fees, totaled $15.9 million at June 30, 2022 which was comprised of $1.4 million in 2020 originations and $14.7 million of 2021 originations. As of June 30, 2022, the Company has obtained forgiveness for $359.5 million of SBA-PPP loans.

Capital Bank Home Loans

  • Slowing Mortgage Originations - Origination volumes declined 68.2 percent, to $84.4 million, in the second quarter of 2022, when compared to $265.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The continued steepening of the yield curve in the second quarter of 2022 slowed originations from the year earlier when low interest rates fueled refinance volumes.
  • Purchase Volume - While purchase volumes increased to 85.2 percent of total originations for the second quarter of 2022, up from 50.6 percent during the second quarter of 2021, total purchase originations declined by 46.7% during the same period.

OpenSky®

  • Strong Revenue Growth - OpenSky® revenue grew by 22.1 percent to $23.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from the same period in 2021 due to an increase in average credit card loan balances as well as an increase in the yield on those credit card loans. Normal customer attrition and aggressive marketing by fintech and credit card companies offering unsecured subprime credit cards has resulted in the continued decline in the total number of OpenSky® accounts.
  • Continued Growth in OpenSky® Loans - OpenSky® loan balances, net of reserves, increased by $20.8 million to $142.2 million compared to $121.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Corresponding deposit balances decreased 11.4 percent or $27.6 million from $241.7 million at June 30, 2021 to $214.1 million at June 30, 2022.

2022 Highlights

Capital Bancorp

  • Diversified Businesses Drive Net Income - Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 16.6 percent to $21.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, from $18.6 million, or $1.32 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Continued strong operating results demonstrate the advantages of the Company's diversified business lines that are, in certain respects, non-correlated across economic cycles.
  • Top Tier Performance Ratios - Improved earnings supported ROAA and ROAE of 2.12% and 21.25%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 1.88% and 22.33%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Expanded Net Interest Margin - For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest margin increased by 161 basis points to 6.93% compared to 5.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The margin improvement was primarily driven by increases in the yield on portfolio loans including credit card loans to card holders whose accounts have been open for more than a year as origination costs on these accounts are amortized in the first year and no longer offset annual renewal fees.. Rate increases in our adjustable rate portfolios also contributed to the margin expansion.
  • Stable Efficiency Ratio - The efficiency ratio decreased to 63.52% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 66.73% for the same six month period in the prior year.
  • Strong Balance Sheet Growth - Total assets increased $99.5 million, or 4.8 percent during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and was primarily funded by a $91.8 million increase in deposits.The growth of earning assets on the balance sheet consisted primarily of increases in cash equivalents of $67.5 million, portfolio loans net of deferred fees of $83.7 million which includes OpenSky® net loan growth of $15.8 million, and investment securities available for sale of $42.1 million. Asset growth was primarily offset by a decrease of $92.4 million in SBA-PPP loans.

Commercial Bank

  • Strong Portfolio Loan Growth - During the first six months of 2022, portfolio loans, excluding credit card loans, increased by $84.2 million, or 12.2 percent on an annualized basis, to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to the first six months of 2021 when portfolio loans, excluding credit card loans, increased by $61.0 million to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021. The 2022 growth was primarily due to a $52.3 million increase in commercial real estate loans, of which $47.7 million was owner occupied, and a $28.6 million increase in residential real estate.
  • Improved Deposit Franchise and Lower Cost of Funding - While total deposits at June 30, 2022 decreased in comparison to total deposits at June 30, 2021, the composition of the deposit portfolio has continued to shift into a more favorable source of funding. Noninterest bearing deposits continue to grow and represented 44.6 percent of total deposits at June 30, 2022. The cost of interest bearing liabilities declined to 0.43% from 0.73% for the same period in the prior year, due mainly to the run-off of higher cost time deposits which have been replaced with lower cost money market accounts.
  • COVID-19 Related Deferrals - At June 30, 2022, outstanding loans deferred due to COVID-19 amounted to $2.3 million, a decrease of 86.9 percent from $11.9 million at June 30, 2021.

Capital Bank Home Loans

  • Gain on Sale - The year-to-date gain on sale of mortgage loans decreased to $5.0 million at June 30, 2022 from $19.8 million at June 30, 2021 due mainly to the $424.4 million, or 68.5 percent, decline in mortgage originations. The steepening yield curve in 2022 has slowed originations from the year earlier period when low interest rates fueled refinance volumes. Gain on sale margins, down slightly from 2.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, remained strong at 2.48% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Historically-low housing inventory, shortages in new home building materials, and fluctuating interest rates are likely to continue suppressing origination volumes into 2022.

OpenSky®

  • Balance Growth Offsets Account Attrition - Gross credit card balances increased by $20.7 million, or 16.7 percent, at June 30, 2022 when compared to June 30, 2021. The growth in credit card loan balances coupled with an increase in interest rates accounted for the $12.4 million growth in interest income when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2022 to the same period in 2021. A decrease in overall credit card accounts led to a reduction in credit card fees, which decreased by 11.1 percent to $12.1 million compared to $13.7 million for the same six month period last year.
       
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited      
          
 Quarter Ended   Six months ended  
 June 30,   June 30,  
(dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022   2021  % Change  2022   2021  % Change
Earnings Summary           
Interest income$36,556  $29,289  24.8 % $70,957  $55,927  26.9 %
Interest expense 1,156   1,769  (34.7)%  2,226   3,964  (43.8)%
Net interest income 35,400   27,520  28.6 %  68,731   51,963  32.3 %
Provision for loan losses 2,035   781  160.6 %  2,987   1,284  132.6 %
Noninterest income 8,362   13,471  (37.9)%  16,650   27,421  (39.3)%
Noninterest expense 27,130   27,205  (0.3)%  54,232   52,972  2.4 %
Income before income taxes 14,597   13,005  12.2 %  28,162   25,128  12.1 %
Income tax expense 3,089   3,357  (8.0)%  6,443   6,499  (0.9)%
Net income$11,508  $9,648  19.3 % $21,719  $18,629  16.6 %
            
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (2)$16,632  $13,786  20.6 % $31,149  $26,412  17.9 %
Weighted average common shares - Basic 14,007   13,766  1.8 %  13,998   13,762  1.7 %
Weighted average common shares - Diluted 14,313   14,172  1.0 %  14,323   14,070  1.8 %
Earnings per share - Basic$0.82  $0.70  17.1 % $1.55  $1.35  14.8 %
Earnings per share - Diluted$0.80  $0.68  17.6 % $1.52  $1.32  15.2 %
Return on average assets (1) 2.23 %  1.90 % 17.4 %  2.12 %  1.88 % 12.8 %
Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans(1) (2) 2.04 %  1.65 % 23.6 %  1.86 %  1.60 % 16.3 %
Return on average equity 22.16 %  22.36 % (0.9)%  21.25 %  22.33 % (4.8)%
                    


 Quarter Ended 2Q22 vs. 2Q21 Quarter Ended
 June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30,
(in thousands except per share data) 2022  2021 % Change  2022  2021  2021
Balance Sheet Highlights           
Assets$2,154,846 $2,151,850 0.1 % $2,122,453 $2,055,300 $2,169,556
Investment securities available for sale 226,509  160,515 41.1 %  172,712  184,455  189,165
Mortgage loans held for sale 11,708  47,935 (75.6)%  17,036  15,989  36,005
SBA-PPP loans, net of fees 15,864  202,763 (92.2)%  51,085  108,285  137,178
Portfolio loans receivable (3) 1,607,677  1,392,471 15.5 %  1,526,256  1,523,982  1,445,126
Allowance for loan losses 26,419  24,079 9.7 %  25,252  25,181  24,753
Deposits 1,888,920  1,917,419 (1.5)%  1,862,722  1,797,137  1,921,238
FHLB borrowings 22,000  22,000  %  22,000  22,000  22,000
Other borrowed funds 12,062  12,062  %  12,062  12,062  12,062
Total stockholders' equity 207,316  177,204 17.0 %  201,492  197,903  189,080
Tangible common equity(2) 207,316  177,204 17.0 %  201,492  197,903  189,080
            
Common shares outstanding 14,010  13,772 1.7 %  14,001  13,962  13,802
Tangible book value per share (2)$14.80 $12.87 15.0 % $14.39 $14.17 $13.70


______________
(1)Annualized for the quarterly periods
(2)Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(3)Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.
  

Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income increased $7.9 million, or 28.6 percent, to $35.4 million from the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase in interest earned on the credit card loan portfolio. The net interest margin increased 159 basis points to 7.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from the same period in 2021 due in large part to the acceleration of the deferred fees associated with the SBA-PPP loan forgiveness as well as the recognition of deferred fees on the credit card loans. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.86% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.55% for the same period in 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, average interest earning assets decreased $4.9 million, or 0.2 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2021, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 147 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest bearing liabilities decreased $60.0 million, or 5.5 percent, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 20 basis points to 0.45% from 0.65%.

The provision for loan losses of $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was related to growth in the credit card portfolio and the cycling of credit card accounts. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 were $868 thousand, or 0.23% on an annualized basis of average portfolio loans, compared to $252 thousand, or 0.08% on an annualized basis of average loans for the second quarter of 2021. All of the $868 thousand in net charge-offs during the quarter were related to the credit card portfolio.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income was $8.4 million, a decrease of $5.1 million, or 37.9 percent, from $13.5 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily the result of reduced mortgage banking revenue.

Net credit card loan balances increased by $20.8 million to $142.2 million as of June 30, 2022 from $121.4 million at June 30, 2021. The related deposit account balances decreased 11.4 percent to $214.1 million at June 30, 2022 when compared to $241.7 million at June 30, 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, OpenSky's® secured credit card accounts decreased by 14 thousand net compared to 65 thousand net new accounts for the same period in 2021 as the elevated new account originations related to Covid stimulus payments subside.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased to 62.00% compared to 66.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest expense was $27.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $27.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $74 thousand, or 0.3 percent. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in data processing expenses of $2.9 million and loan processing expenses of $640 thousand, and were offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.3 million, advertising expenses of $930 thousand, and professional fees of $1.1 million.

Operating Results - Comparison of Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income increased $16.8 million, or 32.3 percent, to $68.7 million from the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase in average balances in the portfolio loans. The net interest margin increased 161 basis points to 6.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from the same period in 2021. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.84% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.59% for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, average interest earning assets increased $30.8 million, or 1.6 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2021, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 143 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $56.9 million, or 5.2 percent, while the average cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 30 basis points to 0.43% from 0.73%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $3.0 million, an increase of $1.7 million from the prior year. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $1.7 million, or 0.23% annualized of average portfolio loans, compared to $640 thousand, or 0.10% annualized of average portfolio loans, for the same period in 2021. The $1.7 million in net charge-offs during the six months ended June 30, 2022 was comprised of credit card portfolio net charge-offs.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income was $16.7 million, a decrease of $10.8 million, or 39.3 percent, from the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by the reduction in mortgage banking revenues of $9.7 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Bank had a net decrease of 44 thousand OpenSky® secured credit card accounts, decreasing the total number of open accounts to 616 thousand. This compares to 139 thousand net new originations for the same period last year, which increased total open accounts to 708 thousand.

The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased to 63.52% compared to 66.73% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 due to increases in interest income.

Noninterest expense was $54.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $53.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.3 million, or 2.4 percent. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.1 million, or 17.7 percent, increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in professional fees of 58.6 percent, or $1.8 million, and an $1.7 million, or 81.7 percent, increase in advertising expense. The increase was partially offset by a $3.9 million, or 20.0 percent, decrease in data processing and a $1.3 million, or 64.1 percent, decrease in loan processing. The decrease of $3.9 million in data processing expenses was primarily due to a contract renegotiation.

Financial Condition

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $2.2 billion, comparable to the balance at June 30, 2021. Net portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale and SBA-PPP loans, totaled $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 15.5 percent as compared to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2021.

While total deposits were $1.9 billion for the period ended June 30, 2022, a slight decline from the balance at June 30, 2021, the composition of the deposit portfolio shifted, with a decrease in higher costing time deposits of $121.9 million, or 43.1 percent, when comparing June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2021 to lower costing money market accounts and noninterest bearing accounts. At June 30, 2022, there were no listing service or brokered deposits compared to $68.2 million at June 30, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022, which increased the allowance for loan losses to $26.4 million, or 1.63% of total loans (1.64%, excluding SBA-PPP loans, on a non-GAAP basis) at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $7.3 million, or 0.34% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022, down from $11.6 million, or 0.54% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, and was comprised solely of nonperforming loans. Included in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022 were troubled debt restructurings of $519 thousand.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $207.3 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $177.2 million at June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to earnings during the period of $21.7 million which were offset by unrealized losses recorded net of tax on the available for sale securities in the rising interest rate environment creating a $12.3 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income during the period. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.

       
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)      
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022  2021  2022  2021
Interest income       
Loans, including fees$35,304 $28,641 $69,193 $54,709
Investment securities available for sale 779  544  1,149  1,021
Federal funds sold and other 473  104  615  197
Total interest income 36,556  29,289  70,957  55,927
        
Interest expense       
Deposits 964  1,582  1,847  3,589
Borrowed funds 192  187  379  375
Total interest expense 1,156  1,769  2,226  3,964
        
Net interest income 35,400  27,520  68,731  51,963
Provision for loan losses 2,035  781  2,987  1,284
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 33,365  26,739  65,744  50,679
        
Noninterest income       
Service charges on deposits 183  165  346  312
Credit card fees 6,210  7,715  12,134  13,655
Mortgage banking revenue 1,528  5,270  3,318  13,013
Gain on sale of investment securities available for sale, net   153    153
Other fees and charges 441  168  852  288
Total noninterest income 8,362  13,471  16,650  27,421
        
Noninterest expenses       
Salaries and employee benefits 10,071  8,750  20,381  17,317
Occupancy and equipment 1,313  1,195  2,339  2,324
Professional fees 2,417  1,362  4,738  2,987
Data processing 7,266  10,122  15,542  19,433
Advertising 2,223  1,293  3,862  2,126
Loan processing 335  975  727  2,026
Other operating 3,505  3,508  6,643  6,759
Total noninterest expenses 27,130  27,205  54,232  52,972
Income before income taxes 14,597  13,005  28,162  25,128
Income tax expense 3,089  3,357  6,443  6,499
Net income$11,508 $9,648 $21,719 $18,629
            


Consolidated Balance Sheets    
(in thousands except share data)(unaudited)
June 30, 2022		 December 31, 2021
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$14,776  $42,914 
Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions 234,823   136,824 
Federal funds sold 1,285   3,657 
Total cash and cash equivalents 250,884   183,395 
Investment securities available for sale 226,509   184,455 
Marketable equity securities 245   245 
Restricted investments 3,615   3,498 
Loans held for sale 11,708   15,989 
SBA-PPP loans receivable, net of fees 15,864   108,285 
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 1,607,677   1,523,982 
Less allowance for loan losses (26,419)  (25,181)
Total portfolio loans held for investment, net 1,581,258   1,498,801 
Premises and equipment, net 3,315   3,282 
Accrued interest receivable 7,276   7,901 
Deferred income taxes, net 12,929   9,793 
Other real estate owned    86 
Bank owned life insurance 36,011   35,506 
Other assets 5,232   4,064 
Total assets$2,154,846  $2,055,300 
    
Liabilities   
Deposits   
Noninterest bearing$842,363  $787,650 
Interest bearing 1,046,557   1,009,487 
Total deposits 1,888,920   1,797,137 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,000   22,000 
Other borrowed funds 12,062   12,062 
Accrued interest payable 300   473 
Other liabilities 24,248   25,725 
Total liabilities 1,947,530   1,857,397 
    
Stockholders' equity   
Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 14,010,158 and 13,962,334 issued and outstanding 140   140 
Additional paid-in capital 55,762   54,306 
Retained earnings 164,750   144,533 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,336)  (1,076)
Total stockholders' equity 207,316   197,903 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$2,154,846  $2,055,300 
        

The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2022   2021 
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest bearing deposits$218,251 $429 0.79% $259,330 $63 0.10%
Federal funds sold 1,655  2 0.48   3,087    
Investment securities available for sale 215,172  779 1.45   139,997  544 1.56 
Restricted stock and equity securities 3,854  42 4.37   3,478  41 4.70 
Loans held for sale 11,447  134 4.70   44,644  314 2.82 
SBA-PPP loans receivable 28,870  1,120 15.56   250,040  2,272 3.64 
Portfolio loans receivable(2) 1,532,671  34,050 8.91   1,316,224  26,055 7.94 
Total interest earning assets 2,011,920  36,556 7.29   2,016,800  29,289 5.82 
Noninterest earning assets 56,298      24,432    
Total assets$2,068,218     $2,041,232    
            
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity           
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest bearing demand accounts$259,192  38 0.06  $282,197  50 0.07 
Savings 9,913  1 0.04   6,634  1 0.05 
Money market accounts 566,303  396 0.28   460,669  352 0.31 
Time deposits 160,279  529 1.32   304,519  1,179 1.55 
Borrowed funds 34,062  192 2.27   35,770  187 2.10 
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,029,749  1,156 0.45   1,089,789  1,769 0.65 
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing liabilities 22,647      20,111    
Noninterest bearing deposits 807,558      758,255    
Stockholders’ equity 208,264      173,077    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,068,218     $2,041,232    
            
Net interest spread    6.84%     5.17%
Net interest income  $35,400     $27,520  
Net interest margin(3)    7.06%     5.47%


_______________
(1)Annualized.
(2)Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 320 and 192 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.
  

 

 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022   2021 
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest bearing deposits$208,043 $530 0.51% $232,712 $113 0.10%
Federal funds sold 3,148  2 0.13   3,477   0.00 
Investment securities available for sale 197,965  1,149 1.17   123,443  1,022 1.67 
Restricted stock and equity securities 3,810  83 4.39   3,691  83 4.56 
Loans held for sale 12,467  245 3.96   58,475  794 2.74 
SBA-PPP loans receivable 55,917  3,186 11.49   242,619  4,741 3.94 
Portfolio loans receivable(1) 1,519,857  65,762 8.73   1,305,973  49,174 7.59 
Total interest earning assets 2,001,207  70,957 7.15   1,970,390  55,927 5.72 
Noninterest earning assets 61,533      25,113    
Total assets$2,062,740     $1,995,503    
            
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity           
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest bearing demand accounts$276,490  74 0.05  $269,647  118 0.09 
Savings 9,098  3 0.07   6,127  2 0.05 
Money market accounts 552,858  697 0.25   465,882  881 0.38 
Time deposits 165,485  1,073 1.31   318,512  2,588 1.64 
Borrowed funds 34,062  379 2.24   34,699  375 2.18 
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,037,993  2,226 0.43   1,094,867  3,964 0.73 
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing liabilities 23,397      22,940    
Noninterest bearing deposits 795,221      709,443    
Stockholders’ equity 206,129      168,253    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,062,740     $1,995,503    
            
Net interest spread    6.72%     4.99%
Net interest income  $68,731     $51,963  
Net interest margin(2)    6.93%     5.32%


_______________
(1)Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 309 and 173 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.
  

The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky® (the Company’s credit card division) and the Corporate Office. The following schedule presents financial information for each reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

             
Segments            
             
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022          
(in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky® Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated
Interest income $18,912 $134  $16,780 $758 $(28) $36,556
Interest expense  952  64     168  (28)  1,156
Net interest income  17,960  70   16,780  590     35,400
Provision for loan losses       2,035       2,035
Net interest income after provision  17,960  70   14,745  590     33,365
Noninterest income  526  1,626   6,210       8,362
Noninterest expense(1)  12,859  2,217   11,940  114     27,130
Net income before taxes $5,627 $(521) $9,015 $476 $  $14,597
             
Total assets $1,958,893 $12,257  $137,180 $226,950 $(180,434) $2,154,846
             
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021          
Interest income $17,297 $313  $11,114 $600 $(35) $29,289
Interest expense  1,413  221     170  (35)  1,769
Net interest income  15,884  92   11,114  430     27,520
Provision for loan losses  349     432       781
Net interest income after provision  15,535  92   10,682  430     26,739
Noninterest income  260  5,454   7,715  42     13,471
Noninterest expense(1)  10,489  3,283   13,328  105     27,205
Net income before taxes $5,306 $2,263  $5,069 $367 $  $13,005
             
Total assets $1,943,106 $49,110  $128,009 $197,071 $(165,446) $2,151,850


________________________
(1)Noninterest expense includes $6.7 million and $9.3 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s® segment for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2)The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue producing assets including interest bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.
  

   

         
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022        
(in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky® Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated
Interest income $37,412 $245  $31,720 $1,645 $(65) $70,957
Interest expense  1,805  145     341  (65)  2,226
Net interest income  35,607  100   31,720  1,304     68,731
Provision for loan losses       2,987       2,987
Net interest income after provision  35,607  100   28,733  1,304     65,744
Noninterest income  1,083  3,433   12,134       16,650
Noninterest expense(1)  24,922  4,316   24,822  172     54,232
Net income before taxes $11,768 $(783) $16,045 $1,132 $  $28,162
             
Total assets $1,958,893 $12,257  $137,180 $226,950 $(180,434) $2,154,846
             
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021        
Interest income $34,861 $789  $19,309 $1,029  (61) $55,927
Interest expense  3,124  569     332  (61)  3,964
Net interest income  31,737  220   19,309  697     51,963
Provision for loan losses  729     485  70     1,284
Net interest income after provision  31,008  220   18,824  627     50,679
Noninterest income  498  13,227   13,655  41     27,421
Noninterest expense(1)  19,888  7,202   25,702  180     52,972
Net income before taxes $11,618 $6,245  $6,777 $488 $  $25,128
             
Total assets $1,943,106 $49,110  $128,009 $197,071 $(165,446) $2,151,850


________________________
(1)Noninterest expense includes $14.3 million and $17.9 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s® segment for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2)The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue producing assets including interest bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.
  

   

     
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited    
  Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands except per share data) June 30, 2022 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021
Earnings:          
Net income $11,508  $10,211  $10,171  $11,177  $9,648 
Earnings per common share, diluted  0.80   0.71   0.71   0.79   0.68 
Net interest margin  7.06 %  6.79 %  6.49 %  6.27 %  5.47 %
Net interest margin, excluding credit cards & SBA-PPP loans (1)  3.86 %  3.82 %  3.70 %  3.52 %  3.55 %
Return on average assets(2)  2.23 %  2.01 %  1.95 %  2.13 %  1.90 %
Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (1)(2)  2.04 %  1.67 %  1.80 %  1.99 %  1.65 %
Return on average equity(2)  22.16 %  20.30 %  20.66 %  23.87 %  22.36 %
Efficiency ratio  62.00 %  65.12 %  65.83 %  64.10 %  66.37 %
Balance Sheet:          
Total portfolio loans receivable, net $1,607,677  $1,526,256  $1,523,982  $1,445,126  $1,392,471 
Total deposits  1,888,920   1,862,722   1,797,137   1,921,238   1,917,419 
Total assets  2,154,846   2,122,453   2,055,300   2,169,556   2,151,850 
Total shareholders' equity  207,316   201,492   197,903   189,080   177,204 
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.34 %  0.28 %  0.56 %  0.77 %  0.54 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding the SBA-PPP loans (1)  0.34 %  0.29 %  0.59 %  0.83 %  0.60 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.45 %  0.38 %  0.70 %  0.85 %  0.52 %
Nonperforming loans to portfolio loans (1)  0.46 %  0.39 %  0.75 %  0.94 %  0.60 %
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (1)(2)  0.23 %  0.24 %  0.18 %  0.08 %  0.08 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  1.63 %  1.60 %  1.54 %  1.56 %  1.51 %
Allowance for loan losses to portfolio loans (1)  1.64 %  1.65 %  1.65 %  1.71 %  1.73 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  360.06 %  422.65 %  220.40 %  182.48 %  287.40 %
Bank Capital Ratios:          
Total risk based capital ratio  14.34 %  14.36 %  13.79 %  13.86 %  13.51 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio  13.09 %  13.10 %  12.53 %  12.60 %  12.25 %
Leverage ratio  9.11 %  8.74 %  8.36 %  7.83 %  7.58 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.09 %  13.10 %  12.53 %  12.60 %  12.25 %
Tangible common equity  8.17 %  8.11 %  8.36 %  7.57 %  7.17 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios:          
Total risk based capital ratio  17.66 %  17.16 %  16.41 %  15.75 %  16.14 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio  15.70 %  15.19 %  14.43 %  14.49 %  14.10 %
Leverage ratio  10.93 %  10.25 %  9.73 %  9.12 %  8.78 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio  15.55 %  15.04 %  14.28 %  14.34 %  13.94 %
Tangible common equity  9.62 %  9.49 %  9.63 %  8.72 %  8.23 %
Composition of Loans:          
SBA-PPP loans, net $15,864  $51,085  $108,285  $137,178  $202,763 
Residential real estate $430,244  $420,242  $401,607  $418,205  $420,015 
Commercial real estate  608,646   564,725   556,339   502,523   471,807 
Construction real estate  241,249   245,722   255,147   251,256   223,832 
Commercial and industrial  193,262   177,504   175,956   143,244   158,392 
Credit card, net of reserve  142,166   123,750   141,120   134,979   121,410 
Other consumer loans  856   909   1,033   1,425   1,034 
Portfolio loans receivable $1,616,423  $1,532,852  $1,531,202  $1,451,632  $1,396,490 
Deferred origination fees, net  (8,746)  (6,596)  (7,220)  (6,506)  (4,019)
Portfolio loans receivable, net $1,607,677  $1,526,256  $1,523,982  $1,445,126  $1,392,471 
Composition of Deposits:          
Noninterest bearing $842,363  $825,174  $787,650  $833,187  $828,308 
Interest-bearing demand  305,377   279,591   330,924   369,812   314,883 
Savings  10,078   9,894   6,994   6,682   6,965 
Money markets  570,298   585,920   493,919   493,029   484,567 
Time deposits  160,804   162,143   177,650   218,528   282,696 
Total Deposits $1,888,920  $1,862,722  $1,797,137  $1,921,238  $1,917,419 
Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:        
Origination of loans held for sale $84,432  $110,446  $158,051  $217,175  $265,517 
Mortgage loans sold  89,797   109,953   178,068   229,111   278,384 
Gain on sale of loans  1,918   3,042   4,423   6,108   7,763 
Purchase volume as a % of originations  85.23 %  73.16 %  56.44 %  50.98 %  50.64 %
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(3)  2.14 %  2.77 %  2.48 %  2.67 %  2.79 %
Mortgage commissions $772  $1,125  $1,462  $1,884  $2,364 
OpenSky® Portfolio Metrics:        
Active customer accounts  616,435   630,709   660,397   700,383   707,600 
Secured credit card loans, gross $118,938  $109,978  $125,898  $125,393  $116,054 
Unsecured credit card loans, gross  25,641   16,233   17,682   12,037   7,808 
Noninterest secured credit card deposits  214,110   220,354   229,530   242,405   241,724 


_______________
(1)Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2)Annualized.
(3)Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.
  

 

  
Return on Average Assets, as AdjustedQuarters Ended
Dollars in thousandsJune 30, 2022March 31, 2022December 31, 2021September 30, 2021June 30, 2021
      
Net Income 11,508 10,211 10,171 11,177 9,648 
Less: SBA-PPP loan income$1,120 2,066 1,347 1,525 2,272 
Net Income, as Adjusted$10,388 8,145 8,824 9,652 7,376 
Average Total Assets$2,068,218 2,057,201 2,066,283 2,084,772 2,041,232 
Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans 28,870 83,264 116,595 162,217 250,040 
Average Total Assets, as Adjusted$2,039,348 1,973,937 1,949,688 1,922,555 1,791,192 
Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted 2.04 %1.67 %1.80 %1.99 %1.65 %


  
Net Interest Margin, as AdjustedQuarters Ended
Dollars in thousandsJune 30, 2022March 31, 2022December 31, 2021September 30, 2021June 30, 2021
      
Net Interest Income$35,400 $33,331 $32,671 $32,059 $27,520 
Less Credit card loan income 16,376  14,487  15,010  15,086  10,497 
Less SBA-PPP loan income 1,120  2,066  1,347  1,525  2,272 
Net Interest Income, as Adjusted$17,904 $16,778 $16,314 $15,448 $14,751 
Average Interest Earning Assets 2,011,920  1,990,377  1,996,331  2,026,616  2,016,801 
Less Average credit card loans 124,548  124,923  131,306  124,771  100,456 
Less Average SBA-PPP loans 28,870  83,264  116,595  162,217  250,040 
Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted$1,858,502 $1,782,190 $1,748,430 $1,739,628 $1,666,305 
Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted 3.86 % 3.82 % 3.70 % 3.52 % 3.55 %


  
Tangible Book Value per ShareQuarters Ended
Dollars in thousands, except per share amountsJune 30, 2022March 31, 2022December 31, 2021September 30, 2021June 30, 2021
      
Total Stockholders' Equity$207,316 $201,492 $197,903 $189,080 $177,204 
Less: Preferred equity          
Less: Intangible assets          
Tangible Common Equity$207,316 $201,492 $197,903 $189,080 $177,204 
Period End Shares Outstanding 14,010,158  14,000,520  13,962,334  13,801,936  13,771,615 
Tangible Book Value per Share$14.80 $14.39 $14.17 $13.70 $12.87 


  
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio LoansQuarters Ended
Dollars in thousandsJune 30, 2022March 31, 2022December 31, 2021September 30, 2021June 30, 2021
      
Allowance for Loan Losses$26,419 $25,252 $25,181 $24,753 $24,079 
Total Loans 1,623,541  1,577,341  1,632,267  1,582,304  1,595,234 
Less: SBA-PPP loans 15,864  51,085  108,285  137,178  202,763 
Total Portfolio Loans$1,607,677 $1,526,256 $1,523,982 $1,445,126 $1,392,471 
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.64 % 1.65 % 1.65 % 1.71 % 1.73 %
      
      
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP LoansQuarters Ended
Dollars in thousandsJune 30, 2022March 31, 2022December 31, 2021September 30, 2021June 30, 2021
      
Total Nonperforming Assets$7,338 $5,975 $11,512 $16,801 $11,615 
Total Assets 2,154,846  2,122,453  2,055,300  2,169,556  2,151,850 
Less: SBA-PPP loans 15,864  51,085  108,285  137,178  202,763 
Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans$2,138,982 $2,071,368 $1,947,015 $2,032,378 $1,949,087 
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.59 % 0.83 % 0.60 %
      
      
Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio LoansQuarters Ended
Dollars in thousandsJune 30, 2022March 31, 2022December 31, 2021September 30, 2021June 30, 2021
      
Total Nonperforming Loans$7,338 $5,975 $11,425 $13,565 $8,378 
Total Loans 1,623,541  1,577,341  1,632,267  1,582,304  1,595,234 
Less: SBA-PPP loans 15,864  51,085  108,285  137,178  202,763 
Total Portfolio Loans$1,607,677 $1,526,256 $1,523,982 $1,445,126 $1,392,471 
Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 0.46 % 0.39 % 0.75 % 0.94 % 0.60 %
      
      
Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio LoansQuarters Ended
Dollars in thousandsJune 30, 2022March 31, 2022December 31, 2021September 30, 2021June 30, 2021
      
Total Net Charge-offs$868 $881 $672 $301 $252 
Total Average Loans 1,561,541  1,590,166  1,582,473  1,569,198  1,567,973 
Less: Average SBA-PPP loans 28,870  83,264  116,595  162,217  250,040 
Total Average Portfolio Loans$1,532,671 $1,506,902 $1,465,878 $1,406,981 $1,317,933 
Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.18 % 0.08 % 0.08 %
      
      
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")Quarters Ended
Dollars in thousandsJune 30, 2022March 31, 2022December 31, 2021September 30, 2021June 30, 2021
      
Net income$11,508 $10,211 $10,171 $11,177 $9,648 
Add: Income Tax Expense 3,089  3,354  3,522  3,877  3,357 
Add: Provision for Loan Losses 2,035  952  1,100  975  781 
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")$16,632 $14,517 $14,793 $16,029 $13,786 
                

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at June 30, 2022. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” "optimistic," “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.  Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com


Tags

#capitalbank #capitalbancorp #capitalbankmd #cbnk #cbnkq2earnings #cbnksearningsrelease