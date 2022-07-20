Pennsylvania Skill, Powered by Pace-O-Matic, Congratulates Pennsylvania Casino Industry on Record Profits

Harrisburg, PA, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, today congratulated the casino industry in Pennsylvania for achieving record profits. Once again, this increase took place at the same time Pace-O-Matic has also experienced growth.

“These record profits are further proof the casinos, lottery and skill games can coexist and all succeed to the benefit of Pennsylvanians,” said Mike Barley, spokesman for Pace-O-Matic. “The casino industry has opposed skill games and our efforts to achieve further regulation and taxation, saying skill games are hurting their profits.

“These positive numbers debunk their arguments. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Lottery is also enjoying record profits. At the same time, the market for Pennsylvania Skill games has grown, supporting even more small business, fraternal, veteran and social clubs. This is proof that the rising tide lifts all boats."

This week, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced that gross gaming revenue had eclipsed $5.04 billion during the 2021-22 fiscal year. Click here to read more. The Pennsylvania Lottery has not released its revenue numbers for the fiscal year 2021-22, but the Lottery has consistently posted record revenues. Click here to read more.

Barley explained that state residents, small businesses, fraternal organizations, veterans’ groups, seniors, and charities benefit when the casinos, lottery, and skill games do well. In addition, skill games would increase financial assistance to the state if proposed legislation passes with further regulation and imposes additional taxes on revenue generated by the games.

“At a reasonable tax rate, skill games could provide more than $250 million in recurring annual revenue to the Commonwealth while providing critical supplemental income to Pennsylvania small businesses and fraternal clubs, including American Legions, VFWs and other social clubs,” said Barley. “A properly regulated and fairly taxed skill game industry will greatly support Pennsylvania now and into the future.”

Pennsylvania Skill, which has been operating legal games of skill across the Commonwealth for several years, is actively supporting measures to impose additional taxes. Their games can be found in restaurants, bars and fraternal clubs.



Proponents of legal skill games, including Pennsylvania small businesses and fraternal clubs, ask state lawmakers to pass legislation in 2023 to regulate the games further and provide additional tax revenue to the Commonwealth.

Pace-O-Matic wants a robust regulatory structure for skill games and employs a team of former law enforcement officers to enforce all terms of contracts and codes of conduct. These contracted terms limit the number of machines and where they are placed in a location and have protections to prevent underage players from playing the devices.

Pace-O-Matic is the nation’s leading developer of skill games, creating and marketing fun and exciting games for small businesses and fraternal and social clubs. With games in several markets across the nation, customers enjoy using their skill and patience to beat the games. In Pennsylvania, Pace-O-Matic skill games are branded as Pennsylvania Skill.

# # #