Insights on the Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Demand for High-performance Construction Material

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, by Type, by End-User Industry, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fiber-reinforced concrete is durable and shatter-resistant. In addition to its strength and versatility, fibers can be easily incorporated into existing concrete or made from new materials.
The use of fibers in concrete is not limited to structural applications. It can be used for on-ground floors, pavements, and other construction parts. The fibers used in Fiber Reinforced Concrete can be microfibers or macrofibers. Microfibers are commonly made from polypropylene and nylon, while macrofibers are cheaper alternatives to welded wire.
Market Dynamics:
Rapid growth in construction sector and increasing investment in construction industry is augmenting growth of the global fiber reinforced concrete (FRC) market. Moreover, growing demand for advanced and high-performance construction material is again anticipated to foster market growth. Furthermore, upcoming transport projects is further projected support market growth.
On the other hand, fluctuating price of raw material and availability of ready-to-use concrete strands are expected to restrict growth of the market.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global fiber reinforced concrete (FRC) market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global fiber reinforced concrete (FRC) market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Bekaert, CEMEX SAB de CV, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., MBCC Group 6.4.5KrampeHarex GmbH & Co. KG, Nycon, and Sika AG
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global fiber reinforced concrete (FRC) market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global fiber reinforced concrete (FRC) market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- MARKET FIBER REINFORCED CONCRETE (FRC), By Type
- MARKET FIBER REINFORCED CONCRETE (FRC), By End-User Industry
- MARKET FIBER REINFORCED CONCRETE (FRC), By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Increasing demand for high-performance construction material
- Fluctuating price of raw material
- Rise in development of transport projects
- Impact Analysis
- Regulatory Scenario
- Product launch/Approvals
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- COVID-19 Epidemiology
- Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
- Economic Impact
5. Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, By Type, 2022-2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Natural Fiber
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Synthetic Fiber
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Glass Fiber
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Steel Fiber
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Other Types
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
6. Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, By End User, 2022-2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Infrastructure
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Building and Construction
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Mining and Tunnel
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Industrial Flooring
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Other End-user Industries
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
7. Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, By Region, 2022-2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2017-2028
- Country Trends
- North America
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Europe
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Asia Pacific
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Latin America
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Middle East & Africa
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Rest of World
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Bekaert
- Key Developments
- CEMEX SAB de CV
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
- MBCC Group
- KrampeHarex GmbH & Co. KG
- Nycon
- Sika AG
- The Euclid Chemical Company
- Analyst Views
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3q1t6s
Attachment