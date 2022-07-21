Food Grade Release Agent Market to Announce Growth at 5.4% with Valuation of US$ 1,826 Mn by 2032: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food grade release agent market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2022-2032), surpassing a valuation of US$ 1,826 Mn by 2032. Rising adoption of food grade release agents across food processing industries is a key factor driving growth in the global food grade release agent market.



Over the years, consumers have shown a keen inclination towards consuming processed meals, owing to a busier schedule, changing lifestyle and rising health concerns. Release agents are added to the processed food such as dried, cooked, frozen, and canned food to help in keeping the food separated from the pan and tray or any other packaging material. Thus, rising spending on processed and packaged food products will eventually push the demand for food grade release agents during the forecast period.

Food grade release agents such as natural vegetable oil and silicone, possess nonstick properties that enable quick release of products made in molds and provide lubricity and slipperiness in applications such as conveyor belts.

Rising usage of food grade release agents in food-contact manufacturing processes in a variety of applications is expected to propel growth in the global food grade release agent market during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product type, natural vegetable oils food grade releasing agents segment reached a market valuation of US$ 398 Mn in 2021.

Based on distribution channel, indirect channel segment is expected to account for USD$ 860 Mn by 2032.

North America is expected to account for largest value share of around 30% of the global food grade release agent market by 2022 end.

East Asia food grade release agent market is estimated at US$ 247 Mn in 2022, and is projected to grow at 5.8% CAGR during the assessment period of 2022-2032

Amid rising spending on processed foods and presence of leading food manufacturing companies, the U.S. will continue to dominate North American food grade release agent market throughout the forecast period.





“Substantial growth in processed meals and confectionery products have turned around the complete market scenario in past half-decade in Asian countries”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are shifting their focus towards developing innovative food grade release agents in order to address the growing end user demands. The market participants are offering varied products with different benefits owing to increasing consumer’s demand for personalized products based on its usage in different locations around the world.

Key Companies Profiled in Food Grade Release Agent Market are Archer Daniels Midland, AAK International, Cargill, Dow, Avatar, Par-Way Tryson, Lallemand, Masterol Foods, Bakels Group, Koninklijke Zeelandia Group, Associated British Foods, Mallet & Company, IFC Solutions, Krayden, Sonneveld Group, Maverik Oils, CRC Group, Others

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global food grade release agent market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on food grade release agent market by product type (natural vegetable oil, mineral oil, silicone, wax, and others), form (solid agents, fluid agents, and water-based agents), application (bakery products, confectionery products, processed meal, and others), distribution channel (direct and indirect) across seven (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa) major regions of the world.

Global Food Grade Release Agent Market by Category

By Product Type:

Natural Vegetable Oil

Mineral Oil

Silicone

Wax

Others





By Form:

Solid Agents

Fluid Agents

Water-based Agents





By Application:

Bakery Products

Confectionery Products

Processed Meal

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarket/Supermarket Modern Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail Other Channels



About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Market Background

4. Global Food Grade Release Agent Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5. Global Food Grade Release Agent Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Product Type

6. Global Food Grade Release Agent Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Form

7. Global Food Grade Release Agent Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application

8. Global Food Grade Release Agent Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Distribution Channel

9. Global Food Grade Release Agent Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

10. North America Food Grade Release Agent Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

11. Latin America Food Grade Release Agent Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

12. Key Countries Food Grade Release Agent Market Analysis

