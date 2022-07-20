Brown & Brown, Inc. announces quarterly cash dividend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1025 per share. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 10, 2022.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 14,500 teammates in 450+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

