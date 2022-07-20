Fragrance Creators Mid-Year Meeting Makes Good Scents

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) held its Mid-Year meeting today, focusing on stewardship and empowering the unique goodness fragrance delivers to the world and its people. Collectively, the association's membership represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America and reflects the diverseness of the fragrance industry marketplace, from sole proprietors to medium size enterprises, to the largest fragrance houses and consumer products companies in the world. The meeting highlighted the importance of preserving a competitive marketplace which in turn protects access to products and fosters innovation that helps the planet and delivers more good to consumers.

The meeting opened with a grounding in the association's unique purpose—to preserve the wellness benefits and generational delight fragrance delivers to billions of people every day. Attendees learned about new, Fragrance Creators-sponsored research, published in Cognitive Research: Principles and Implications. The first of its kind, this research explores the attraction to scent in household products. Members were encouraged to join the association's Importance & Benefits of Fragrance Committee, which is on track to advance additional research on the essentiality of fragrance in finished products.

"Supporting the success of every size business—from large multinational corporations to the independent perfumer business—is what makes our entire industry stronger and better," said Bob Weinstein, Co-Chair of Fragrance Creators and President and CEO, Robertet U.S. "Supplier diversity sits at the heart of our ability as an industry to deliver good for our consumers and the planet."

"The value of an association, like Fragrance Creators, that represents the industry at large, is the collective voice and collective partnership we bring to the table," said Cynthia Reichard, Co-chair, Fragrance Creators and Executive Vice President, Arylessence. "Working in partnership with government and non-governmental stakeholders to develop policies and regulations empowers the fragrance industry to advance real, sustainable benefits for people, perfume, and the planet."

Former Senator Byron Dorgan, Senior Policy Advisor, ArentFox Schiff, headlined the meeting, along with firm colleagues Dan Renberg, Government Relations Practice Co-Leader, and David Loring, Partner. Together, this panel provided updates on the political landscape in Washington, D.C., in the coming years, noting Fragrance Creators' key 2022 policy achievements, and more.

A Fragrance Creators staff panel highlighted the association's preparedness, technical capacity, advocacy impacts, and consumer education assets delivered so far this year. These include:

Breaking new ground by being a first entry trade association to join the metaverse;

Tracking over 90 state bills, the largest number of bills ever tracked in a legislative session, many of which will return in the next session;

Strengthening partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency and the new strides the association has made this year towards approvals of newer, greener chemistries;

Aiding in the passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, securing relief for longstanding maritime shipping challenges;

Publishing research advancing understanding of the benefits and essentiality of fragrance in finished products; and

Adding 500 more fragrance ingredients to The Fragrance Conservatory, bringing the total to 800.

"Reflected in our work is our membership's deep care for people and the planet, which is consistent with a set of values that undergird Fragrance Creators' mission: To advocate for a healthy and dynamic fragrance value chain where all responsible companies can thrive and deliver more good," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "This sits at the heart of advancing responsible fragrance industry stewardship."

