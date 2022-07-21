Weight Management Market to Garner USD 421.57 Billion by 2029, Analysed By Industry Trends, Size, Corporate Strategies, Revenue and Key Player Forecast

LONDON,UK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as “ Global Weight Management Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. The dependable Weight Management Market research report extends its reach to the success in the business. All the data and statistic included in the report is backed up by well-known analysis tools which include the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Market research studies carried out in this report are very considerate which assist businesses in take better decisions and developing superior strategies for production, marketing, sales, and promotion. Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology are the major chapter of the global Weight Management market report which are again elaborated precisely and specifically.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the weight management market is expected to reach the value of USD 421.57 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period. The weight management market is driven by the increasing prevalence of eye disorders as a result of the aging population.

Market Scenario

In developed economies, the incidence of health problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer has increased alarmingly in recent years. Changes in food habits, sedentary lifestyles, and high disposable income in North America and Western Europe make people more susceptible to developing health problems like diabetes and cancer. As a result of the rise in the prevalence of health disorders, there has been an increase in the use of weight loss and weight management products. Furthermore, an increase in fitness consciousness in countries such as China and India as a result of improved lifestyle and dietary habits is expected to provide lucrative business opportunities to players in the global weight loss and weight management diet market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Weight Management Market are

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (US),

Herbalife Ltd. (US),

Nutrisystem Ltd. (US),

Kellogg Company (US),

Ethicon, Inc. (US),

Covidien

Apollo Endosurgery (US), O

lympus Corporation (Japan),

Weight Watchers International (US),

Jenny Craig (US),

eDiets, Inc. (US),

The Gold’s Gym International (US),

Brunswick Corporation (US),

Amer Sports (Finland),

Johnson Health Tech (Taiwan),

Technogym SpA (Italy)

Recent Development

In September 2020, Apple unveiled the Fitness+, which intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience.

In March 2020, CoreX Fit Life created the CoreX, the only fitness machine that has the capability of over 100 exercises, as well as sports simulation in a compact design. The CoreX allows for over 100 exercises for cardio, HIIT, strength training, Pilates, and toning.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Weight Management Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Management Segmentation:

Type

Equipment

Services

Supplement

Diet

Meals

Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Equipment

Fitness Equipment

Surgical Equipment

Application

Weight Maintenance

Body Shaping

Sports Injuries

Aesthetic Procedures

Chronic Wound Management

Others

Distribution channel

Multi-Level Marketing

Large Retail

Small Retail

Health and Beauty Stores

Online

Others

End user

Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Consulting Services and Commercial Weight Loss Centers

Online Weight Loss Programs

Slimming Centers

Others

The winning Weight Management market analysis report is an important document in planning business objectives or goals. It is an organized method to bring together and document information about the Healthcare industry, market, or potential customers. The info covered helps businesses know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products. It is helpful in determining the discount rates, the actual prices and the price ranges, price elasticity for its products. Weight Management market report is helpful in knowing the general conditions prevailing in the market, the marketing and pricing strategy of competitors.

Industry Drivers

Rising concerns about obesity

One of the major factors driving market growth is the world's growing population of overweight and obese people. One of the primary reasons for this is the widespread consumption of junk and unhealthy foods. India, Germany, China, the United States, and the United Kingdom have the world's largest obese populations.

Expertise in research and development

Rising R&D spending on medical instruments and devices, particularly in developed and developing economies, will create even more lucrative market growth opportunities. The research and development capabilities being used to provide the best medications to combat obesity are also boosting the market growth rate.

Regulatory Compliance

Maintaining compliance with medical reforms and regulations raises the demand for these solutions.

Increased investment in healthcare facilities

Another important factor driving market growth is the increased emphasis on improving the condition of healthcare facilities and the overall healthcare infrastructure. A growing number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between public and private players in the funding and application of new and improved technology is creating even more lucrative market opportunities.

Complete Guidance of The Global Weight Management Market Report:

The market report offers the most infallible and accurate data through the 360 degree research methodology.

While formulating market research report, research analyst give 24/7 support to precisely understand the business requirements.

With the help of SWOT analysis provided in the market research report, accurate intelligence can be obtained that aid business identify opportunities as well as both internal and external influences.

To comprehend Global Weight Management Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Weight Management Market:

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Value Chain of Weight Management Market

Chapter 4: Players' Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Weight Management Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: North America Weight Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7: Europe Weight Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific Weight Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Weight Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10: South America Weight Management Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11: Global Weight Management Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12: Global Weight Management Market Segment by Applications

….

