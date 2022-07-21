South Bronx Luxury Co-Op with 180-Degree View Offered for Crypto

South Bronx, NY, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York-based Carrillo Group CANY has listed a unique 19th-floor, 3 Bed / 2 Bath apartment with sweeping views, including the Manhattan skyline, for crypto. The listing is in partnership with The Crypto Realty Group, the Los Angeles-based company specializing in cryptocurrency transactions.

The 1,250 sq. ft. unit is located in the esteemed Executive Towers, and is an entertainer’s dream with a recently renovated high-end kitchen open to the living room that features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, soft-close Shaker cabinets, under-cabinet lighting, and touchless faucet. The coveted outdoor space will make you the envy of friends, and is a perfect place to unwind while watching the sunset.

“This is the perfect property for this type of transaction at an incredible price point. We are thrilled to be able to offer this unit to a new generation of investors and buyers,” said Robert Carrillo, President and Associate Broker of The Carrillo Group CANY.

“We’ve been doing these deals for years and have a go-to escrow company who will work as a sub-escrow to any title company in the country to handle these. Even in the bear market, crypto is still a viable transactional tool and savvy investors understand that,” said Piper Moretti, Founder and CEO of The Crypto Realty Group.

Open Houses will be held this weekend by appointment:

Saturday, July 23rd 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Sunday, July 24th 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Listing Site



Submit An Offer



Website

