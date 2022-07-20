Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022

PEWAUKEE, Wis., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.7 million, or $0.67 per common share and $5.5 million, or $2.18 per common share for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.82 per common share and $7.3 million, or $2.82 per common share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.



About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTC Pink under the symbol “WBBW”. Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure .

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

At or For the Three Months Ended: June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Selected Financial Condition Data: (Dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 953,792 $ 908,352 $ 914,633 $ 921,791 $ 905,024 Loans receivable, net 695,947 649,482 661,439 665,166 641,790 Allowance for loan losses 9,020 9,019 8,997 8,995 8,992 Securities available for sale 165,897 178,661 165,917 179,547 161,316 Total liabilities 879,946 827,365 828,673 836,768 819,451 Deposits 863,389 816,103 818,184 812,316 808,686 Stockholders' equity 73,846 80,987 85,960 85,023 85,573 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.95 % 0.99 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 0.97 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.29 % 1.36 % 1.33 % 1.30 % 1.35 % Total classified assets to total assets 1.93 % 1.02 % 1.01 % 0.98 % 1.00 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 99.39 % 100.62 % 100.98 % 103.00 % 102.54 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.34 % 1.33 % 1.38 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized — % — % — % — % — % Capital Ratios: Average equity to average assets 8.72 % 9.38 % 9.46 % 9.34 % 9.47 % Equity to total assets at end of period 7.74 % 8.92 % 9.40 % 9.22 % 9.46 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 13.55 % 13.80 % 13.43 % 13.23 % 12.62 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.30 % 12.55 % 12.18 % 11.98 % 11.38 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.58 % 9.59 % 9.27 % 9.22 % 9.16 % CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.30 % 12.55 % 12.18 % 11.98 % 11.38 %





Three Months Ended: Nine Months Ended: June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 6,791 $ 6,792 $ 20,147 $ 21,553 Interest expense 227 329 776 1,230 Net interest income 6,564 6,463 19,371 20,323 Provision for loan losses — 500 — 1,050 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,564 5,963 19,371 19,273 Service fees on deposit accounts 946 899 2,778 2,611 Gain on sale of loans 135 550 850 2,967 Other non-interest income 347 1,129 1,247 2,264 Total non-interest income 1,428 2,578 4,875 7,842 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,189 3,050 9,408 9,065 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 585 652 1,773 1,882 Data processing 852 812 2,476 2,353 Other non-interest expense 961 1,038 2,920 3,728 Total non-interest expense 5,587 5,552 16,577 17,028 Income before income tax expense 2,405 2,989 7,669 10,087 Income tax expense 693 859 2,154 2,831 Net income $ 1,712 $ 2,130 $ 5,515 $ 7,256 Basic earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.82 $ 2.18 $ 2.82 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.78 $ 2.03 $ 2.70





For the Three Months Ended: June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 6,791 $ 6,532 $ 6,824 $ 7,246 $ 6,792 Interest expense 227 245 305 330 329 Net interest income 6,564 6,287 6,519 6,916 6,463 Provision for loan losses — — — — 500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,564 6,287 6,519 6,916 5,963 Service fees on deposit accounts 946 910 922 987 899 Gain on sale of loans 135 272 442 830 550 Other non-interest income 347 436 465 323 1,129 Total non-interest income 1,428 1,618 1,829 2,140 2,578 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,189 3,216 3,003 3,246 3,050 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 585 629 559 712 652 Data processing 852 829 795 825 812 Other non-interest expense 961 984 975 1,075 1,038 Total non-interest expense 5,587 5,658 5,332 5,858 5,552 Income before income tax expense 2,405 2,247 3,016 3,198 2,989 Income tax expense 693 662 798 925 859 Net income $ 1,712 $ 1,585 $ 2,218 $ 2,273 $ 2,130 Basic earnings per share 0.67 0.62 $ 0.88 $ 0.90 $ 0.82 Diluted earnings per share 0.63 0.58 $ 0.82 $ 0.85 $ 0.78



