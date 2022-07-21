NEAR opens submissions for Women in Web3 Changemakers 2022

London, UK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEAR Foundation, in partnership with Forkast, today announced the opening for submissions to the inaugural global Women in Web3 Changemakers list.







Designed to showcase the talented and socially mindful women who make up the Web3 ecosystem, the initiative will spotlight ten exceptional leaders across the international sector and the amazing, sustainable work they do.

By celebrating the progress, impact, and innovation of talented women in Web3, the list hopes to inspire a new generation of diverse workers to join this emerging field and help shape the future of the web.

The initiative calls on members of the Web3 community – both men and women – to nominate and submit the names of female colleagues who they feel should be recognised for their exemplary contribution to Web3. Women who work in Web3 can also nominate themselves.

Each nominee should meet the following criteria, which NEAR uses to define impact:

1. Inclusion – driving ideas that are good for society, sustainable, and socially impactful.

2. Influence – in the community and among peers.

3. Innovation – contributing to interesting and socially impactful projects at work or independently.

The top ten Changemakers will be decided by you - the community! Simply join the Women of Web3 DAO to cast your vote from a shortlist produced by the DAO Council - who will consider every public nomination received. Voting will begin on August 16th 2022 and end at midnight on August 24th.

Those selected will be included in the Women in Web3 Changemakers list, which will be shared with the press and the global community. Forkast will feature the winners in a special four-part series that will air across Forkast platforms and distribution network to share each award-winner’s story and contributions to Web3. Founders of Web3 companies that have made the list will also have the opportunity to meet with investors and pitch for funding at the event.

The deadline for submission is August 15th, 2022. Nominations can be submitted online.

“We are thrilled to be launching our first global Women of Web3 Changemakers list, which aims to shed a light on the incredible female talent that is shaping our sector and serving as agents of social change,“ said NEAR Foundation CEO Marieke Flament.

“Celebrating the accomplishments of women in Web3 is critical to bringing the community closer together and inspiring others to join us in the next phase of the Internet economy and to leverage blockchain technology for social good. We look forward to receiving nominations and celebrating the trailblazing talent that is helping to shape the world we live in.”



"For far too long, we as women have hoped our accomplishments will speak for us. Today, we commit to casting a brighter light on the powerful contributions women have made in Web3 so that others have an inspired path to follow,” said Forkast CEO and co-founder Angie Lau.

“These incredible female founders, engineers, developers, scientists, investors, and leaders in Web3 are not only making an impact today, but also creating the foundation for growth and innovation. Forkast is proud to partner with NEAR Foundation to identify the Women in Web3 Changemakers who are writing our future."

About the NEAR Foundation



The NEAR Foundation is a Swiss non-profit that oversees the governance and development of the NEAR protocol, a high-performance carbon-neutral blockchain that is designed to be super-fast, incredibly secure, and infinitely scalable. NEAR is built by an award-winning team of engineers and entrepreneurs to be simple to use, inclusive and good for the environment.

The foundation aims to help raise awareness, support and grow this ecosystem and allocate grants on behalf of the ecosystem.

About Forkast



Founded in 2018, Forkast is a global digital media platform covering blockchain, digital assets, and web3 at the intersection of business, economy, and politics — from Asia, to the world. The international team of journalists is led by Editor-in-Chief and global anchor Angie Lau. Forkast is a trusted authority in the industry who has partnered with organisations like OECD, World Economic Forum, IBM, EY, and more.