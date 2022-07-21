Insights on the Content Disarm and Reconstruction Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Fortinet, Broadcom and Check Point Software Technologies Among Others

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market size is expected to reach $533.8 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 15.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) is a computer security solution that removes potentially dangerous code from files. CDR technology, unlike malware analysis, does not determine or detect malicious capability, but instead excludes any file components which are not supported by the system's rules and policies. CDR is used to prevent cybersecurity threats from breaching the perimeter of a business network. Website traffic and email are two channels that CDR may be used to defend.



A phishing email is the source of the vast majority of malware infections. A considerable number of them employ a malicious document as the distribution mechanism. Over than 70% of phishing emails attachments or links and over 30% of fraudulent online downloads in 2020 were supplied via documents like PDF, Excel, Microsoft Office Word, and PowerPoint. Nevertheless, just because a document has been weaponized does not mean it is attempting to destroy.



Microsoft Office files are organised as ZIP files that contain folders holding a variety of different files. This indicates that the malicious script included within an Office file is merely one of numerous files contained within it. PDFs are similar in that they are likewise constructed from many elements. A malicious PDF file is made up of a number of components that work together to form the file which the receiver sees. Just one or a few such objects, however, contain the dangerous script code that is concealed within the page.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a favourable influence on the market for content disarmament and reconstruction. CDR has acquired market traction in the midst of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic in order to cater to the escalating cyber-attacks and the growing use of remote working practises. The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a significant difficulty for businesses all over the world in maintaining operations despite the large closure of offices and other infrastructure. The increased usage of technologies, particularly in pandemic situations, to stay connected and run enterprises efficiently raises the risk of cyber-attacks.



As a result, the need for modern digital infrastructures has skyrocketed. These technologies have also grown in popularity and value as a target for hackers. During a pandemic, systems are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Enterprises are looking for ways to provide their staff with the resources and infrastructure they need to work remotely while maintaining company continuity.



Market Growth Factors:

Rising Costs Associated with Data Breaches

With the rise in file-sharing amongst co workers working remotely and clients, partners, and suppliers - companies confront increased risks, threats, and exposures from file-borne malware, many of which are undetected by standard network security solutions. Malware assaults have serious repercussions. Companies incur data loss, service interruption, enterprise reputation harm, downtime, and revenue loss.



As a result, data breaches have a direct impact on the company's total market position. According to the Accenture Annual Cost of Cybersecurity research, the estimated average cost of a malware attack on a firm is USD 2.6 million, with these attacks losing the organisation an average of 50 days in lost time.



Increasing Demand for Cybersecurity Networks

The cybersecurity mesh is a modern structured methodology to security structures. It enables dispersed enterprises to supply and improve security where it is most needed. It's a decentralised concept that attempts to safeguard the identities of people or machines, and it's one of the trendiest strategies right now. The purpose, whether in cloud or on-premises, is to limit access to a company's network to authorised users (or systems). In principle, the cybersecurity mesh assists IT workers in maintaining security out of each access point even while blocking hackers from gaining access to the devices.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Inadequate necessary skills and strategic management

The shortage of expertise among security specialists is a key issue that affects all big security firms. According to the conclusions of ISACA's State of Cybersecurity 2021 Part 1 survey study, the cyber security sector continues to face hiring and retention issues. India has a 9 percent greater deficit of cyber security workers than the worldwide norm. To resist cyberattacks, security professionals must have up-to-date knowledge and sophisticated abilities in forensic investigations, analytics, and cloud computing security.



The growing number of cyber security risks and file-based assaults has resulted in a scarcity of suitable IT security skills and personnel. Companies should take a proactive approach to deploying IT security infrastructure and training employees to forecast attacks by regularly monitoring data and conducting investigations. Preplanning assists businesses in picking the best CDR solution with all of the necessary capabilities and technology. As a result, a lack of competence and preparation is a stumbling block in the content disarms and rebuilding market.

