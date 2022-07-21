Vietnam Wheat Protein Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2027

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Wheat Protein Market, By Product (Wheat Gluten, Textured Wheat Protein, Wheat Protein Isolate and Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein), By Form (Dry and Liquid), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam wheat protein market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The market growth can be attributed to the shifting consumer preferences towards plant-based diets. Besides, the expanding food & beverages sector owing to increasing personal disposable income of the population and growth of domestic and global food brands are contributing to the growth of Vietnam wheat protein market.

Additionally, those looking to increase protein intake for health or training purposes and lactose intolerants are increasingly replacing milk with wheat protein beverages, which is expected to propel the growth of Vietnam wheat protein market.

Consumers are looking out for terms such as "natural", "organic", "GMO" while making instant purchase decisions for food and beverages, which has made plant-based proteins such as wheat protein a preferable choice for them. Also, the affordability factor and a high level of awareness regarding the authenticity of naturally sourced products are also propelling the growth of wheat protein market.

Increased investments in related industries such as gluten-free products are anticipated to drive the growth of Vietnam wheat protein market in the forecast period. Changing consumer preferences for plant based protein diet is also positively influencing the growth of Vietnam wheat protein market.

New product launches and growing vegan population are also increasing the adoption of wheat protein, which is adding to its market growth.

The pet food segment is expected to register the highest growth in Vietnam wheat protein market owing to growing expenditure on pet food products along with pet humanization. Based on form, the market is fragmented into dry and liquid. The dry form of processing of protein is gaining traction to reduce particle size of raw materials into fine particles.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Vietnam wheat protein market from 2017 to 2021.

To classify and forecast Vietnam wheat protein market based on product, application, form, competition forecast, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam wheat protein market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam wheat protein market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for wheat protein market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Vietnam wheat protein market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Vietnam Wheat Protein Market.

Agrana

Cargill

Kroner-Starke

MGP Ingredients,

ADM

Roquette

Crespel & Deiters

Cropenergies,

Gluten Y Almidones Industriales

Glico Nutrition

eport Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Vietnam Wheat Protein Market, By Product:

Wheat Gluten

Textured Wheat Protein

Wheat Protein Isolate

Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

Vietnam Wheat Protein Market, By Application:

Bakery & Snacks

Pet Food

Processed Meat

Meat Analogs

Nutritional Bars & Drinks

Others

Vietnam Wheat Protein Market, By Form:

Dry

Liquid

Vietnam Wheat Protein Market, By Region:

South Vietnam

North Vietnam

Central Vietnam

