The Worldwide Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Industry is Projected to Reach $39.9 Billion by 2027

The Global Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market is estimated to be USD 30.28 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 39.95 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Agilent technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker, Danaher, Fujifilm Holdings (Irvine Scientific Sales Company), PerkinElmer, Sartorius AG, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Technological Advancements in Laboratory Equipment

4.1.2 Rise in Private and Public Healthcare Investments

4.1.3 Favorable Insurance Policies Related to Laboratory Equipment

4.1.4 Surge in Research Related to Life Science and Biotechnology

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs of Technologically Advanced Laboratory Equipment

4.2.2 Dearth of Clinical Laboratories in Some Nations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 High Market Potential in Emerging Economies

4.3.2 Growth in Adoption of Clinical Diagnostics Testing Worldwide

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Poor Quality of Clinical Laboratories in Developing Countries



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment

6.2.1 Incubators

6.2.2 Laminar flow hoods

6.2.3 Micro manipulation systems

6.2.4 Centrifuges

6.2.5 Lab air filtration system

6.2.6 Scopes

6.2.7 Sonicators and Homogenizers

6.2.8 Autoclaves and sterilizers

6.2.9 Spectrophotometer and microarray equipment

6.2.10 Others

6.3 Disposables

6.3.1 Pipettes

6.3.2 Tips

6.3.3 Tubes

6.3.4 Cuvettes

6.3.5 Dishes

6.3.6 Gloves

6.3.7 Masks

6.3.8 Cell imaging consumables

6.3.9 Cell culture consumables



7 Americas' Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Argentina

7.3 Brazil

7.4 Canada

7.5 Chile

7.6 Colombia

7.7 Mexico

7.8 Peru

7.9 United States

7.10 Rest of Americas



8 Europe's Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Austria

8.3 Belgium

8.4 Denmark

8.5 Finland

8.6 France

8.7 Germany

8.8 Italy

8.9 Netherlands

8.10 Norway

8.11 Poland

8.12 Russia

8.13 Spain

8.14 Sweden

8.15 Switzerland

8.16 United Kingdom

8.17 Rest of Europe



9 Middle East and Africa's Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Egypt

9.3 Israel

9.4 Qatar

9.5 Saudi Arabia

9.6 South Africa

9.7 United Arab Emirates

9.8 Rest of MEA



10 APAC's Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Australia

10.3 Bangladesh

10.4 China

10.5 India

10.6 Indonesia

10.7 Japan

10.8 Malaysia

10.9 Philippines

10.10 Singapore

10.11 South Korea

10.12 Sri Lanka

10.13 Thailand

10.14 Taiwan

10.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Agilent technologies

12.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.3 Bruker

12.4 Danaher

12.5 Fujifilm Holdings (Irvine Scientific Sales Company)

12.6 PerkinElmer

12.7 Sartorius AG

12.8 Shimadzu

12.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.10 Waters



13 Appendix



