Iraq E-Commerce Logistics and Warehousing Market-- Updated Technology such as Live Tracking, Automation, Whatsapp Bots, AI Systems, IoT, Telematics are used by E-Commerce Logistics Players: Ken Research

Expansion in internet services (~75% internet penetration in 2021) coupled with increasing demand for online logistics services have collectively given a boost to development of E-commerce shipments industry in Iraq.

Number of e-commerce shipments in Iraq increased from 2021 to 2026, owing to Iraq’s internet infrastructure, youthful, tech-savvy population and rising mobile/broadband penetration rates.

Majority of the Large-scale E-commerce platforms such as Arbela and Elryan operate both on basis of Fulfilment Model and Market Place Model.

Major Investment and Partnerships: In 2021, Miswag raised $1.6 million in a pre-Series A round, helping it to scale its Iraq operations and accelerate its massive growth. In 2021, Iraqi e-commerce platform Elryan.com significantly expanded its product offering to include grocery items with the launch of its partnership with major international retailer, Carrefour. Companies are partnering to increase their product offerings across various verticals.

Emerging Technology: Several technological disruptions are expected to drive the in the e-commerce shipments industry in Iraq. Logistics platforms are deploying technologies such as AI, IoT, and Big Data to garner insights into consumer preferences and customize their experience to cater to this growing demand. Companies are also using Radio-frequency Identity (RFID) chips which provide real-time tracking information. When effectively integrated, RFID systems can provide precise location and quantity data in real-time helping companies to provide better services in terms of tracking parcels.

Covid-19 causing surge in sales: With increased customer use of various online channels, vertical and horizontal e-commerce platforms across certain categories – pharmacies, groceries, essentials, and many more – have witnessed a significant surge in sales post the outbreak of pandemic. The e-commerce sales gross market value increased from 0.8 Mn to 1.2 Mn during 2020. This increase can be partially attributed to the increase in number of orders due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The report titled “ Iraq E-Commerce Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Growth in Online Shopping Platforms along with Introduction of New Technological Advancement ” provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of e-commerce and e-commerce logistics market in Iraq. The report covers various aspects including the growth of E-Commerce industry, revenue generated from E-Commerce logistics players, its segmentations viz By source, By Product category, By Volumetric Weight, By Delivery Period (Same Day delivery, Next day Delivery, More than 2 days), By Payment (Cash, E-wallet, Debit Card, Credit Card, QR Pay, Bank Transfer), By Volumetric Weight (0-1 Kg, 1-3 Kg, 3-6 Kg more than 6 Kgs), major trends and development, issues and challenges, technological advancements and competition analysis. The reports also covers the warehousing industry in Iraq and its segmentation basis end user (Oil and gas, FMCG, Electronics, Construction material, E-commerce and retail and other) and by region (Baghdad, Basra, Erbil). The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue along with analyst recommendations and key market opportunities.

Key Segments Covered

By Delivery

Same day

Next day

More than 2 days

By Product Category

Fashion

Electronics

Toys, Hobby & DIY

Media

Beauty and personal care

Furniture

Beverages

Food

By Volumetric Weight

Kg

1-3 Kg

3-6 Kg

Greater than 6 kgs

By Location

Baghdad

Erbil

Mosul

Basra

By Payment

Cash

Others (Debit card, Credit cards, e-wallets)

By Souring

Domestic

International

By Gender

Male

Female

By Age group

15-35 years

35-55 years

55 and above

E-Commerce Logistics Companies Covered

Aramex

Sandoog

Mateen Logistics

Iraq Post

DHL

E-Commerce Companies Covered

Orisdi

Tamata

Miswag

Shopini

Namshi

Key Target Audience

3PL Logistics Companies

Integrated Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Marketplace Platform

Retail Companies

Logistics/Supply Chain Industry Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2016-2021

– 2016-2021 Forecast Period – 2021-2026

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Iraq E-Commerce Market Overview

Cross Comparison- Major E-Commerce Players in Iraq

Iraq E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview

Iraq E-Commerce Logistics Market Size

Iraq E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation 2021

Iraq E-Commerce Shipments Pricing Analysis

Iraq E-Commerce Logistics Market Growth Drivers

Iraq E-Commerce Logistics Market Trends & Developments

Iraq E-Commerce Logistics Market Government Role and Initiatives

Iraq E-Commerce Logistics Market Logistics Constraints

Iraq E-Commerce Logistics Market SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape of Iraq E-Commerce Logistics Market

Iraq E-Commerce Logistics Market Cross Comparison

Iraq E-Commerce Logistics Market Pricing Analysis

Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2021-2026F

Covid-19 Impact on Iraq E-Commerce Logistics Market

Analyst Recommendations

Case Studies

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

Iraq E-Commerce Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2026F

