Global $73.55 Billion Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Markets to 2030

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Ingredients Type; By Product Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial cleaning chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 73.55 billion by 2030

The key factors that boost the growth include increased awareness about safety, health, and hygiene in the workplace, rapid industrialization, and the formation of various manufacturing and industrial organizations in emerging countries, which are expected to be significant drivers driving the market. The benefits are another factor propelling the market's growth as these are used to clean manufacturing facilities regularly. These substances are used to clean and maintain industrial floors for worker safety.



Further, concerns about the harmful consequences of petroleum-based solvents have fueled the demand for environmentally friendly alternatives. The growing popularity of bio-based products has prompted manufacturers to adopt bio-based solvents in their production. Chemicals generated from biological sources are less hazardous and do not include volatile organic compounds in industrial and institutional cleaning.



The green goods meet environmental and air quality regulations and are free of antibacterial components, lowering the possibility of bacterial resistance to antibiotics. Most products contain surfactants, which are petroleum by-products that are not readily biodegradable, resulting in pollution from household cleaning.



Based on the ingredient type, the solvents segment accounted for the leading share in the market. Floor cleaners, vehicle cleaners, and industrial products all use solvents. They're also employed in the making of detergents. Humans exposed to high levels of certain solvents may develop health problems due to the substances.



As a result, regulatory restrictions prohibiting the use of hazardous chemicals in direct contact applications are projected to stifle segment expansion to some extent. However, rising demand for alcohol and ether-based products in industrial cleaning applications is expected to drive product demand during the forecast period.



In August 2021, Diversey Holdings, Ltd., one of the leading hygiene, infection control, and cleaning products providers, announced that it had agreed to purchase Tasman Chemicals. Furthermore, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will expand its position in the Australia and New Zealand markets due to Tasman's solid reputation.

Company Profiles

3M

BASF SE

Clariant SA

Diversey Inc.

DuPont De Numerous Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Henkel AG & Co

National Chemicals Laboratories Inc.

Novozyme

Nyco Products Company

Pilot Chemicals Corp.

Proctor & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Solvay

The Dow Chemicals Company

Trans Gulf Industries

Scope of the Report

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals, Ingredients Type Outlook

Surfactants

Solvents

Chelating Agents

pH Regulators

Solublizers/Hydrotropes

Enzymes

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals, Product Type Outlook

Oven & Grill Cleaners

Metal Cleaners

Dishwashing

General Cleaning & Medical Device Cleaning

Food Cleaners

Dairy Cleaners

Disinfectants

Commercial laundry

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals, Application Outlook

Manufacturing & Commercial Offices

Health Care

Retail & Foodservice

Hospitality

Automotive

Aerospace

Food Processing

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Africa

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wqkz6





