Global Submarine Cable Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Rising Demand for Inter-Country and Island Power Connections Presents Opportunities

The global submarine cable market is expected to reach USD 44.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1%. Increasing investments in offshore wind farms, inter-country, and island connections for improved power supply and communication, and growing investments in oil & gas deep-water drilling activities are the major factors driving the overall market.

The increased investment by OTT companies in the deployment of high-capacity communications systems and the growing need for HVDC underwater power cables will provide numerous new opportunities that will lead the industry growth in the times to come. The rising internet and data traffic in the region, such as APAC, are the critical factors driving the market over the forecast period.



The densely populated regions, including APAC, South America, and MEA, actively invest in offshore wind power generation. These investments are expected to fuel the demand for submarine cables. The increasing demand and penetration of the internet, their collaboration with tier-1 vendors, and the rising demand for bandwidth caused due to the rise of 5G are a few factors that propel the demand for the product.



Regional governments worldwide are aiming to increase their electricity generation output from fossil fuel-based sources of energy. The high costs incurred for the installation of cables and the difficulty in restoring and maintaining deep-water cables have adversely affected the adoption and implementation of submarine cables.

Several threats, such as fishing hooks, cyclones, ships, and cruises, among others, raise the need for maintenance services. Therefore, proper installation techniques, materials, and the length of the cables will propel the overall market growth. Any fault in submarine cables levies hefty costs to be spent for the repair and re-deployment process.



The OTT providers are an integral part of the market development. These players own, manage, and fund their submarine cables infrastructure. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are amongst the leading OTT providers, which have drastically changed the landscape of the overall industry.



Submarine Cables Market Report Highlights

The market accounted for USD 25.50 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Offshore wind power generation emerged as the largest segment in 2021 and is estimated to generate revenue of over USD 12.48 billion by 2030.

The Asia Pacific market held the largest share in the submarine power cables market in 2021. Increasing offshore wind farms projects, growing investments by OTT providers, and increasing data traffic in the region are anticipated to drive the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing investments by the OTT providers

3.3.1.2 Growing Demand for Inter-Country and Island Power Connections

3.3.1.3 Increasing Number of Offshore Wind Farms

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Complex Repairing Procedure for Deepwater Power Cable Links

3.4 Submarine Cables Market: PEST analysis

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Submarine Cables Key Company Analysis, 2020



Chapter 4 Submarine Cables Market: by Application

4.1 Application Segment Analysis, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

4.2 Submarine Power Cables

4.2.1 Submarine Power Cables Segment Trends, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

4.3 Submarine Communication Cables

4.3.1 Submarine Communication Cables Segment Trends, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5 Submarine Power Cables Market: by Voltage

5.1 Voltage Segment Analysis, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

5.2 Medium Voltage

5.2.1 Medium Voltage Segment Trends, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

5.3 High Voltage

5.3.1 High Voltage Segment Trends, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

5.4 Extra High Voltage

5.4.1 Extra High Voltage Segment Trends, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6 Submarine Power Cables Market: by End User

6.1 End -User Segment Analysis, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

6.2 Offshore Wind Power Generation

6.2.1 Offshore Wind Power Generation Segment Trends, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

6.3 Inter- Country & Island Connection

6.3.1 Inter Country & Island Connection Segment Trends, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

6.4 Offshore Oil & Gas

6.4.1 Offshore Oil & Gas Segment Trends, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7 Submarine Communication Cables Market: by Component

7.1 Component Segment Analysis, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

7.2 Dry Plant Products

7.2.1 Dry Plant Products Segment Trends, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

7.3 Wet Plant Products

7.3.1 Wet Plant Products Segment Trends, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8 Submarine Communication Cables Market: by Offerings

8.1 Offerings Segment Analysis, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

8.2 Installation & Commissioning

8.2.1 Installation & Commissioning Segment Trends, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

8.3 Upgrade

8.3.1 Upgrade Segment Trends, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

8.4 Maintenance

8.4.1 Maintenance Segment Trends, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 9 Submarine Communication Cables Market: by Region

9.1 Regional Segment Analysis, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

9.2 Transatlantic

9.2.1 Transatlantic submarine communication cables market by component, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

9.2.2 Transatlantic submarine communication cables market by offerings, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

9.3 Transpacific

9.3.1 Transpacific submarine communication cables market by component, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

9.3.2 Transpacific submarine communication cables market by offerings, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

9.4 Indian Ocean

9.4.1 Indian Ocean submarine communication cables market by component, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

9.4.2 Indian Ocean submarine communication cables market by offerings, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

9.5 Americas

9.5.1 Americas submarine communication cables market by component, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

9.5.2 Americas submarine communication cables market by offerings, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

9.6 EMEA

9.6.1 EMEA submarine communication cables market by component, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

9.6.2 EMEA submarine communication cables market by offerings, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

9.7 Australasia

9.7.1 Australasia submarine communication cables market by component, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)

9.7.2 Australasia submarine communication cables market by offerings, 2017-2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 10 Submarine Power Cables: Regional Analysis



Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 ALE International, ALE USA Inc.

11.1.1 Company overview

11.1.2 Financial performance

11.1.3 Product benchmarking

11.1.4 Strategic initiatives

11.2 SubCom, LLC

11.2.1 Company overview

11.2.2 Financial performance

11.2.3 Product benchmarking

11.2.4 Strategic initiatives

11.3 NEC Corporation

11.3.1 Company overview

11.3.2 Financial performance

11.3.3 Product benchmarking

11.3.4 Strategic initiatives

11.4 Prysmian S.p.A

11.4.1 Company overview

11.4.2 Financial performance

11.4.3 Product benchmarking

11.4.4 Strategic initiatives

11.5 Nexans

11.5.1 Company overview

11.5.2 Financial performance

11.5.3 Product benchmarking

11.5.4 Strategic initiatives

11.6 Google LLC

11.6.1 Company overview

11.6.2 Financial performance

11.6.3 Product benchmarking

11.6.4 Strategic initiatives

11.7 Amazon.com, Inc.

11.7.1 Company overview

11.7.2 Financial performance

11.7.3 Product benchmarking

11.7.4 Strategic initiatives

11.8 Microsoft

11.8.1 Company overview

11.8.2 Financial performance

11.8.3 Product benchmarking

11.8.4 Strategic initiatives

11.9 NKT A/S

11.9.1 Company overview

11.9.2 Financial performance

11.9.3 Product benchmarking

11.9.4 Strategic initiatives

11.10 ZTT

11.10.1 Company overview

11.10.2 Financial performance

11.10.3 Product benchmarking

11.10.4 Strategic initiatives



