Vietnam PropTech Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

The Vietnam PropTech market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The market growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of emerging technology and rising internet penetration in the country. PropTech, or Property Technology, includes the use of software and technology to support today's real estate needs across residential and commercial sectors.

PropTech provides a medium for people to research, buy, sell, rent, and manage real estate. In recent years, many PropTech's real estate startups have emerged, trying to navigate the real estate industry more efficiently and make it easier for people involved. Advancements in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, etc., are aiding the development of smart houses and buildings, which is propelling the Vietnam PropTech market growth.

Growing demand for commercial buildings among small and medium-sized enterprises and growing adoption of cloud technology and digitalization are also propelling the growth of the Vietnam PropTech market. The rising adoption of emerging technologies and improvement in economic conditions are further driving the growth of the Vietnam PropTech market.

Market players are adopting technologies to provide accurate pricing by collecting a huge volume of data from offline and online sources, which increases the affordability of potential customers. Besides, PropTech companies are offering customers financial assistance in the form of loans, which is expected to boost the growth of the Vietnam PropTech market.



The real estate agents segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Vietnam PropTech market during the forecast period due to a rise in the number of real estate agents and the increasing personal disposable income of the population.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Vietnam PropTech market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Vietnam PropTech market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast Vietnam PropTech market based on solutions, applications, deployment, end users, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Vietnam PropTech market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam PropTech market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam PropTech market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Vietnam PropTech market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Vietnam PropTech market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam PropTech market.

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

In4Velocity Systems

VIBIM

Qsoft Vietnam

HiNet Viet Nam

Twin Software Solutions JSC.

Autodesk Inc.

DIP Vietnam Technology Corporation

Holomia Technology Company Limited

Epicor Software Corporation

House3D

Savills Vietnam

REESOFT

AMI Group Co., Ltd

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Vietnam PropTech Market, By Solutions:

Business Intelligence

Facility Management

Portfolio Management

Real Estate Search

Asset Management

Enterprise Resource Planning

Others

Vietnam PropTech Market, By Applications:

Residential

Multi-Family Housing

Single Family Housing

Others

Commercial

Retail Spaces

Office Spaces

Others

Vietnam PropTech Market, By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud

Vietnam PropTech Market, By End Users:

Housing Associations

Real Estate Agents

Property Investors

Others

Vietnam PropTech Market, By Region:

North Vietnam

Central Vietnam

South Vietnam

