Proactive news headlines including Blue Star Helium, Bellevue Gold, Kaiser Reef and Aurumin Ltd

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has garnered strong interest from financiers after the completion of a lender engagement program for its flagship Ta Khoa Project in northern Vietnam. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) is trading higher on the back of strong gold results from a resource definition drill program at the Golden Plateau deposit, part of the company’s 100%-owned Cracow tenement package in southeast Queensland. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has produced a set of minimum requirements for the manufacture of quantum electronic device (QED) architectures that are specifically compatible with existing standard industry foundry processes, should the simulations be accurate. Click here

Kaiser Reef Ltd (ASX:KAU, ASX:)’s share price is continuing to rise after revealing further encouraging drill results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the A1 Mine operations in eastern Victoria. Click here

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) acquisition target Green Critical Minerals Ltd (GCM) has fast-tracked exploration at Marlin prospect within the high purity McIntosh Graphite Project in Western Australia. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has welcomed the latest assays from mineral resource drilling at the Niobe Project in Western Australia. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has outlined initial production guidance for its 60%-owned Abra Base Metals Mine having achieved the construction milestone of 75% complete. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc. is making good progress selling into Ontario Cannabis Store’s (OCS) retail flow through program. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has further confirmed the high grade of lithium pegmatite mineralisation at the Mavis Lake Project in Canada with new assays up to 1.91% lithium. Click here

Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) has strengthened its cash position by around A$21.46 million (~US$14.774 million), net of fees, in consideration for the recently executed global exclusive licence and distribution agreement with BioHorizons Implant Systems Inc, for its Striate+™ dental membrane used for dental-guided bone and tissue regeneration procedures. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has started discussions for a proposed offtake agreement with a major international metals trader for gold-silver sulphide concentrate expected to be produced at the La Demajagua open pit mine in Cuba. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) continues to field strong platinum group element (PGE), nickel and cobalt assays from step-out drilling at Lamboo Nickel-PGE Prospect, 5 kilometres south of the Nicolson’s Gold Mine in WA’s Kimberley Region. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has delivered more shallow high-grade gold grades from its latest infill drilling program at AG Core on the main Abujar Shear within the 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) and its US technology partner have welcomed preliminary results of long-term battery cycling. Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has received approval for a work program on priority targets within the Yandal Belt Projects following the completion of a heritage survey with the Kultju Aboriginal Corporation. Click here

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) has received a Letter of No Objection from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) in respect of the development concept for Phase I development of the Anning and Somerville gas fields in the UK Southern Gas Basin. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has received ethics approval from the Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) to start the phase 1 clinical trial investigating safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (uptake and metabolism) of combination cannabinoid (CBD), anti-inflammatory drug IHL-675A. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has unearthed more high-grade gold at West Island Prospect of the Cue Joint Venture (JV) with Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) in Western Australia. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) had advanced its downstream graphite processing joint venture with the development of an Expandable Graphite Plant set to begin in the Pune region of India. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) continues to make encouraging progress on operations at its third well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the world-class Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has underscored the prospectivity of the Minyari Dome Project in Western Australia with high-grade gold results from greenfield drilling at the Minyari North and GP01 targets. Click here

