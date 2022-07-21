Residential Air Purifier Market Size to Reach USD 6,648 Million by 2030 Due to Growing Concerns over Air Pollution Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Residential Air Purifier Market size accounted for USD 3,260 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 6,648 Million by 2030.



The growing prevalence of air-borne diseases is the main factor driving the residential air purifier market revenue. Airborne diseases like the common cold or flu are spread by tiny pathogens that float around. HEPA-filtered air purifiers are effective at capturing these viruses and bacteria. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), household air pollution was responsible for 3.8 million premature deaths in 2016. Almost the entire burden was concentrated in low- and middle-income countries. WHO also states that household air pollution contributes significantly to outdoor air pollution in both urban and rural areas, accounting for approximately 50% in some parts of the world. A recent trend in the residential air purifier market is the growing awareness among consumers after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. A residential air purifier ensures the filtration of an enclosed space's indoor air, which it captures and releases as clean air. If the windows can be opened, it works in particular with respect to the necessary natural ventilation.

The current residential air purifier industry analysis discovered that the increasing government involvement with industry leaders to create efficient air purifiers is one of the aspects that are gaining traction in the coming years. For instance, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, in collaboration with Allergy Standards Limited (ASL), has developed a certification program to assist consumers in making informed decisions. Before certifying products, they put them through numerous tests to ensure that the air purifiers remove the majority of the harmful particles. When home air purifiers pass all of the program's tests, they are awarded the "asthma & allergy friendly®" label.

Report Coverage:

Market Residential Air Purifier Market Market Size 2021 USD 3,260 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 6,648 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.4% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Technology, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Blueair (Unilever), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Dyson, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, SAMSUNG, Sharp Home (Sharp Corporation), and Whirlpool. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on Global Residential Air Purifiers Market

The COVID 19 outbreak has hampered the growth of the residential air purifier industry because of lockdown measures in various countries and delays in the manufacturing and production of these air purifiers. Because air purifiers and HVAC filters are intended to filter pollutants or pollutants out of the air that passes through them, the COVID-19 outbreak significantly increased their popularity. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are turning to stand-alone air purifiers for clean, virus-free air, which is expected to boost the worldwide residential air purifier market. As the demand for air purifiers grows, companies are introducing new products. For example, in July 2020 – VironAire announced the availability of two affordable HEPA-based air cleaners for hospitals, residences, and businesses.

Residential Air Purifiers Market Dynamics

There is widespread concern about levels of air pollution both outside and inside. Indoor air can be 5 times as polluted as outdoor air, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Because indoor air is not as well circulated as outdoor air, many airborne pollutants thrive inside.

Additionally, the growing cases of asthma and other respiratory disorders are expected to increase the residential air purifier market share. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), asthma affects one out of every twelve people across the world. Asthmatic people have inflamed bronchial tubes. Pollutants such as pollen, pet dander, and dust mites irritate their airways, making breathing difficult.

The worldwide residential air purifier market growth is also intensifying as these devices are also able to eliminate harmful chemicals from indoor environments. Residential surroundings are filled with harmful gases such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide. These gases are generally released from vehicles and get inside the home. A National Library of Medicine study found that exposure to nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide particulate matter (PM) increases the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Worldwide Residential Air Purifier Market Segmentation

The global residential air purifier market has been segmented into type, technology, and region. The type segment is segregated into in-duct and standalone/portable. The standalone/portable segment accumulated a considerable market share in 2021 due to their easy availability, and adaptability features, and they do not require installation.

Based on technology, the market is categorized into HEPA, ionic filters, activated carbon, and other technologies. Among them, the HEPA segment acquired a substantial market share, while the activated carbon achieved noteworthy market growth. Activated carbon air filters have an excellent trapping capacity and are very effective in trapping gases, fumes, and odors because of their high surface area of the carbon granules and microporosity.

Residential Air Purifiers Market Regional Overview

The global residential air purifier market regional outlook is given as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, Asia-Pacific gathered a significant amount of share all over the world. Some of the major factors supporting the region's dominance include rapid urbanization and industrialization, as well as a growing population, growing disposable incomes, and overall income levels. Meanwhile, the North America region is anticipated to attain the fastest growth rate throughout the projected years. High penetration and increasing adoption of residential air purifiers in North American households are primarily due to air quality policies such as the US EPA, the US Clean Air Act, and comprehensive emission reduction strategies implemented by Environment Canada.

Residential Air Purifiers Market Players

Some residential air purifiers companies covered globally include Blueair (Unilever), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Dyson, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, SAMSUNG, Sharp Home (Sharp Corporation), and Whirlpool.

